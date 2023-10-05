Constant Vigilance against Ukrainian Forces​

Military Occupation and Annexation by Russia​

Current Status and Future Implications​

Russian Military Regains Complete Control Over Kherson Islands Amidst Ongoing Conflict - BNN Breaking The Russian military has reestablished its complete control over the Kherson islands following the receding of flooding waters. The Ukrainian military continues to attempt to breach the islands, leading to ongoing conflict.

The Russian military has successfully reestablished its complete control over the Kherson islands, located at the mouth of the Dnieper and the gateway to the Dnieper Bay. This unsettling development comes after the receding of the flooding waters that had previously inundated the islands, a catastrophe triggered by the demolition of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant.According to the Commander of the Coastal Defense Unit of the ‘Dnieper Kursk’ Force Group, the Ukrainian military has been constantly attempting to breach the islands and subsequently the left bank of the Dnieper, currently under the control of the Russian Armed Forces. Despite these persistent efforts, the Russian forces have managed to hold their ground, maintaining control over the islands.The Commander stated that Russian units have absolute visual control over all the islands and have deployed 90 percent of their military personnel there. However, they face regular attempts by Ukrainian militants to break through to the islands and further to the left bank of the Dnieper.The ongoing military occupation of Ukraine’s Kherson Oblast by Russian forces commenced on 2 March 2022, during the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It was administered under a Russian-controlled military-civilian regime until 30 September 2022, when it was unlawfully annexed to become an unrecognized federal subject of Russia.On 2 March 2022, Russia seized the city of Kherson, marking the first major Ukrainian city to fall during the invasion. Most of the rest of Kherson Oblast fell to Russian forces in the early months of the invasion. Russia then laid the groundwork for annexation by introducing the Russian ruble as the official currency and forcibly removing the hryvnia from circulation.As of now, the Russian forces have entirely withdrawn from all the areas of Kherson and Mykolaiv regions on the right bank of the Dnieper, including the city of Kherson proper. However, Russia continues to assert its claim to the entire oblast. This development underscores the tense and volatile nature of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, with the Kherson islands representing a strategic point of contention.As the situation continues to unfold, the international community watches with bated breath, hoping for a peaceful resolution that respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.