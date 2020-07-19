What's new

Swat Motorway Phase - II

Khyber Pass Economic Corridor, Swat MW Phase-II approved by NEC:

INP

July 19, 2020


Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (NEC) has accorded approval to two very vital projects for the province including Khyber Pass Economic Corridor and Swat Motorway Phase-II.

In a statement on Sunday, he said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are thankful to the Federal Government and Prime Minister Imran Khan for approving these two very important projects for the province.

Mahmood Khan said Khyber Pass Economic Corridor project will be constructed with financial support of the World Bank that would cost an estimated amount of 460 million dollars.

The Chief Minister said under Swat Motorway project, a four-lane-80 kilometers Motorway will be constructed from Chakdara to Fateh Pur.
 
According to him all tunnels 2, 3, 4, and 5 are now complete structurally and concrete layers for the road are being laid. It has also been experienced that the area is extremely prone to landslides so there has been further changes to design with this area to be covered by open tunnels.



 
1598964700854.png
 
Clarification.... M-16

It is, with a two lane diversion road in between, from approximately after the plai interchange till the last tunnel. It was covered and discussed extensively here. Phase 2 only got land acquisition funds released recently.

The motorway was originally supposed to be built using usual blasting of the mountain faces till the tunnels. But surveys were found to be flawed and the mountain faces too steep and high to be feasible for blasting. They did cut a lot, but soon land sliding and other issues became too frequent so designs were revised and thus the diversion got constructed. Yes, its a new road regardless and scales the mountains from the opposite side.

The new designs and agreements included two more tunneled passages and a couple of high bridges which effectively delayed the project substantially, not to mention FWO had to pay for those from its own resources. So now the project has six total tunnels which are now structurally complete as seen in the videos.

But recently, the designs were revised when landsliding became an issue yet again so now they will be adding open tunnels, further delaying phase-I.
 

