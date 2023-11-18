What's new

Russia’s Cash Inflow Gains Momentum as Oil Exports Recover, October surplus exceeded $11 billion for second straight month

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
64,948
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China

Russia’s Cash Inflow Gains Momentum as Oil Exports Recover​

  • October surplus exceeded $11 billion for second straight month
  • Exports to Asia rise, partly offset loss of European market
By Bloomberg News
2023年11月14日 at GMT+8 22:17

Russia’s current-account surplus widened, providing support to the ruble as a recovery in oil exports continued despite unprecedented international sanctions over the war in Ukraine.

The surplus — roughly the difference between exports and imports — amounted to $53.8 billion for the first 10 months of the year, still around four times less than the record set in the same period in 2022, according to data published Tuesday by the central bank. The surplus in October exceeded $11 billion for the second straight month, after reaching the highest level this year in the previous month.

www.bloomberg.com

Russia’s Cash Inflow Again Gains Momentum as Oil Exports Recover

Russia’s current-account surplus widened, providing support to the ruble as a recovery in oil exports continued despite unprecedented international sanctions over the war in Ukraine.
www.bloomberg.com www.bloomberg.com
 

Similar threads

R
Japan current account in the black for 5th month as trade balance swings to surplus
Replies
0
Views
202
REhorror
R
Bilal9
Bangladesh remittance inflow shows signs of recovery
Replies
5
Views
253
saif
S
beijingwalker
Thank the west, China Saved $10 Billion By Buying Cheap Oil From Sanctioned Exporters
Replies
0
Views
175
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China’s exports to Russia jump 153.1% in April
Replies
0
Views
454
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Current account surplus hits record high
Replies
0
Views
269
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom