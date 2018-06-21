What's new

Steel bridges of N-70 in South Punjab (Fort Munro) underway with fast pace

Work on steel bridges in South Punjab (Fort Munro) underway with fast pace

improvement’ of N-70 (national highway) is underway with a fast pace as Punjab government focusing on development in South Punjab.

Starting from Rakhi Gaaj-Khar-Bewata, the project aims to make the hilly portion of the road wide and safe for Gwadar-bound cargo traffic with the installation of eight steel bridges.

35564326_1540554526072240_5761843170413379584_n.jpg




35720452_1540554666072226_2037419518992580608_n.jpg




35802204_1540554822738877_7956363148460556288_n.jpg
 
They are actually building the bridge according to the rendering?... Didn't think this was going to happen.
 
The now ten billion tree tsunami should come to this place. It has great climate relative to the rest of southern Punjab and with the upgrade in the road infrastructure it will be prime for development. It can become a great alternative to Murree for the nation, but specifically for the people of Northern and Eastern Baluchistan, Southern Punjab, and Northern Sindh due to it being a few hours drive. A centralized bus terminal and small airport would help bring in the tourists. A cantonment would also provide security for all travelers, and can protect east-west traffic on the N-70 between Multan and Quetta. Eventually a rail line should be laid down between Multan and Kot Addu to Quetta for onward export via rail through Iran and into Turkey for the European markets. It can save time over sea travel and open up export of products at an economical price if shipped via rail over air while being faster than sea shipping. Food Stuffs and Flowers in refrigerated trains, etc.
 
Excellent work, full steam ahead. Now we need to organize departments to plan out development of the surrounding areas to maximize its earning potential, Foreign Tourism wise especially to earn for the nation and pay for this new infrastructure. All new infrastructure projects should have plans made to pay for themselves in a 10-15 years time frame. All private investments especially real estate purchases should have a VAT (value added tax) added to cover the cost of this new road. the days of a free ride for the land owners has to end, the nation can't bare the weight anymore.
 

