Starlink: The airlines switching to Elon Musk’s Starlink

The airlines switching to Elon Musk’s Starlink - AeroTime

Which airlines are planning to offer Starlink-based internet connectivity onboard?
Starlink, the satellite-based broadband service provided by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, is taking the world by storm.

This system has already proven its value on the frontlines in Ukraine where, political controversies aside, it has performed as expected from a technical point of view.

Starlink uses a constellation of thousands of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, which are satellites that spin around the planet relatively close to its surface, in order to provide wireless internet connectivity anywhere at speeds comparable, or even superior, to that of land-based fiber optic.

Airplanes and ships remain some of the few places in the world where fast and cheap internet cannot be taken for granted. But this may be about to change thanks to the extensive broadband access afforded by this SpaceX subsidiary.

With its download speeds of 350 Mbps or more, Starlink is likely to soon become a game changer when it comes to the air travel experience.

But it is not for nothing that several airlines have already announced that they intend to roll out high speed internet for free before the year is over.


AeroTime has compiled a list of airlines that have announced plans to install Starlink connectivity.

Hawaiian Airlines - Wikipedia

The coverage offered by Starlink satellites will surely come in handy over the long oceanic routes that make up a large part of Hawaiian Airlines’ network.

airBaltic - Wikipedia

The Riga, Latvia-based carrier is the first major airline in Europe to sign up with SpaceX. airBaltic takes pride in being a tech pioneer. It was one of the first airlines to dabble in blockchain technologies, accepting cryptocurrencies and issuing its own NFTs, and it has already announced that it will offer internet for free on all its flights (a curious departure from its ancillary-based business model).

JSX (airline) - Wikipedia

JSX, formerly known as JetSuiteX, is an air carrier that operates mostly across California, Texas and the Southwestern United States, offering a private jet-like experience on 30-seat ERJ135 and ERJ145 aircraft.

JSX started began rolling out Starlink across its fleet before the end of 2022.

Zipair Tokyo - Wikipedia

The new international low-cost airline, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Japan Airlines, has also announced its intention to start offering free Starlink-based internet.

As you may have noticed, this is a rather short list. But bear in mind that Starlink’s product for the airline market has only been around for a couple of years and this type of strategic investment decision takes time to move forward in the airline industry.

The number of airlines that sign up for Musk’s space-based internet service is likely to keep increasing as passengers around the world get used to faster, free internet.


 
Testing JSX’s blazing-fast Starlink Wi-Fi with Apple's new MacBook Pro - The Points Guy

JSX’s new SpaceX Starlink Wi-Fi is the fastest and most reliable inflight internet this TPG reporter has ever experienced.
Holy cow: Testing JSX’s blazing-fast Starlink Wi-Fi with Apple's new MacBook Pro​

File-53.jpg



airBaltic to equip entire fleet with SpaceX’s Starlink

Latvian airline airBaltic announced that it will equip its entire Airbus A220-300 fleet with SpaceX’s Starlink internet connectivity system.
Latvian airline airBaltic announced that it will equip its entire Airbus A220-300 fleet with SpaceX’s Starlink internet connectivity system. Every passenger will benefit from complimentary, in-flight high-speed internet access during all airBaltic flights without hassles or login pages. From the moment passengers walk onto the plane, they’ll have access to the internet.

Developed by SpaceX, Starlink provides high-speed, low-latency broadband internet in over 40 countries and counting around the world and began serving commercial aircraft last year with in-flight high-speed internet. With satellites positioned in low-Earth orbit at an altitude of 550 km, over 65 times closer than conventional geostationary satellites, Starlink achieves significantly lower latency and higher transmission speeds for its end users. Starlink can deliver up to 350 Mbps to aircraft, and with latency as low as 20 ms, passengers can engage in activities previously not functional in flight, including online gaming, virtual private networks, and other high data rate activities.

Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic: “This marks a historic moment for our airline and the industry as a whole. Soon airBaltic will become the first airline in Europe to launch high-speed, unlimited, and free-of-charge satellite internet on board. We are excited to further improve our service to our passengers who will soon benefit from this internet connectivity onboard our flights within the airBaltic network in Europe and beyond.”

