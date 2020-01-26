What's new

Skardu as MOB?

Adjustments.JPG


So paf has FOB at skardu which is about 7500 ft above sea level and active only in summer

Vs IAF has one sqn based permanently at LeH which is about 11500 ft above sea level

Question why is skardu not a MOB covering north north ?

Can have permanent 1 sqn MOB at skardu to cover north north that way reaction time will be far less and Other bases can focus on their own assigned aor??

With cpec now there is more focus on north north

Not sure [emoji848]
 
If skardu is not an option then new airport being built at Chilas can be also MOB for paf covering north north ??

Adjustments.JPG
 
The proximity is too close to any potential IAF activity on the other side of the border in a routine basis.

Same case as Lahore and Chaklala. Only in war time, fighters are stationed there as deterrence.

Otherwise it is peanuts for enemy ground based radars to pick up air and ground activity on these bases.
 
airomerix said:
The proximity is too close to any potential IAF activity on the other side of the border in a routine basis.

Same case as Lahore and Chaklala. Only in war time, fighters are stationed there as deterrence.

Otherwise it is peanuts for enemy ground based radars to pick up air and ground activity on these bases.
Click to expand...

A dumb question, Can Mountains Block the Radar from Detecting Jets or other targets ?
 
Chilas, being on the Karakoram highway and with less population near the airport than Gilgit, would probably be good option to be convert to a FOB. Skardu, despite not being on the main logistical route, is the best location, centrally on the LOC to be made into a MOB. Skardu also has room for more facilities and hangers, perhaps even an extended runway the shorter runway to the length of the longer one.
 
Last edited:
airomerix said:
It is not dumb at all.

Most radars have difficulty in tracking targets beyond high mountains since the beam does not reflect back.
Click to expand...

So would it be a feasible to have a Air base or runways in a position which is surrounded by mountains ? I am sure our Northers Areas must have some Locations like these .
 
Last edited:
Starlord said:
So would it be a feasible to have a Air base or runways in a position which is covered by mountains ? I am sure our Northers Areas must have some Locations like these .
Click to expand...
It is not just about the airbases.

Once the aircraft gets airborne, it is detected. Also, managing a bases in such an area is a big hazard.

The clouds, frequent rains, snow's cost alot. Flights are aborted or turned around. The probability of crashing is also high. Hence a full fledge operational base with fighters high up in the mountains is more of unnecessary risk and burden. Also due to the presence of mountains, any hostile lone foot soldier with a sniper can take out a pilot in an aircraft due to low/decreasing landing speeds.

General Ramday was shot in a Bell 412 while leading operation Rah-e-Nijat. The insurgent hid in a tree on top of a mountain and spotted a uniformed officer with two stars on collar.

But a base with air defense missiles, heli support sqns? Sure.
 
airomerix said:
It is not just about the airbases.

Once the aircraft gets airborne, it is detected. Also, managing a bases in such an area is a big hazard.

The clouds, frequent rains, snow's cost alot. Flights are aborted or turned around. The probability of crashing is also high. Hence a full fledge operational base with fighters high up in the mountains is more of unnecessary risk and burden. Also due to the presence of mountains, any hostile lone foot soldier with a sniper can take out a pilot in an aircraft due to low/decreasing landing speeds.

General Ramday was shot in a Bell 412 while leading operation Rah-e-Nijat. The insurgent hid in a tree on top of a mountain and spotted a uniformed officer with two stars on collar.

But a base with air defense missiles, heli support sqns? Sure.
Click to expand...

You are right, I didn't thought of the Cons of operating a base in such environment .
 
Starlord said:
You are right, I didn't thought of the Cons of operating a base in such environment .
Click to expand...

Fighters from Minhas and Chakala reach the sector in no time anyway. We're good in north. It is the southern command which needed the most attention. We catered to them by establishing Bholari. And placing F-16s there. It's settled now.
 

