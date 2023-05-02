What's new

Singapore backs AUKUS and says Australia could play ‘bigger role’ in regional security

www.theguardian.com

Singapore backs Aukus and says Australia could play ‘bigger role’ in regional security

South-east Asia must not become ‘an arena for proxy wars’, the nation state’s foreign minister said
Singapore has strongly backed the Aukus defence pact, with ministers saying they trust Australia to play a bigger role in regional security and don’t want south-east Asia to become “an arena for proxy wars”.

After talks with Australian counterparts in Canberra on Monday, Singaporean ministers reaffirmed Australia’s nuclear-powered submarines would be welcome to visit once in service.

Singapore, in turn, received assurances from the Albanese government that Australia would remain a reliable supplier of gas.

Aukus has received a mixed response from members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, with Indonesia and Malaysia the most vocal in expressing concerns that the deal could add to a regional arms race.

But Singapore is relatively comfortable with Australia’s multi-decade plans to acquire a fleet of eight nuclear-powered submarines with help from the US and the UK.

Singapore’s minister for foreign affairs, Vivian Balakrishnan, said he had “absolutely no reason to doubt Australia’s commitment” to fulfilling its obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

“When we say that we believe Australia is a constructive partner, it’s absolutely sincere,” he said.

“So even on Aukus … insofar as it contributes constructively to regional security we’re in support of it. We are comfortable with all the three partners within Aukus because with each of them we’ve had long-term relationships and that’s why I think we’re able to work together.”

Balakrishnan said Singapore wanted to ensure free access to the contested South China Sea as a right under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea “and not by permission or grace of any power”.

He said if relations between the US and China returned to “an even keel … that would give all of us much relief and a sense of stability”. South-east Asia must not become “an arena for proxy wars”, Balakrishnan added.

Monday’s meeting brought together Australia and Singapore’s foreign affairs, defence and trade ministers. It was held a week after the defence strategic review argued the Australian defence force must project military power further from its shores.

Singapore’s defence minister, Ng Eng Hen, told reporters after the meeting that he believed Australia could “play a bigger role in our region”.

He said Australia was “not just an Indo-Pacifc country, but an Asian country”.

“We would welcome Australia’s ships and planes to our bases and ultimately when your submarines are ready we would welcome them to call on our ports.”

The Australian foreign affairs minister, Penny Wong, said both countries’ interests were “very aligned” on the importance of the multilateral system and rules.

Wong said while they may use a different form of words, both countries agreed on the need for guardrails to manage tensions between the US and China to lower the chance of miscalculation or escalation.

The deputy prime minister and defence minister, Richard Marles, said Australia and Singapore wanted to play their parts in creating “pathways for peace” at a time of “great strategic complexity and significant strategic threat”.

Marles also said the Albanese government regarded Singapore’s energy security “as profoundly important in terms of Australia’s national interest”.

“We made very clear to our Singaporean counterparts that Australia will continue to be a completely reliable partner in terms of the provision of energy into the Singaporean market and that includes the provision of gas,” Marles said.

Last week the Chinese foreign ministry responded to the defence review by urging countries not to “hype up the so-called China threat narrative”.

But the issue is not expected to disrupt further efforts to “stabilise” the diplomatic relationship between Australia and China, its biggest trading partner.
 

Australia can play ‘stabilising role’ in Asia amid US-China tensions, Singapore ministers say

  • Singapore’s foreign, trade and defence ministers held talks with their counterparts in Canberra ahead of a leaders’ meeting this month
  • Singapore Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said Australian military vessels – including its future nuclear-powered submarines – were welcome at Changi Naval Base

Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan (right) and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong during a press conference at the conclusion of the Singapore-Australia Joint Ministerial Committee meeting at Parliament House in Canberra on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE

As the US-China rivalry continues to cloud Southeast Asian geopolitics, Australia can play a “stabilising role” in the region by leveraging its economic and strategic influence, top Singapore officials said on Monday following bilateral talks in Canberra.

Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan spoke glowingly about the state of bilateral ties in a press conference following the talks, saying both nations were complementary, “absolutely reliable” and trusted each other in a time of uncertainty in geopolitics.

