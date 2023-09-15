SC annuls amendments to NAB laws, restores all corruption cases in landmark verdict The apex court had reserved its verdict on Sept 5

The Supreme Court on Friday declared null and void amendments to the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999 laws and restored corruption cases against public office holders abolished under the amended law.A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, announced the reserved verdict on PTI chief’s petition challenging the amendments to the law. It was the last day of CJP Bandial in office as he is retiring today.The bench announced the verdict by 2-1 majority with third member of the bench, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, writing a note of dissent.It may be recalled that the apex court had reserved its verdict on Sept 5. A three-judge special bench, led by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, heard the plea.The bench appeared to be visibly divided over the issue during 53 hearings on the former prime minister's petition.Justice Shah consistently questioned the maintainability of the petition, whereas CJP Bandial and Justice Ahsan remained critical of some of the amendments made to the NAB law by the Pakistan Democratic Movement government.The CJP was expected to announce the ruling in this case before his retirement, and the judgement “could have far-reaching implications on national politics.”