What's new

Featured SSK Agosta 90B Class Attack Submarine Information Pool

Manticore

Manticore

RETIRED MOD
Joined
Jan 18, 2009
Messages
10,116
Reaction score
114
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
YGSnA.jpg
4fRVd.jpg


Displacement, tons: 1,230 standard; 1,510 surfaced; 1,760 dived

Dimensions, feet (metres): 221.7 x 22.3 x 17.7 (67.6 x 6.8 x 5.4)

Main machinery: Diesel-electric; 2 SEMT-Pielstick 16 PA4 V 185 VG diesels; 3,600 hp(m) (2.65 MW); 2 alternators; 1.7 MW; 1 motor; 4,600 hp(m) (3.4 MW); 1 cruising motor; 31 hp(m) (23 kW); 1 shaft

Speed, knots: 12 surfaced; 20 dived

Range, miles: 8,500 at 9 kt snorting; 350 at 3.5 kt dived

Complement: 54 (7 officers)

Missiles: SSM: Aerospatiale SM 39 Exocet; launched from 21 in (533 mm) tubes; inertial cruise; active radar homing to 50 km (27 n miles) at 0.9 Mach; warhead 165 kg.

Torpedoes: 4-21 in (533 mm) bow tubes. ECAN L5 Mod 3; dual purpose; active/passive homing to 9.5 km (5.1 n miles) at 35 kt; warhead 150 kg; depth to 550 m (1,800 ft) and ECAN F17 Mod 2; wire-guided; active/passive homing to 20 km (10.8 n miles) at 40 kt; warhead 250 kg; depth 600 m (1,970 ft). Total of 20 torpedoes and missiles carried in a mixed load.

Mines: Up to 36 in lieu of torpedoes.

Countermeasures: ESM: ARUR, ARUD; intercept and warning.

Weapons control: DLA 2A weapon control system.

Radars: Search: Thomson-CSF DRUA 33; I-band.

Sonars: Thomson Sintra DSUV 22; passive search; medium frequency.

DUUA 2D; active search and attack; 8 kHz.

DUUA 1D; active search. DUUX 2; passive ranging.

DSUV 62A; passive towed array; very low frequency.

Modernisation: Included fitting of SM 39 Exocet and better torpedo discharge and reloading. Completed in 1987.

Structure: First diesel submarines in the French Navy to be fitted with 21 in (533 mm) tubes. Diving depth, 320 m (1,050 ft).

Operational: Based at Brest from 1 July 1995 and assigned to GESMAT (Groupe des Sous-Marins d&#8217;Attaque de l&#8217;Atlantique). Endurance, 45 days. Ouessant to pay off in late 2000 when GESMAT is to be disbanded.

La Praya is a testbed for the Project Barracuda SSN new equipment and is to stay in service until 2005.

Sales: Four built at Cartagena for Spanish Navy and two for Pakistan by Dubigeon, with three more for Pakistan ordered 21 September 1994.

AGOSTA CLASS (SSK) France<BR><BR> - ??
 
SSK Agosta 90B Class, France

The Agosta submarines designed by DCN (now DCNS) of France, are currently in service with the French, Spanish and Pakistan navies. The Agosta 90B is an improved version featuring higher performance and a new combat system.
The new submarine features a higher level of automation, which has resulted in the ship's crew being reduced from 54 to 36. Other improvements include a new battery for increased range, a deeper diving capability of 350m resulting from the use of new materials including HLES 80 steel, and a reduced acoustic signature through the installation of new suspension and isolation systems.
Three Agosta 90Bs were ordered by the Pakistan Navy in September 1994. The first, Khalid (S137), was built at DCN&#8217;s Cherbourg yard and was commissioned in 1999. The second, Saad, assembled at Karachi Naval Dockyard, was launched in August 2002 and was commissioned in December 2003. The third, Hamza, which has been constructed and assembled in Karachi, was launched in August 2006 and was commissioned in September 2008.


"The Agosta 90B is an improved version of the Agosta submarine, featuring higher performance and a new combat system."

