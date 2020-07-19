Swat Motorway Phase - II

Clarification.... M-16



It is, with a two lane diversion road in between, from approximately after the plai interchange till the last tunnel. It was covered and discussed extensively here. Phase 2 only got land acquisition funds released recently.



The motorway was originally supposed to be built using usual blasting of the mountain faces till the tunnels. But surveys were found to be flawed and the mountain faces too steep and high to be feasible for blasting. They did cut a lot, but soon land sliding and other issues became too frequent so designs were revised and thus the diversion got constructed. Yes, its a new road regardless and scales the mountains from the opposite side.



The new designs and agreements included two more tunneled passages and a couple of high bridges which effectively delayed the project substantially, not to mention FWO had to pay for those from its own resources. So now the project has six total tunnels which are now structurally complete as seen in the videos.



But recently, the designs were revised when landsliding became an issue yet again so now they will be adding open tunnels, further delaying phase-I.