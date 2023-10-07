What's new

Spaniard jailed in Iran because he was doing tourism

I guess he was mistake for a spy by the paranoid Tehran regime.

:lol:

Here a complete Spanish TV program talking about him, a few days ago:

www.mitele.es

S.O.S. desde Irán

Horizonte ha recibido la llamada de auxilio de Santiago Sánchez, español retenido en Irán cuando viajaba camino de Qatar para disfrutar del Mundial
www.mitele.es www.mitele.es

His crime was travel and visit Iran. So beware and avoid travel to paranoid regimes.

www.cuatro.com

Exclusiva| La llamada de auxilio de Santiago Sánchez, español retenido en Irán: ''Ya no puedo más, no me dejéis morir''

Hasta la redacción de ‘Horizonte’ ha llegado una llamada de auxilio . El programa ha recibido, en exclusiva , un audio de Santiago Sánchez , el espa
www.cuatro.com www.cuatro.com

It's obvious for everyone that he was a simple plain soccer fan, inoffensive person.

The fact of to be mistaken for a spy it shows how low are Iran intel capabilities, and you can imagine how many others can enjoy the same luck inside Iran with less visibility.
 
Do you think the Spanish government will accept easily that they sent a spy to Iran?
Millions of people every year visit Iran. Why only him detained?

You should ask America why they used your country against Iran.
Why your government just accept everything America order to them? Your country is a colony of America now?
 