Work on the vessel was halted for a time following a terrorist attack in May 2002, which killed 11 French engineers in Karachi. The third submarine is fitted with the MESMA air independent propulsion system.
The third submarine is being fitted with the MESMA air-independent propulsion system, which will be retrofitted to the first two. The MESMA AIP has successfully completed Pakistan Navy acceptance trials.
In March 2007, Pakistan placed an order with DCNS for the retrofit of the MESMA AIP to the first two Khalid Class submarines. The retrofit kits will be delivered to the Karachi dockyard in 2011.
Pakistan has been given a license by DCNS to offer commercial production of the submarines to potential customers.



SUBTICS command and control system
The Agosta 90B submarines are equipped with a SUBTICS fully integrated combat system. This is supplied by UDS International, a joint subsidiary of DCN International and Thales, now wholly owned by DCNS. SUBTICS processes signals from the submarine's sensors, determines the tactical situation by track association, fusion, synthesis, trajectory plotting and management and handles all weapon command and control functions.


Torpedoes
The Agosta 90B submarine is fitted with four bow 533mm torpedo tubes and has the capacity to carry a mixed load of up to 16 torpedoes and missiles. The submarine can be equipped with the ECAN F17 mod 2 torpedo, which is a wire-guided torpedo with active and passive homing to a range of 20km. The torpedo delivers a 250kg warhead to a depth of 600m.


MBDA Exocet SM39 missiles
The Agosta 90B is equipped with the torpedo tube launched MBDA (formerly EADS Aerospatiale) Exocet SM39 missile. Target range and bearing data is downloaded into the Exocet's computer.
The missile approaches the target area in sea-skimming mode using inertial navigation and then active radar homing. The missile travels at speeds over Mach 0.9, and has a range of 50km. Exocet has a 165kg high-explosive shaped-charge warhead.



Electronic warfare
The Agosta 90B submarines are equipped with the Thales DR-3000U radar warning receiver, operating in D to K bands.
The system uses a masthead antenna array with omnidirectional and monopulse directional antennae and a separate periscope warning antenna



Sensor suite
The submarine is fitted with a Thales Underwater Systems (formerly Thomson Marconi Sonar) TSM 223 sonar suite, which includes bow-mounted sonar and towed sonar arrays, SAGEM periscopes and navigation system and Thales I-band navigation radar.


Propulsion systems
The Agosta 90B class submarines can be equipped with a diesel-electric propulsion system or the MESMA air-independent propulsion system. The diesel-electric system consists of two SEMT-Pielstick 16 PA4 V 185 VG diesels providing 3,600hp and a 2,200kW electric motor driving a single propeller.


A diesel-electrical submarine has to surface to periscope depth to recharge the batteries using the diesel engine, leading to increased risk of detection. The MESMA air-independent propulsion system, being fitted to the Agosta 90B submarines for Pakistan, allows the submarine to remain submerged three times longer.


The MESMA system consists essentially of a turbine receiving high-pressure steam from a combustion chamber, burning a gaseous mixture of ethanol and liquid oxygen. The Agosta 90B's performance remains the same in all other respects, except that the length increases from 67m to 76m and submerged displacement from 1,760t to 2,050t.

agosta8.jpg
agosta10.jpg
agosta4.jpg
agosta11.jpg
agosta6.jpg
agosta9.jpg



http://www.naval-technology.com/projects/agosta/
 
Khalid Class (Fr Agosta 90B)
Agosta and Daphne-class conventional attack submarines have been in service in PN since the 1970s. In the early 1990s, the Navy reviewed its fleet and decided that it needed three new-generation submarine. On 21 September 1994, the Pakistani authorities and DCN International signed a contract in Islamabad for the supply of three Agosta 90-B submarines. Key provisions of this contract called for the production of two Agosta 90Bs in Karachi as part of a progressive technology transfer program.



Agosta 90-B is a state of the art Submarine with latest sensors and combat system. This thoroughly updated platform features a Mesma Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) system, new materials (hull made of HLES 80 Steel), a new layout (rearranged subsections), and a vast array of new equipment. According to the US Navy standard, this type of submarine is a classical SSK whose weaponry consist of torpedoes, mines and anti ship SM-39 Exocet missiles. The submarine is fitted with the most modern command and control systems and can dive below 300-meters. The Agosta 90-B have reduced acoustic signatures and due to automation, the crew has also been lowered to 36.

The Pakistan Government decided to purchase French Agosta submarines against the recommendation of the Pakistan Navy, the then Naval Chief Admiral (retired) Saeed Muhammad Khan, during whose tenure the controversial deal was struck, revealed in October 2011 in a defamation suit filed against a television channel.



