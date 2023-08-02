What's new

Storm Shadow Missiles: Inside Ukraine’s Nearly $1 Million Weapon | WSJ Equipped

Storm Shadow missiles equip Ukraine’s military counteroffensive with the ability to hit Russian targets more than 150 miles away with pinpoint accuracy. The weapon has three times the range of that on the HIMARS rockets in Ukraine, forcing Moscow to rethink its logistics.WSJ takes a look at how these long-range, deep-strike missiles work and why the Storm Shadow is equipped to take out key Russian command and control centers.
 
It's an excellent cruise missile for mountain warfare
