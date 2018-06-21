Steel bridges of N-70 in South Punjab (Fort Munro) underway with fast pace

The now ten billion tree tsunami should come to this place. It has great climate relative to the rest of southern Punjab and with the upgrade in the road infrastructure it will be prime for development. It can become a great alternative to Murree for the nation, but specifically for the people of Northern and Eastern Baluchistan, Southern Punjab, and Northern Sindh due to it being a few hours drive. A centralized bus terminal and small airport would help bring in the tourists. A cantonment would also provide security for all travelers, and can protect east-west traffic on the N-70 between Multan and Quetta. Eventually a rail line should be laid down between Multan and Kot Addu to Quetta for onward export via rail through Iran and into Turkey for the European markets. It can save time over sea travel and open up export of products at an economical price if shipped via rail over air while being faster than sea shipping. Food Stuffs and Flowers in refrigerated trains, etc.