"The plaintiff (Admiral Saeed) in his capacity as Chief of Naval Staff did not recommend the French Agosta 90 B Class submarines for acquisition by the Government of Pakistan and had in fact recommended, based on the technical and other investigations carried out by Pakistan Navy prior to 1994, the UK manufactured Upholder submarines... The reason for the recommendation was based primarily on the fact that the UK submarines were readily available and had been tested at sea whereas the French Agosta 90 B Class of submarines were yet to be manufactured being prototypes and would have taken years to be delivered. Furthermore, the Pakistan Navy had been offered five and possibly 6 UK Upholder submarines compared to three Agosta 90 B class of submarines for a lesser price..."



Pakistan and DCN France signed a contract for 3 Agosta 90-B submarines on 21 September 1994 and was valued at 5,4 billion francs (~ 775 million dollars). Financing for the contract rested on credit given to Pakistan by France and while allowing France to export the submarines nonetheless resulted in significant financial losses. Pakistan Navy engineers and workmen were to be trained and qualified in the construction processes. DCN was to assist PN Dockyard to upgrade the infrastructure for construction of submarine. To optimize the available infrastructure some works were shared with KS&EW as well.



Under the contract, one submarine was to be built in France while the remaining two were to be built indigenously in Pakistan. The first unit, "Khalid," was built in Cherbourg and delivered to Pakistan in 1999-2000. The Khalid is named after Hazrat Khalid Bin Walid, a successful military commanders of Islam who was bestowed the title of 'Saif Ullah' by the Holy Prophet. The second unit, "Saad," was begun in Cherbourg and sent to the Karachi Dockyard for modular assembly in 2000. The third unit, "Hamza," was manufactured entirely in Karachi.



Compared to the Hashmat class (Agosta 70) submarines, the Khalid classs (Agosta 90B) reportedly has a 200-400 percent increased submerged range. The KHALID comes armed with the SM-39 Exocet submarine launched anti-ship missiles (AShM) with a range of 50 Km. Launched from beneath the surface, an AShM gives a submarine valuable manoeuvring time after firing the missile and is inherently more dangerous than a torpedo. This capability is currently not available with the Indian Navy.



PN Dockyard is the lead yard for the AGOSTA 90B construction Project and started functioning as a Base Engineering Organization at the time of independence of Pakistan in 1947 before venturing into Naval construction in the early 1980's to fulfill a number of Pakitan Navy requirements.

The construction activities undertaken other than this program of pressure hull were fabrication of Ballast Panels, seating, pipes, routing of cables, connections for integration and setting to work of various onboard equipment installation of misc. mechanical and structural items. Most of these activities required very high degree of precision both during fabrication and installation. In order to maintain desired hydrodynamic shape and alignment of ballast panels in particular, is technically a highly complex job and requires use of sophisticated theodilities and optical alignment equipment. Entire construction activity including outfitting work onboard the submarine involves quality control checks at every stage. Non conformity reports are initiated for slightest errors or deviations from procedures/stringent tolerances.



This quality control system which is augmented by external quality assurance i.e. both PMOD & French state ensures that ISO-9002 criteria's are met within strict standards set by French on SMI in totality by their Pakistani counterparts in PN Dockyard. Because of the complexity involved, the submarine construction program required a wide and strong industrial infrastructure surrounding it, such as electro-mechanical machinery, steel processing, electrical and electronics, computer hardware and software, paints, structure and pipes manufacturing etc. A strong support from the industry with willingness to invest in R&D was required while at the same time, there was a need to identify those items that could be considered for local manufacturing due to considerations such as: a) Availability of technical details like specifications/data; b) Availability of technical know how; c) Availability/possibility of setting up necessary infrastructure locally; and d) Rough estimate of its economic viability.



Thorough analysis and research was carried-out to select the probable items for development in local market. It meant looking into detailed specifications of each selected item as well as requirement of special facilities, skills, materials etc. that may be available in the local industry. In pursuance of exploring the local industry, a number of companies were contacted to undertake the fabrication of onboard machinery including various types of pumps, motor and AC units installed on board AGOSTA 90B submarine.



