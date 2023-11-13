What's new

Russia Turns to Longtime Arms Customers to Boost War Arsenal

Russia has sought to retrieve parts from defense systems it had exported to countries such as Pakistan, Egypt, Belarus and Brazil, as it tries to replenish the enormous stocks of weapons being expended for the war in Ukraine.

Last April, a delegation of Russian officials visiting Cairo asked Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi to give back more than a hundred engines from Russian helicopters that Moscow needed for Ukraine, three people with knowledge of the incident said. Sisi agreed and deliveries of about 150 engines are likely to start next month, say the people.

Luckily for them they will got positive response, but in general they made blunder of strategic proportions not sharing off set production lines with friendly countries, now it would come in handy for them.
One of the reason why i would never buy russian arms and equipment because you are fully dependant on their logistic network. They need to fix that if they want to remain on global market and preserve allies,
 