“We fulfil our commitments to one another, and the level of trust which Australia has demonstrated to us, and I believe on a mutual basis, means all the more reason we need to double down on this,” Balakrishnan said.

(From left) Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles and Singaporean Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen during the Singapore-Australia Joint Ministerial Committee meeting at Parliament House in Canberra on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen, part of the Singapore delegation that also included Minister of Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, said Australia “can play a bigger role in our region” amid the complexities of the current environment.

Australia was not just an “Indo‑Pacific country, but an Asian country” and Singapore “would welcome Australian ships and planes through our bases, and ultimately when your submarines are ready, we would welcome them to call on our ports”, Ng said.

“We believe that Australia adds to regional security in Asean and beyond,” Ng added. “We look forward to these very, very positive aspects, and thank you once again for your friendship and your confidence in each other.”
Asked whether Singapore would welcome Australia’s nuclear-powered submarines – to be procured under the Aukus security pact with the United States and Britain – Ng said those would not be the first such vessels to call at the city state, citing US nuclear-powered submarines that already call at Changi Naval Base.

Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles also signalled Canberra’s strong satisfaction with the state of bilateral ties, which are underpinned by a broad Comprehensive Strategic Partnership signed in 2015.

Prime Ministers Lee Hsien Loong and Anthony Albanese will have a leaders’ meeting in the coming month, he said.

“As we enter into the next leaders’ meeting between Australia and Singapore, we do so with a lot of optimism about the future of our bilateral relationship,” he said. Marles was accompanied by Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Minister for Trade and Tourism Don Farrell.

Balakrishnan, asked during the press conference about tensions in the South China Sea following a near-crash episode between Chinese and Philippine coastguard vessels last week, did not directly reference the incident but said Singapore was “gravely concerned” each time there were altercations, collisions or incidents at sea in the disputed waters.

“We want all powers, not just the superpowers but all middle powers … and I would include Australia in that, to have free access and opportunities in Southeast Asia and in the sea lanes and in the air lines of communication,” Balakrishnan said.

“The point here is that we want to head off these situations, and speaking from the point of view of Asean, that’s why we’re continuing our negotiations on our code of conduct,” he said, referring to the years-long talks between Beijing and the 10-nation Asean bloc for a rule book to guide maritime activity in the South China Sea.

“It will not resolve the disputes over sovereignty, but it can help build confidence by lowering the thresholds for conflict or for escalatory actions.”

A truck is loaded with nickel ore before being prepared for solar drying near Townsville, Australia. The country has the largest deposit of nickel. Photo: Reuters

Speaking at an event at the Australian National University before the bilateral talks, Balakrishnan cited Australia’s vast natural resources and its strong support for international law and multilateral free trade as the country’s “value propositions” as a stabilising force in Southeast Asia.

He noted that the country had the critical minerals required to aid the digitalising and greening of Southeast Asia economies.

Australia has the largest deposit of nickel, the second-largest deposits of lithium, cobalt and copper, and the fourth-largest deposits of manganese, he noted. “So if you believe that we are undergoing a green and digital transformation, guess who has the lion’s share of the essential raw materials for this new economy?”

As Southeast Asian countries strove for external partners to engage with them on their own terms instead of through the prism of major power competition, Australia represented “the ideal and most naturally aligned partner on this endeavour”, Balakrishnan said.
 
Not surprising here, SG is a loyal American and white lapdog as expected. Talk that to Indonesia and Malaysia for example in the region and see what they think of it, SG deserves to be dismantled by Indonesia and Malaysia in the future.
 
AUKUS countries are the biggest genocide black hand against SE Asian Chinese,

Anglo Jews have been killing and harming Chinese for past 200 years in ASEAN region.

In fact AUKUS anglo Jews are biggest muderer in SE Asia.

Till date millions of Chinese, Vietnamese are killed. Lots of Malay girls are sold as whore. Fk the anglo Jews.

FK Singapore government also.

Anglo are excrements worst than Nazi.

Shame that a Singaporean are so passionate about AUKUS.




When China takes over Taiwan, it should also annex Singapore.

Singapore is made of majority Chinese.

1695040428438.png
 