The available data was provided to these firms for study and analysis. On the feedback received a few reputed companies showed their interest and initial discussion revealed great potential in the market. PN Dockyard would be able to provide complete details of the equipment including material specification/size and capacities required for development. Pipe Manufacturing was also a field which was considered for local manufacturing exploitation. A market survey revealed as well that there were a number of companies, which had the capability to manufacture cables. A number of firms were contacted and provided with specifications. The cost effect of this exercise, if successful, can be gauged from the fact that the Kit of material for one Submarine costs 1 Billion Fr.F. Even if 1/4th of the total items are locally produced, more than 250 million Fr.F would be going into the local industry for only one submarine.



The 1994 contract included provisions for about $111 million in commissions, which were legal at that time, to be paid to Pakistani and French intermediaries. Due to the technology involved with the construction of the vessels, and the technical difficulties encountered by the Karachi Shipyards, the presence of 80 French engineers and technicians was deemed necessary. On May 8, 2002, 14 people including 11 French citizens providing assistance to the Karachi Dockyard were killed when their bus was hit by a car filled with explosives. The recall of French nationals working on the Agosta submarine project in Karachi after the blast was a setback to Pakistan's submarine modernisation project The French engineers and technicians were conducting final checks on the second of the three Agosta 90-B submarines contracted for by Pakistan.



Suspicion initially fell on Al Qaeda but a French government report in 2002 suggested that the attack was provoked by the decision in 1995 by French President Chirac to halt the payments of commissions for the defense sales, a practice which was legal until that time. In 2011, the French investigators and the judge in the case, known as &#65533;the Karachi Affair,&#65533; asked the French Defence Ministry to reveal documents which allegedly attributed the murders to a former minister in Benazir government and others. At that time the French government headed by Jacques Chirac had outlawed the payment of commissions. The key accusation is that money from kickbacks for submarine sales to Pakistan were diverted to the campaign fund of 1995 presidential candidate, Edouard Balladur, for whom Mr Sarkozy was the spokesman. Sarkozy angrily denied involvement in the so-called Karachi Affair after two men who have been close to him were questioned in a judicial investigation. Martine Aubry, a candidate for the Socialist Party&#65533;s nomination for president, described the Karachi Affair as &#65533;certainly one of the most serious in the Fifth Republic.&#65533;



Pakistan had already acquired one Agosta 90-B submarine (PNS Khalid) from France and this would have been the second one. The first has already been delivered and the French nationals were present in Karachi were working on the second submarine. The third submarine was to be built entirely in Pakistan and was scheduled to be completed by 2004. The Karachi Dockyard was cleared for commercial production of the submarine for potential customers. The Indian navy was close to acquiring the French Scorpene submarine, which are ''far superior'' to the Agostas.



With the introduction of three new submarines, the Navy retired the four older Daphne class subs in January 2006, which left a capability gap. The Navy began looking to select a new and a more up to date platform with the hope to construct the new subs indigenously. Pakistan's Navy had requirements for a further six submarines and there was an open tender for this. As of early 2009 it appeared that Pakistan would build at least 3 U-214 Submarines and maybe 2-3 additional Agosta-90B Submarines. There was a significant indigenous capability installed at the KSEW during the execution of this programme, a capability which would go to waste and skilled manpower degenerate if not put to further use. But by 2011 there was little talk of revival of collaboration with France for the construction of even a fourth Agosta-90B submarine at the Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works. The indigenous construction of the Agosta 90B in Pakistan led the country to consider building the vessels for export, resulting in competition with the French shipyard. As of mid-2002, Pakistan was reportedly already in the process of negotiating such sales with three Asian countries. However, a decade later, nothing had come of such discussions.






PNS/M KHALID

PNS/M KHALID Pakistan Navy Submarine is the first of the Agosta-90B class submarines acquired by the Pakistan Navy from France. It was commissioned on 6 September 1999 and inducted into PN Fleet on 21 December 1999. The Agosta-90B is an improved version of the sea proven Agosta 70.

PNS/M KHALID encompasses all qualities to strike terror in the hearts of enemies. The submarine has deep diving capabilities and can undertake patrol of more than 60 days. She also posses state of the art Combat System integrating all available sensors to launch multi-purpose wire guided torpedoes and sub launched missiles. The outfit of submarine systems, weapons and sensors make her unique and unprecedented amongst the existing new generation conventional submarines.

