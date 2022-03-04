What's new

Small Manufacturing units in Pakistan.

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
97,885
Reaction score
107
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Small Manufacturing units in Pakistan...

.

Motorbike Fuel Tank Making​




.............................................

A Plastic Bag Making - Palstic Katto Manufacturing​




...........................


PLASTIC CHAIR Making with Injection Molding Machine​



 
,...

Amazing Manufacturing Process of Hino Truck Bumper​




....................................


Pakistan mei luxury musafir bus kaha aur kese tayar ki jati hain​







....................
 
....

Production Process of Leaf Springs | Manufacturing Leaf Spring..​




.....................................................

Manufacturing Process of Truck Battery Charger | Complete Production of Battery Charger....​





..
 
Bhai @ghazi52 we can merge my other thread into this one and make it sticky, maybe in the South Asia section - that way you and I can both contribute. Some of these Pakistani YT videos are already on that thread. Just a suggestion but entirely up to you.

Is Pakistan Better Off Industrially (and More Diverse in Industrial Production) Compared to Bangladesh?

Guys I view industrial small scale production all the time on different video platforms in India, Bangladesh and Pakistan, and IMHO I'd say Pakistan has a far superior industrial basis than Bangladesh on small scale Industrial sector (although a bit backdated in technology but very...
defence.pk
 
Bilal9 said:
Bhai @ghazi52 we can merge my other thread into this one and make it sticky, maybe in the South Asia section - that way you and I can both contribute. Some of these Pakistani YT videos are already on that thread. Just a suggestion but entirely up to you.

Is Pakistan Better Off Industrially (and More Diverse in Industrial Production) Compared to Bangladesh?

Guys I view industrial small scale production all the time on different video platforms in India, Bangladesh and Pakistan, and IMHO I'd say Pakistan has a far superior industrial basis than Bangladesh on small scale Industrial sector (although a bit backdated in technology but very...
defence.pk
Click to expand...
I think that topic is for discussion. Here, I highlight the small industries in Pakistan.
South Asia is too much. First we need the contributions and willingness.
 
ghazi52 said:
I think that topic is for discussion. Here, I highlight the small industries in Pakistan.
South Asia is too much. First we need the contributions and willingness.
Click to expand...

Well we can't include India because it is too big a small-industry sector and will overshadow everything, and Bangladesh videos on small industry are almost non-existent.

I will definitely contribute. Allah ka meherbani - I have plenty of bandwidth AlhamduLillah...

We can merge and make it about only Pakistan small industry as that was my goal too. 99% of videos in my thread has Pakistani content.

These types of threads should be made sticky in my opinion because they give outsiders (and in Bangladesh case, their importers) some idea about what can be sourced from Pakistan as far as cost-effective appropriate technology production practices and of course local equipment sourced from Pakistan. Industry in the entire Gujranwala and Sialkot region and their products can be highlighted. Sticky threads invite more consistent contributions...

Not everyone in Bangladesh (or Pakistan) can take a ten million dollar loan to set up automated equipment, current skill levels in both countries favor inefficient manual small scale (but low cost) production of commercial items of "good enough" quality viable for export to most of Asia and African consumers. I am talking about cutlery made from rolled steel sheet, consumer items like crockeries and pressure cookers made from cast steel and aluminum etc.

I know that for one thing, Bangladeshi importers are very interested in importing lathes, shapers, drill machines, borers, broaching machines and small scale production items for roadside engg. workshops from Pakistan because of economical cost and high quality. That sector is highly developed in Pakistan while it is still undeveloped in Bangladesh (subject of the videos in your thread and mine). Sophistication of operations and technology in both countries in this sector is at a similar stage of development but combining resources and skills in both countries will be quite helpful.

@HRK bhaisaab himself contributed to my thread (if I recall correctly) and it makes sense to merge and unify these two threads about the same subject. Your title is more appropriate and we can keep that....
 
Last edited:

Production Process of Wheel Rim Plate​

Manufacturing Truck Wheel Rim ..​


..




.............................................

Manufacturing Process of Tractor Front Axle Support ....​




..........................................


Manufacturing Process of Motorcycle a Sprocket​





,,
 
..

Making A Concrete Mixer Machine | Pakistani Jugad....​






.....................................


Making a Ceiling Fan...........​






...
 
No automation, no standards (quality or safety), no energy management systems, no industrial engg to make the process efficient and smooth....
imagine what we can achieve if the idiot, set-in-their-ways saiths understand the importance of these things.

also, need more small electronics assembly lines. some are already being operated unofficially, by the types of surmawala etc. who assemble chinese stuff and sell on installments.
 

Similar threads

Salza
Affording breakfast a new challenge in Pakistan
Replies
8
Views
506
SQ8
S
Oracle
Why we Are not making any mini attack drone like this in Pakistan ?
Replies
14
Views
597
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
GreatHanWarrior
Pakistan to develop chip manufacturing sector with help of China
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
107
Views
2K
GreatHanWarrior
GreatHanWarrior
AZADPAKISTAN2009
Remember the poor during the Month of Ramdan
Replies
0
Views
304
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
E
China ships first batch of 46 rail coaches to Pakistan, rest 184 coaches will be manufactured in Pakistan
Replies
0
Views
949
etylo
E

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom