What's new

Security forces suffer highest casualties in 8 years:

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
99,776
Reaction score
107
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
.,.,,.

Security forces suffer highest casualties in 8 years:​

CRSS report, covering third quarter of 2023, reveals a troubling 57% surge in violence nationwide

News Des
kSeptember 30, 2023


photo afp file

PHOTO: AFP/FILE


Pakistan's security forces have experienced their highest casualties in eight years, with at least 386 personnel losing their lives in the first nine months of 2023, according to a report released by the Center for Research and Security Studies (CRSS).

The report, covering the third quarter of 2023, also reveals a troubling 57% surge in violence nationwide.

In the CRSS Security Report for Q3 2023, it is highlighted that among the 1,087 violence-related fatalities recorded this year, security forces accounted for 36% of the casualties, marking an eight-year high. This figure includes 137 army personnel and 208 police personnel.

CRSS31696085099-1.jpg


The rise in violence is particularly concentrated in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) and Balochistan. Over the past five years, these regions have witnessed a consistent and alarming increase in violence, with 92% of all fatalities occurring in these two provinces in the first nine months of 2023, compared to 72% in 2019.

In the third quarter of 2023 alone, 445 lives were lost, and 440 people were injured in 190 terror attacks and counter-terror operations. K-P and Balochistan bore the brunt of this violence, accounting for nearly 94% of all fatalities and 89% of recorded attacks during this period.


CRSS21696085099-2.jpg


The report also highlights a 57% surge in violence during Q3 2023, with fatalities increasing from 284 in Q2 to 445. Balochistan recorded a staggering 131% increase in violence, while K-P saw a 28% rise. Conversely, Punjab reported a substantial 67% decrease in violence, while Sindh witnessed a 283% rise in incidents, though the number of fatalities in Sindh remained relatively low.

The majority of casualties in Q3 2023 resulted from terrorism, with 141 terrorist attacks causing 318 fatalities and 381 injuries to civilians and security personnel. However, security operations lagged significantly, with only 49 operations conducted, resulting in 127 outlaws killed and 59 injured.

Civilians were the hardest-hit group during this quarter, accounting for nearly 58% of all casualties, followed by security personnel at nearly 23%. The outlaws constituted only about 20% of all casualties during this period.


CRSS11696085099-3.jpg


According to the report, the first nine months of 2023 have revealed alarming trends in the security forces' losses, with fatalities reaching an eight-year high, exceeding levels seen in 2016 and reaching the highest point since 2015.


CRSS41696085108-0.jpg

Percentage of security forces’ fatalities among all victims of violence this year has also hit an 11-year high, standing at nearly 36%. Furthermore, the data since 2021 indicates a consistent rise in security forces' fatalities, raising concerns about the ongoing security challenges facing the nation.


tribune.com.pk

Security forces suffer highest casualties in 8 years: report | The Express Tribune

CRSS report, covering third quarter of 2023, reveals a troubling 57% surge in violence nationwide
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
 

Similar threads

ghazi52
Casualties from violence soar in year’s first quarter:
Replies
2
Views
549
KaiserX
K
ghazi52
December '2022 deadliest month for security personnel in a decade
Replies
2
Views
545
Great Janjua
Great Janjua
ghazi52
99 militant attacks, 112 fatalities: Country witnesses sharp increase in terrorist attacks in Aug
Replies
0
Views
172
ghazi52
ghazi52
Signalian
Afghans’ involvement in terror acts in Pakistan key concern: ISPR
2
Replies
20
Views
851
ARMalik
ARMalik
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Army expresses ‘serious concerns over TTP’s safe haven in Afghanistan’
2
Replies
29
Views
1K
N.Siddiqui
N.Siddiqui

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom