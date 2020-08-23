Strategic Plans Division (SPD)

Babur Cruise Missile
Babur is the first land attack cruise missile to be developed by Pakistan which has the ability to carry conventional and nuclear warheads .It is medium ranged subsonic cruise missile launched from ground-based transporter erector Launcher and submarines , meanwhile variants of the same missile are launched from Warships ( the anti-ship / land Harbah cruise missile.
Capabilities
It can carry either conventional or warheads and hitting its target with high precision. The cruise missile over the years has high degree of maneuverability and have the ability of precise terrain hugging by using a combination of INS, TERCOM/DSMAC, GPS and GLONASS that helps the missile to avoid enemy radar detection by utilizing ”terrain masking” giving it the “stealth capability” to penetrate enemy air defense systems undetected and survive until reaching the target.
Design
Pakistan’s Babur is made with tubular, with a pair of folded wings attached to the middle section and the empennage at the rear along with the propulsion system. Propelled by either turbofan or turbojet jet engine. The Babur’s guidance system uses a combination of inertial navigation systems (INS), terrain contour matching (TERCOM) DSMAC/ GLONASS navigational satellite systems and GPS satellite guidance. The guidance system reportedly gives the missile pinpoint accuracy and ability to hug the terrain (Hence avoiding radar detection).
(The missile has been compared with and said be like Chinese and American designs, namely the DH-10 and Tomahawk)
Specifications
Type:...............................
Medium-range subsonic cruise missile
Place of Origin
:.............. Pakistan
Weight:
....................................1,500 kg
Warhead
: ...................................450 – 500 kg Conventional or nuclear
Operational Range
Babur–I
: 700 km
Babur–II
: 750 km
Babur–III
: 450 km
Speed
:............... 880 km/h (Mach 0.8)
Guidance System:..........
INS, TERCOM/DSMAC GPS, GLONASS
Launch Platform
: Transporter erector launcher (TEL) and Underwater mobile platform
Launch Modes
1: Transporter erector launcher (Babur 1 and 2)
2: Underwater mobile platform (Babur 3)
3: Submarine based (Babur 3, under development)
4: Warship Platform (Harbah)
