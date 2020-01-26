Skardu as MOB?

khanasifm
So paf has FOB at skardu which is about 7500 ft above sea level and active only in summer
Vs IAF has one sqn based permanently at LeH which is about 11500 ft above sea level
Question why is skardu not a MOB covering north north ?
Can have permanent 1 sqn MOB at skardu to cover north north that way reaction time will be far less and Other bases can focus on their own assigned aor??
With cpec now there is more focus on north north
Not sure