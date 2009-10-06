What's new

Shenyang J-15 aircraft carrier-based aircraft

batmannow

batmannow

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Jan 28, 2008
Messages
18,830
Reaction score
-19
Country
United States
Location
Thailand
J-15 Flying Shark

J-15 is the first generation of Chinese shipborne fighter aircraft being developed by both 601 Institute and SAC for PLAN's first aircraft carrier. In the beginning there were rumors claiming that J-15 was a new semi-stealth design based on a similar but more advanced stealth design developed earlier by SAC/601 Institute to compete for the J-14 project (see below), but this design turned out to be a follow-on design. In order to save time and cut cost, the aircraft is now believed to be based on Russian Su-33 in terms of structural configuration and flight control system as well as domestic J-11B (see above) in terms of radar and weapon systems. Similar to Su-33, J-15 features folding wings, a pair of small canard foreplanes to improve its low speed handling and shortened tailcone to avoid tail-scrape during high AoA landing. Some key shipborne aircraft technologies such as landing/navigational systems are believed to have been obtained from Russia and Ukraine. One Su-33 prototype (T-10K-3) was acquired from Ukraine around 2001 and has been studied extensively. J-15 is believed to share many common components with J-11B, such as a similar radar, the same glass cockpit as well as the improved WS-10 turbofan engine. It can also fire a variety of Chinese designed weapons, including PL-8, PL-12 AAMs and YJ-83K AShM.
Overall J-15 is believed to be in the same class of American F/A-18C. The first prototype has been undergoing assembly at SAC since 2008. J-15 is expected first to be stationed onboard the Varyag aircraft carrier currently being fitted in Dalian. The latest news suggested that the first prototype made its maiden flight on August 31, 2009, powered initially by Russian AL-31F turbofan engines

WWW.Chinese Military Aviation.COM
Yahoo!

1616?????????????????
 
Last edited:
Sorry bro no offense to you but what is the point of opening threads which is not even related to PAF in PAF section? Are we going to get these?
 
Last edited:
Growler said:
Sorry bro no offense to you but what is the point of opening threads which is not even related to PAF in PAF section? Are we going to get these?
Click to expand...

dont upset this teasing thread!!! this kind of shark jet is only imaginations from fanboy before any official news released.. so lets have fun looking at their fantastic designs!!
 
Growler said:
Sorry bro no offense to you but what is the point of opening threads which is not even related to PAF in PAF section? Are we going to get these?
Click to expand...

why, not sure , if they can offer, & the AC can reach, in the opreatitional condition!:china::pakistan::tup:;)
its kinda funny, that on one hand we, are disscussing MRCA, on the other hand, we cant discuss this project, which alreay in manufacturing plants?
 
Last edited:
bigmoneymaker said:
dont upset this teasing thread!!! this kind of shark jet is only imaginations from fanboy before any official news released.. so lets have fun looking at their fantastic designs!!
Click to expand...

its not a teasing thread!
frist proto type already took its, flight!:azn:
where is MRCA is standing now!:rofl:
its under evolution, it is the very reason why, CHINA declined to have SU-33 from RUSSIA!;)
its the nearst thing , to a USAF F-18A, so its not just a desgin on the paper, so plz think positive! if we can HAVE arguments on discussting:lol: , MRCA, it is far more better to have it on J-15, !:azn:
 
Growler said:
Sorry bro no offense to you but what is the point of opening threads which is not even related to PAF in PAF section? Are we going to get these?
Click to expand...



I am sorry but this Thread is in Military Aviation section not PAF ..so let it Run:smitten:
 
Its no Myth brother, it has already become a reality, here are some Pics, including the pic of the prototype.



f340468820619839ff5d439e95ec71a4.jpg

a21840bf63faa24df805fb6e79b978f1.jpg

It is based upon J10 Airframe i guess, but thats what it really is...J15-Flying Shark...First Specialized PLAAF Carrier Based Fighter...
 

Attachments

  • f340468820619839ff5d439e95ec71a4.jpg
    f340468820619839ff5d439e95ec71a4.jpg
    235.1 KB · Views: 86
Last edited:
Black blood said:
I am sorry but this Thread is in Military Aviation section not PAF ..so let it Run:smitten:
Click to expand...

Military Aviation
Discuss about the Pakistani Air Force capability, induction of fighters, changes in air force, comparison with other air forces of the world.
Click to expand...

Again. i dont understand what is the purpose of running a thread which is not even remotely related to PAF.
 
Growler said:
Again. i dont understand what is the purpose of running a thread which is not even remotely related to PAF.
Click to expand...

sory , dear!
maybe its not in your list, i mean CHINA & CHINESE fighter aircrafts, the fact is that , there is nothing wrong , running this thread, because PAF , surly find that intersting scince , PAF is very much dependent on chinese fighter ACs.

2nd , best thing is that, its nearly a F-18A, after looking it closly , we had a better partner, to your FC-20 , NOW!:cheers:;):pakistan:
I GUSS, NOW WE DONT NEED TO EVEN THINK ABOUT, RAFEALE!
 
Its great News and it would be a true FC-20 partner if you are looking for one. Since the air-frame is excessively similar, the same degree of maneuverability would be possible and learning curve for the pilots will be considerably shorter. But I wonder how is it more stealthier than J-10 when same air-frame is in use?

Congratulations China, every day I have a new reason to be happy for you. Great going. :china::china:
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China's J-20 Fighter With Long-Awaited WS-15 Engines May Have Flown, more powerful than either F-22 and F-35
2 3
Replies
31
Views
549
hyperman
H
beijingwalker
China hints at carrier-borne airpower breakthrough
2 3
Replies
41
Views
3K
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China's Stealthy J-20 with the new WS-15 power plants is expected in 2024, will give the J-20 more thrust than any other fighter class in the world
2 3 4
Replies
53
Views
4K
GreatHanWarrior
GreatHanWarrior
Zarvan
PLA Eastern Theater Command replaces legacy aircraft with more J-16 fighter jets
Replies
0
Views
647
Zarvan
Zarvan
beijingwalker
China’s new aircraft carrier will be dangerously close to matching US capabilities
Replies
0
Views
319
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom