Strategic Plans Division (SPD)

DG SPD calls on PM Imran


DG SPD calls on PM Imran

https://nation.com.pk/NewsSource/online

August 22, 2020


Director General, Strategic Plans Division (SPD) Lt. Gen. Nadeem Zaki Manj called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at Islamabad.
According to press release, DG SPD briefed the Prime Minister regarding initiatives of Strategic Plans Division. Prime Minister appreciated the role and contribution of SPD.
 
Strategic Plans Division Force

Pakistan's agency responsible for protection of its tactical and strategic nuclear weapons stockpile and the strategic assets.

Director General: Lt. Gen Nadeem Zaki Manj

Branch: National Command Authority

Founded:.......... February 2, 2000

Subsidiary:.............. Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission

Headquarters........: Chaklala Cantt., Rawalpindi
 
The Joint Services Headquarters formally proposed the establishment of the National Command Authority in April 1999.

Four broad components of the system were:

(i) the creation of a national command authority;

(ii) developmental control by a governing body;

(iii) strategic force command; and

(iv) secretariat for all these three commands.


Its formation was approved in October 1999.

The announcement of the establishment of the National Command Authority (NCA) finally came through the National Security Council (NSC) on 2 February 2000. This came exactly 20 months after Pakistan detonated its first nuclear devices in the Ras Koh Hills and Kharan Desert in Chagai, Balochistan on 28 and 30 May 1998.

The National Command Authority (NCA) is Pakistan's first formal strategic nuclear command and control organization. It comprises of the following persons:-

(i) Head of State (President);
(ii) Head of Government (Prime Minister);
(iii) Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee;
(iv) Chief of the Army Staff;
(v) Chief of the Air Staff;
(vi) Chief of the Naval Staff;
(vii) Federal Minister of Defense;
(viii) Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs;
(ix) Federal Minister of the Interior;
(x) Federal Minister of Finance & Economic Affairs;

The NCA is entrusted with the following tasks:

(i) to formulate doctrine and policy regarding Pakistan's nuclear weapons and strategic assets;

(ii) to exercise development and employment overall strategic nuclear forces and strategic organizations;

(iii) to safeguard, protect and secure Pakistan’s nuclear assets;

(iv) to supervise, command and control Pakistan’s nuclear assets;

(v) to minimize and prevent any accidental or unauthorized launch of Pakistan’s nuclear weapons;

(vi) to establish a foolproof security and safety web around Pakistan’s nuclear assets;

(vii) to be the sole and exclusive entity to authorize the use of Pakistan’s nuclear weapons in the defense of Pakistan;

(viii) to continuously endeavor to improve the safety, protection and security of Pakistan’s nuclear assets;

(ix) to continuously endeavor to improve the command and control system of Pakistan’s nuclear assets;

(x) to oversee the organization, management and regulation of Pakistan’s nuclear assets;

(xi) to make recommendations to the Government regarding any kind of matter that may concern Pakistan’s nuclear assets.

The NCA is currently trifurcated into the following divisions:

(i) the Strategic Plans Division, which also functions as its Secretariat;

(ii) the Development Control Committee; and

(iii) the Employment Control Committee;

· The Strategic Plans Division (SPD) is a military organization under the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC) based at Chaklala Air Base in Rawalpindi. It was originally established in the Joint Services Headquarters (JSH) under the CJCSC. The SPD functions as the Secretariat for the NCA and perform functions relating to planning, coordination, and establishment of a reliable and effective C4I2 network.

The SPD consists of the following:-

(i) either senior-ranking military officer (Chairman), in all probability, either a Lieutenant-General, Air Marshal or Rear Admiral (it is currently led by Lt. Gen. Khalid Kidwai); and

(ii) other high-ranking military officers from the three services.

· The Development Control Committee (DCC) controls the development of strategic assets, including, nuclear warheads, delivery systems and strategic installations.

The DCC consists of the following:-

(i) the Head of the Government (Chairman);
(ii) the CJCSC (Deputy Chairman);
(iii) the COAS;
(iv) the CAS;
(v) the CNS;
(vi) the DG-SPD; and
(vii) the representatives of the strategic organizations and the scientific community.

There may be other ad-hoc members whose identity is kept secret. It may be that the Chairman of the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission, the Director-General, National Development Complex and the Director-General, Kahuta Research Laboratories may also be ex-officio members. These ad-hoc members would have an advisory role only.

