SE Asia forest cover country-wise

Even as Pakistan remains affected by Climate change and constantly begging the world for c;imate aid, the problem is of it's own making. Rapid deforestation and expansion into coastal and ecologically sensitive area has cause an enviormental crisis. Construction on arable land has reduced availability of agricultural land. All of this is in addition to the disaster that is the British-era canal system

Pakistan has never made serious attempts at preversing the enviorment. It can be seen by a simple fact, the amount of FOREST PER CAPITA .

https://www.worldometers.info/food-agriculture/forest-by-country/ If we see the figures countrywise(in sq meter per capita)

India 525 sq meters per capita
Afganistan 379
Lanka 956
Nepal 1290
Iran 1265
Pakistan 64
Bangladesh 88

An average Indian has 8 times and an average Afghan has 6 times more forest cover to his credit than an average Pakistani. The world must deny any climate aid to such as ecologically insensitive nation.
 
If the thread is about "India leads SE Asia in forest cover"; what is the need to compare with Pakistan's failure or how they beg for climate aid?
 
If the thread is about "India leads SE Asia in forest cover"; what is the need to compare with Pakistan's failure or how they beg for climate aid?
Edited the title. India is ahead of Pak and BD but Lanka and Nepal lead SE Asia in forest cover.
 

