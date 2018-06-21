Steel bridges of N-70 in South Punjab (Fort Munro) underway with fast pace

ghazi52
PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Work on steel bridges in South Punjab (Fort Munro) underway with fast pace
improvement’ of N-70 (national highway) is underway with a fast pace as Punjab government focusing on development in South Punjab.
Starting from Rakhi Gaaj-Khar-Bewata, the project aims to make the hilly portion of the road wide and safe for Gwadar-bound cargo traffic with the installation of eight steel bridges.
