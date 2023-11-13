PakistaniandProud
Russia has sought to retrieve parts from defense systems it had exported to countries such as Pakistan, Egypt, Belarus and Brazil, as it tries to replenish the enormous stocks of weapons being expended for the war in Ukraine.
Last April, a delegation of Russian officials visiting Cairo asked Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi to give back more than a hundred engines from Russian helicopters that Moscow needed for Ukraine, three people with knowledge of the incident said. Sisi agreed and deliveries of about 150 engines are likely to start next month, say the people.
WSJ News Exclusive | Russia Turns to Longtime Arms Customers to Boost War Arsenal
As it seeks to replenish the huge quantity of arms being used in Ukraine, Russia has sought to retrieve crucial helicopter engines from Egypt, Brazil, Pakistan and Belarus.