“We are glad to have found the right connectivity provider – SpaceX’s Starlink – that fits our needs and meets our wishes. Having the most modern aircraft type on the market, it was the next logical step for airBaltic to implement the most modern available inflight internet solution on this fleet,” Martin Gauss added.

“By becoming the first European airline to implement Starlink fleetwide, airBaltic is setting a new standard in ensuring its passengers have an internet experience that they have come to expect in our modern age,” said SpaceX Vice President of Starlink Sales Jonathan Hofeller. “With Starlink’s high-speed, low-latency internet, airBaltic passengers will have internet similar to or better than what they experience at home. Customers will walk on the plane and the internet will simply work, making the stress of login pages and downloading large files before takeoff a thing of the past.”

airBaltic will work with SpaceX to achieve the required STC (supplemental type certification) approval and is expected to begin installing the product on the entire airBaltic Airbus A220-300 fleet this year.
 
Qatar Airways to Offer Starlink-Powered High-Speed Wi-Fi - Business Traveler USA

Qatar Airways has partnered with SpaceX's Starlink to provide high-speed Wi-Fi on board flights.
Qatar Airways to Offer Starlink-Powered High-Speed Wi-Fi​

The Gulf carrier is the largest airline to announce a partnership with the ultrafast high-speed satellite network

Qatar Airways has partnered with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to provide Starlink-powered Wi-Fi on board its flights, allowing passengers to access high-speed internet.

While the official launch date, initial routes, and aircraft have yet to be announced, Qatar Airways plans to make the service available on its entire fleet.

Starlink Wi-Fi, powered by SpaceX’s network of low-orbiting satellites, can provide download speeds of up to 350Mbps, enabling passengers to use their devices for online gaming, streaming, video calling, VPN access, and browsing seamlessly.

The Starlink network is expected to replace the airline’s current ‘Super Wi-Fi’ offering, which runs on Inmarsat’s GX aviation technology and is available on select aircraft, as well as the significantly slower ‘OnAir Wi-Fi’ available on other aircraft.

However, while Qatar Airways’ Super Wi-Fi typically costs $10 per flight, its Starlink Wi-Fi is set to be complimentary for all passengers.

“Qatar Airways is proud to announce its agreement with Starlink to provide seamless and complimentary Wi-Fi to its global passengers,” said Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker.

“This exciting collaboration is not only in line with our industry-leading approach to technological adoption but also serves as an unmissable opportunity to connect Starlink to our global passengers. We look forward to our passengers benefitting from this state-of-the-art addition to Qatar Airways’ in-flight experience.”

The recent collaboration announcement means Qatar Airways has become the fifth and largest airline to offer Starlink Wi-Fi onboard its flights. The other four airlines offering Starlink Wi-Fi or will soon introduce it are JSX, Hawaiian Airlines, airBaltic, and ZIPAIR.

50774888056_7fc8bb3c85_k-1024x683.jpg

Photo: Qatar Airways, Airbus A350-1000. Courtesy of Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways boasts an expansive global network that spans across six continents, encompassing over 160 destinations. Its hub in Doha’s Hamad International Airport (DIA) provides seamless connections for passengers worldwide.

In the United States, the airline flies to 12 different destinations, including New York (JFK), Los Angeles (LAX), Seattle (SEA), San Francisco (SFO), Atlanta (ATL), Boston (BOS), Chicago (ORD), Philadelphia (PHL), Miami (MIA), Houston (IAH), Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), and Washington, D.C. (IAD).

“Qatar Airways continues to lead the way prioritizing the passenger experience,” said Jonathan Hofeller, VP of Commercial Sales at SpaceX. “With Starlink set to support the entire Qatar Airways fleet, passengers traveling between over 160 destinations around the world will be able to stay connected with the most advance high-speed internet service from space.”

“As soon as passengers step onboard the plane the internet works seamlessly throughout their flight from gate to gate, and all from the comfort of their seats.”
 