PNS/M KHALID is named after Hazrat KHALID BIN WALID, the great Fighter and one of the most reputed military Commanders of Islam. Agosta submarines are currently in service with three navies. PNS/M KHALID incorporate improvements based on the experience gained by the French Navy and new advances in endurance, acoustic discretion, propulsion and diving capability. Its fully integrated COMBAT system enables the command to quickly evaluate the tactical situation and decide on an appropriate response. The submarine is capable to launch multipurpose torpedoes and submarine launched anti-ship missiles. PNS/M KHALID is first Agosta-90B class submarine built for Pakistan Navy by DCN Cherbourg. As per contract, this submarine was completely built in France. The submarine construction was completed on 8 Aug 98. Sea trials were conducted at Cherbourg, Brest and Toulon. PNS/M KHALID is the fore-runner of Pakistan Navy, capable of undertaking a wide variety of missions, far and deep from home waters.




PNS/M SAAD

The second submarine was launched on 24 August 2002 and started its harbor and sea trials. This submarine completed over 1200 harbor and sea trials and on successful completion this was commissioned as PNS/M SAAD. PNS/M SAAD was the 1st Agosta-90B class submarine built at Pakistan Navy Dockyard under the Transfer of Technology (TOT) agreement with France. She was commissioned in Pakistan Navy on 13 December 2003. Then Ag Captain M Tariq Iqbal Sharafi PN (P.No. 2599) was designated at 1st Commanding Officer of PN Submarine SAAD. The submarine is capable of operating at deeper depths and can under take patrol of more than 60 days. These also posses the state of the art Combat System integrating all available sensors to launch multi purpose wire guided torpedoes and sub launched missiles. The outfit of submarine systems, weapons and sensors make it unique and unprecedented amongst the existing generation conventional submarines.






The transfer of technology level for next two submarines was to be raised gradually in second and third submarine. This was also necessary to immediately put to use the new acquired construction skills. Based on this principle, three pressure hull sections of submarine No. 2 (PNS/M SAAD) were built in France and delivered in 1998. This enabled the engineers and workmen trained in France to quickly organize and put to use their skills. Even before the delivery of sections of submarine No. 2 the work on major structures was started in December 1997. The three sections were transferred to Section Building Hall using Dual Walking Beams and were pre-outfitted for one year. These sections were lowered in Graving Dock in December 1999 and junctioned together. The outfitting phase in Graving Dock included 14000 equipment and foundations, 6000 pipes, 40 kilometers of cables and 38000 connections. Approximately 30000 quality checks were performed during the construction of submarine No. 2.



PNS/M HAMZA

PNS/M HAMZA, the third Agosta 90B submarine that has been completely built at Pakistan Navy Dockyard was commissioned into Pakistan Navy Fleet on 26 September 2008. The submarine was launched in August 2006 by Begum Sehba Musharraf (wife of then president General (Rtd) Pervez Musharraf). The submarine is named after Hazrat Hamza who is one of the uncles of the last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH). HAMZA was known as Lion of God and Lion of Heaven for his bravery. PN Submarine HAMZA is the first submarine that has been fitted with MESMA Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) system. The submarine has been indigenously constructed under transfer of technology programme by DCNS of France. Pakistan is the first country to use MESMA AIP system onboard a submarine.

The Karachi-built Khalid class Agosta 90B (the third one to join the Pakistani Navy) integrated a new propulsion unit developed by the French Direction des Constructions Navales (DCN), the MESMA closed-cycle steam-turbine AIP system. The other two Khalid class submarines will later be retrofitted with that propulsion unit.

The maximum transfer of Technology was envisaged in submarine No. 3. The cylindrical part of the pressure hull was to be built from raw plates. All major structures and appendages were to be built in Pakistan. The work of pressure hull construction also started in 1997, was shared between PN Dockyard and KS&EW. PN Dockyard provided the material after cutting to size and shape on NC cutting machine to KS&EW. This kit of material was rolled/formed and welded to make 12 subsections. These subsections were taken to Section Building Hall in PN Dockyard to make 03 large sections. On completion of pressure hull these three sections were pre-outfitted with decks, bulkheads and large structures. Based on similar construction methodology these sections along with Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) system MESMA, was lowered into Graving dock on 19 August 2003 and outfiting started.