· The Employment Control Committee (ECC) is the primary committee, which the Head of Government, the Commander-in-Chief, will consult before making a decision to authorize the use (employment) of nuclear weapons.

The ECC consists of the following:-

(i) Head of the Government (Chairman);
(ii) Minister of Foreign Affairs (Deputy Chairman);
(iii) Minister of Defense;
(iv) Minister of the Interior;
(v) Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC);
(vi) Chief of the Army Staff (COAS);
(vii) Chief of the Air Staff (CAS);
(viii) Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS);
(ix) Director-General of Strategic Plans Division (DG-SPD) (Secretary); and
(x) Technical advisers and others, as required by the Chairman.

The final decision making power rests with the Head of Government. In other words, in case there is no Prime Minister, then whosoever is the de facto Chief Executive of Pakistan will have the final decision-making power.
 
Lt General Nadeem Zaki Manj
DG Strategic Plans Division,


1616848126686.png
 
Babur Cruise Missile




Babur is the first land attack cruise missile to be developed by Pakistan which has the ability to carry conventional and nuclear warheads .It is medium ranged subsonic cruise missile launched from ground-based transporter erector Launcher and submarines , meanwhile variants of the same missile are launched from Warships ( the anti-ship / land Harbah cruise missile.


Capabilities

It can carry either conventional or warheads and hitting its target with high precision. The cruise missile over the years has high degree of maneuverability and have the ability of precise terrain hugging by using a combination of INS, TERCOM/DSMAC, GPS and GLONASS that helps the missile to avoid enemy radar detection by utilizing ”terrain masking” giving it the “stealth capability” to penetrate enemy air defense systems undetected and survive until reaching the target.


Design

Pakistan’s Babur is made with tubular, with a pair of folded wings attached to the middle section and the empennage at the rear along with the propulsion system. Propelled by either turbofan or turbojet jet engine. The Babur’s guidance system uses a combination of inertial navigation systems (INS), terrain contour matching (TERCOM) DSMAC/ GLONASS navigational satellite systems and GPS satellite guidance. The guidance system reportedly gives the missile pinpoint accuracy and ability to hug the terrain (Hence avoiding radar detection).

(The missile has been compared with and said be like Chinese and American designs, namely the DH-10 and Tomahawk)


Specifications

Type:............................... Medium-range subsonic cruise missile
Place of Origin:.............. Pakistan
Weight: ....................................1,500 kg
Warhead: ...................................450 – 500 kg Conventional or nuclear

Operational Range

Babur–I: 700 km
Babur–II: 750 km
Babur–III: 450 km

Speed:............... 880 km/h (Mach 0.8)

Guidance System:.......... INS, TERCOM/DSMAC GPS, GLONASS

Launch Platform: Transporter erector launcher (TEL) and Underwater mobile platform


Launch Modes

1: Transporter erector launcher (Babur 1 and 2)
2: Underwater mobile platform (Babur 3)
3: Submarine based (Babur 3, under development)
4: Warship Platform (Harbah)



pakstrategic.com

Babur Cruise Missile

This article discusses Babur Cruise Missile of Pakistan & its specifications & variants in service with Pakistan
pakstrategic.com pakstrategic.com
 
PM visits NCA nuclear facility

30 May 2021


60b2a7310ea2a.jpg



ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan visited a National Command Authority nuclear facility of the Strategic Forces Command on 29 May 2021, said a press release. On his arrival, he was received by Chairman JCSC General Nadeem Raza, and Director

General Strategic Plans Division, Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj.

During the visit, the Prime Minister was apprised of various facets of Pakistan’s Strategic Programme.

The Prime Minister appreciated and acknowledged the untiring efforts of all the scientists and personnel associated with Pakistan’s Strategic Programme and expressed full confidence in Pakistan’s nuclear capability and protection to strengthen the national defence.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
 
Naval Missile Regiment (NMR) under Naval Strategic Force Command (NSFC) recently conducted successful Test flight of Zarb Weapon System (ZWS) in Exercise SEALION III from JNB Ormara. ZWS is a battery of truck mounted Anti-Ship Missile to target Ships from Land.
Range of the ZARB Missile is 300 KM. It can carry the warhead payload upto 300 kg. Speed of the missile 0.6-0.8 Mach


1626734760590.png




1626734786762.png
 

