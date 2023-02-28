What's new

Supreme Court Judge Propose a Genius Dilemma - Only in Pakistan

Today on Feb 28, 2023, a Supreme Court judge asked if a caretaker Chief Minister advises Governor to dissolve assembly, would the Governor be bound to accept the advice of caretaker CM as well?

This clown of judge doesn't even know that caretaker CM only comes into play when assembly is either dissolved or completed its term.

I mean seriously ...............


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1630510548365324288
 
Constitution avenue should be renamed to, pardon the language, chutyapa avenue.

The kind of gems that have come out of the SC the past few days is astonishing:

1- Minallah suddenly having a problem with the dissolution and proposing to roll it back after a month, when even the opposing party or any person in the country does not have a problem with it. Also he talks about the niyyat of dissolution.

2- OP

3- A judge proposing that both the political parties sit down and work out a date for election, when the law clearly states it's the election commission and governor who would do so.

4- Another judge proposing that aap sulah kar lain apas main aur khud decide kar lain.

This isn't a village council ffs. Just make your ruling according to the law, not on whims and sulah safayi.
 
Jango said:
Constitution avenue should be renamed to, pardon the language, chutyapa avenue.

The kind of gems that have come out of the SC the past few days is astonishing:

1- Minallah suddenly having a problem with the dissolution and proposing to roll it back after a month, when even the opposing party or any person in the country does not have a problem with it.

2- OP

3- A judge proposing that both the political parties sit down and work out a date for election, when the law clearly states it's the election commission and governor who would do so.

4- Another judge proposing that aap sulah kar lain apas main aur khud decide kar lain.

This isn't a village council ffs. Just make your ruling according to the law, not on whims and sulah safayi.
کیا تاریخ رقم ہوئی آج



FqDBqAqWAAAVCo1




ایکسکیوزمی می لارڈز قانون و آئین پر آئیں عدالت میں پنچایت مت لگائیں تھینک یو ویری میچ
Image

جیسے عدالتیں باہمی رضامندی سے الیکشن کی باتیں کر رہی سامنے ایک "حقہ" بھی رکھ لیں
بند کرو عدالتاں تے ایہہ قانون دیا کتاباں نو اَگ لا دیو پنچایت ہی لگانی ہے تو ہمارے بزرگ بہترین فیصلے کر لیتے ہیں

FqC_B4GWwAAl9XH
 
Jango said:
Absolutely shocking that a SC judge said this.

Mulk ka sochnay ka matlab hi yehi hai rule of law and implementation of the constitution.
ایک جج نے تو حد کر دی بولا اگر نگران حکومت اسمبلیاں توڑ دے تب کیا ہو گا
 
Judiciary in all countries rubber stamps what the establishment of that country demands. Even the bastion of freedom, fairness and justice, the good ol' US of A had similar absurdities being invoked by the judicial counterparts during the height of war of terror, i.e. since the Muslim community didn't find out they were being illegally spied on by CIA, it doesn't constitutes illegal spying. One should also lookup the musing of US Supreme Court judges, especially the right wing ones to get a true sense of illogical absurdities they employ in decision making.

Pakistan chutiyagiri AKA judiciary is no different, it is satisfying the demands imposed on it by country's Mil-establishment by coming up with new and innovative reasoning to justify those demands.
 
Another gem from a judge. I do not know where to post it so I am posing it here:


1679500749640.png
 
SaadH said:
Judiciary in all countries rubber stamps what the establishment of that country demands. Even the bastion of freedom, fairness and justice, the good ol' US of A had similar absurdities being invoked by the judicial counterparts during the height of war of terror, i.e. since the Muslim community didn't find out they were being illegally spied on by CIA, it doesn't constitutes illegal spying. One should also lookup the musing of US Supreme Court judges, especially the right wing ones to get a true sense of illogical absurdities they employ in decision making.

Pakistan chutiyagiri AKA judiciary is no different, it is satisfying the demands imposed on it by country's Mil-establishment by coming up with new and innovative reasoning to justify those demands.
No such thing called "Establishment or Army" they go and protect border
in functional countries and are accountable to law
 
I think its time we as esteemed members of PDF, take the judges to the cleaners like the PDM and the Genitals.
 
These commentators have retracted their statements on SC after recent verdict. The Joota and Pyaz lifestyle is unsustainable.
 