9l3iE.png

Khalid Class (Fr Agosta 90B)
 
TSM 2233 (France), Sonar systems - Submarine sonar systems


Type
Submarine passive and active sonar system.

Description

TSM 2233 is derived from the Eledone family of sonars and is a modular, integrated sonar system designed to fit any size of submarine and to fulfil any operational requirement. Consequently it has been incorporated into a variety of platforms and sensor suites. It was marketed by the manufacturer in three versions from 2003: Mk I was the base line set fitted in the Pakistani Agosta 90B class, Mk II provided a transient detection capability and incorporates increased Commercial-Off-The-Shelf (COTS) and digitisation and Mk III added a mine and obstacle avoidance sensor. It is also described as the DUSV 22 and was in several reports identified as the Scylla sonar suite fitted to the Collins class of the Royal Australian Navy. In 2003 a company spokesman discounted the statement regarding the similarity with Scylla. It is evident however that both come from the same stable. The Scylla is said to comprise active and passive bow sonar and the TSM 2253 LF passive flank array, TSM 2225 passive ranging array, towed array, intercept array and active and passive mine avoidance arrays. Other countries which have obtained the system include Chile and Malaysia and it is included in the suites for all the French submarines where the DUUX-5 (Fenelon)/TSM 2055 sonars are part of the latest configuration. Many current TSM 2233 suites are associated with the SUBTICS command systems (see separate entry) which is the case for the Chilean and Malaysian configurations which is exemplified in the Chilean case by integration

TSM 2233 (France) - Jane's Underwater Warfare Systems

eSvxt.png




http://www.defence.pk/forums/jf-17-thunder/71435-jf-17-thunder-information-pool.html
http://www.defence.pk/forums/pakist...nk-type-90-iim-mbt-2000-information-pool.html

Any further info is appreciated... again, just like other info pool threads , please post info rather than one liner comments
 
The Agosta 90B, also known as the Khalid Class, is a modernised design built for the Pakistan Navy. Various modifications give lower acoustic signature, lower diving depth, improved battery range and performance. Greater automation also allows the crew to be reduced from 54 to 36. The submarine can be armed with up to 16 torpedoes and SM39 Exocet anti-ship anti-ship missiles.[8] The SM39 was test-fired from a Khalid-class submarine in 2001.[9] - PNS/M Khalid (S137) - built in France by DCN Cherbourg, completed in 1999 - PNS/M Saad (S138) - built in Pakistan with French assistance, completed in 2002 - PNS/M Hamza (S139) - built in Pakistan, commissioned 14 August 2006
DCNS (company) - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia



 
Last edited by a moderator:
SSK Agosta 90B Class

From the Internet DJ takes out a report on SSK Agosta 90B Class attack Submarine

The Agosta 90B, a direct derivative of the Agosta class in service with the French Navy amongst others, features significant improvements in acoustic discretion and detection. Agosta submarines are currently in service with three navies. The Agosta 90B incorporates improvements based on the experience gained by the French Navy. It includes new advances in endurance, acoustic discretion, propulsion and diving capability.

Three Agosta 90Bs have been ordered by the Pakistan Navy. The first, Khalid (S137), is undergoing sea trials. Final assembly of the second and third will take place in Pakistan. The third of class will have the MESMA air independent propulsion system.

Design Principles

The Agosta 90B is designed for the highest possible discretion when subject to the scrutiny of acoustic, optical, electromagnetic and heat sensors. The hydrodynamics of the hull, appendages and propeller have been carefully optimized. The propulsion machinery, diesel engines and auxiliaries are all suspended.

The design concept benefits from experience gained with the sea-proven Agosta particular improvements have been made both with higher performance and a better combat system.

Performance and Propulsion

The Agosta 90B has a number of upgrades in this area improving on the previous Agosta submarine. These include:

+ new battery power for increased range
+ new materials (HLES 80 steel) for deeper diving capa- bility
+ new suspension for quieter running
+ new MESMA air-indepen- dent propulsion (AIP) as an option for higher all-round performance.

Missions

+ anti-surface ship warfare
+ anti-submarine warfare
+ intelligence gathering
+ special operations
+ very long range operations.

