Starlink: The airlines switching to Elon Musk’s Starlink

The airlines switching to Elon Musk's Starlink - AeroTime

Starlink, the satellite-based broadband service provided by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, is taking the world by storm.This system has already proven its value on the frontlines in Ukraine where, political controversies aside, it has performed as expected from a technical point of view.Starlink uses a constellation of thousands of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, which are satellites that spin around the planet relatively close to its surface, in order to provide wireless internet connectivity anywhere at speeds comparable, or even superior, to that of land-based fiber optic.Airplanes and ships remain some of the few places in the world where fast and cheap internet cannot be taken for granted. But this may be about to change thanks to the extensive broadband access afforded by this SpaceX subsidiary.With its download speeds of 350 Mbps or more, Starlink is likely to soon become a game changer when it comes to the air travel experience.But it is not for nothing that several airlines have already announced that they intend to roll out high speed internet for free before the year is over.AeroTime has compiled a list of airlines that have announced plans to install Starlink connectivity.The coverage offered by Starlink satellites will surely come in handy over the long oceanic routes that make up a large part of Hawaiian Airlines’ network.The Riga, Latvia-based carrier is the first major airline in Europe to sign up with SpaceX. airBaltic takes pride in being a tech pioneer. It was one of the first airlines to dabble in blockchain technologies, accepting cryptocurrencies and issuing its own NFTs, and it has already announced that it will offer internet for free on all its flights (a curious departure from its ancillary-based business model).JSX, formerly known as JetSuiteX, is an air carrier that operates mostly across California, Texas and the Southwestern United States, offering a private jet-like experience on 30-seat ERJ135 and ERJ145 aircraft.JSX started began rolling out Starlink across its fleet before the end of 2022.The new international low-cost airline, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Japan Airlines, has also announced its intention to start offering free Starlink-based internet.As you may have noticed, this is a rather short list. But bear in mind that Starlink’s product for the airline market has only been around for a couple of years and this type of strategic investment decision takes time to move forward in the airline industry.The number of airlines that sign up for Musk’s space-based internet service is likely to keep increasing as passengers around the world get used to faster, free internet.