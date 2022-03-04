Small Manufacturing units in Pakistan...

I think that topic is for discussion. Here, I highlight the small industries in Pakistan.
South Asia is too much. First we need the contributions and willingness.
Well we can't include India because it is too big a small-industry sector and will overshadow everything, and Bangladesh videos on small industry are almost non-existent.
I will definitely contribute. Allah ka meherbani - I have plenty of bandwidth AlhamduLillah...
We can merge and make it about only Pakistan small industry as that was my goal too. 99% of videos in my thread has Pakistani content.
These types of threads should be made sticky in my opinion because they give outsiders (and in Bangladesh case, their importers) some idea about what can be sourced from Pakistan as far as cost-effective appropriate technology production practices and of course local equipment sourced from Pakistan. Industry in the entire Gujranwala and Sialkot region and their products can be highlighted. Sticky threads invite more consistent contributions...
Not everyone in Bangladesh (or Pakistan) can take a ten million dollar loan to set up automated equipment, current skill levels in both countries favor inefficient manual small scale (but low cost) production of commercial items of "good enough" quality viable for export to most of Asia and African consumers. I am talking about cutlery made from rolled steel sheet, consumer items like crockeries and pressure cookers made from cast steel and aluminum etc.
I know that for one thing, Bangladeshi importers are very interested in importing lathes, shapers, drill machines, borers, broaching machines and small scale production items for roadside engg. workshops from Pakistan because of economical cost and high quality. That sector is highly developed in Pakistan while it is still undeveloped in Bangladesh (subject of the videos in your thread and mine). Sophistication of operations and technology in both countries in this sector is at a similar stage of development but combining resources and skills in both countries will be quite helpful.
@HRK
bhaisaab himself contributed to my thread (if I recall correctly) and it makes sense to merge and unify these two threads about the same subject. Your title is more appropriate and we can keep that....