Powerful Combat System

The fully-integrated Subtics combat system was developed by UDS International, a joint subsidiary of DCN International and Thomson-CSF. This system, for all types of anti-surface and anti-submarine missions, was chosen by Pakistan for its three Agosta 90Bs. It benefits from the experience gained by DCN in functional and physical integration through the Amthyste-class SSN and Le Triomphant-class SSBN programmes. The system allows operators to manage the use and operation of all platform resources for underwater and air/surface detection, tactical data processing, navigation, external communications and weapon launching.

The Agosta 90B's fully-integrated combat system enables the commanding officer to quickly evaluate the vessel's tactical situation and decide on an appropriate response

Agosta 90B Weapons Capability

+ four torpedo tubes
+ payload of 16 weapons or 28 mines
+ heavyweight torpedoes and anti-ship missiles.
+ multi-purpose torpedoes (F17 Mod.2)
+ Exocet SM 39 Sub-launched anti-ship missiles

1994: Agosta 90B Submarines for Pakistan

In September 1994, the Pakistan Navy placed an order for three Agosta-class submarines, opting for the 90B enhanced version. The first boat was launched in August 1998 and will be commissioned by mid-1999. As part of the associated technology transfer, the second boat will be assembled in Pakistan from three sections built at Cherbourg and delivered to Karachi in May 1998. The third submarine will be built in Karachi using materials and equipment supplied by DCN.

SSK AGOSTA 90B CLASS - SPECIFICATION

Length, overall 67.6 m
Draught 5.4 m
Displacement
Surface 1,510 t
Submerged 1,760 t
Maximum speed > 17 kts
Range 10,000 nm
Autonomy 68 days
Complement 36 + 5
Propulsion MESMA Air-independent propulsion (AIP)
Weapons
Torpedoes F 17 Mod.2
Missiles Exocet SM 39 Sub-launched anti-ship missiles

SSK Agosta 90B Class

SM39 live firing.. nevermind the title

 
Last edited by a moderator:
ANTIBODY said:
Khalid Class (Fr Agosta 90B)
Agosta and Daphne-class conventional attack submarines have been in service in PN since the 1970s. In the early 1990s, the Navy reviewed its fleet and decided that it needed three new-generation submarine. On 21 September 1994, the Pakistani authorities and DCN International signed a contract in Islamabad for the supply of three Agosta 90-B submarines. Key provisions of this contract called for the production of two Agosta 90Bs in Karachi as part of a progressive technology transfer program.




9l3iE.png

Khalid Class (Fr Agosta 90B)
Click to expand...

THANK GOD PN DID NOT GO FOR UPHOLDER CLASS!!
Canadian Navy bought them in late 90s and since them most of them spent their lives in dry docks as they kept breaking down/having problems.
atleast 2-3 are sitting in docks right as we speak!
 
When we will get those new Chinese submarines
 
Really a nice one. I think PN should have joined with the Chinese in 2000 for creating SSKs along with SSBNs, as we have a decent requirement of 21 SSKs along with 5-7 SSBNs(know that is too much) but it will be till 2020...
 
Antibody brother you have done a awsome job with all details about the sub thx so much for sharing such a awsome thread ;)
 
API how long can it stay under water and what its rang of saad the latest one :undecided:
 
There is no news whether other two Agostas are fitted with Mesma or not
 
A newbie question : We do know how to the build the Agostas...can we then, perhaps, in a couple of years come up with an Agosta 90 C by incorporating some of the technology the Chinese use on their Yuan and Song Class submarines ?
 
Although we can still do JV with China on a new SSKs and can go for 21 of these instead of SSBNs in 15 years time(like 7 SSKs in every 5 years)...
 

Similar threads

The SC
NAVDEX 2023: Fincantieri offering S800 small submarine to Pakistan
Replies
11
Views
2K
Bilal Khan (Quwa)
Bilal Khan (Quwa)
Abid123
What Makes Pakistan's Submarine Fleet So Good?
Replies
3
Views
2K
Super Falcon
Super Falcon
B
Thailand could acquire Chinese CHD620 diesel engine for the Yuan class submarine
Replies
2
Views
2K
Beast
B
dBSPL
Pressure hull test productions for the STM500 submarines begin!
Replies
7
Views
1K
Abu Shaleh Rumi
Abu Shaleh Rumi
N
Talwar class 🇮🇳 vs Tughril class 🇵🇰 or Type 054AP: Sub-Continent Frigate Faceoff
2
Replies
25
Views
889
alimobin memon
alimobin memon

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom