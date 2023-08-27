What's new

Rise of BRICS Family: Updates and Discussion

PaklovesTurkiye

PaklovesTurkiye

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Dec 1, 2015
Messages
7,282
Reaction score
10
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Hello.

Welcome to Multi-Polar World.

The news of BRICS expansion is probably the most blockbuster news of this year.

The event has ruffled the feathers so much that CNN (US version) hasn't probably even covered it live,

The meltdown across the seas is epic and very telling as well.

BRICS is a huge block - more population/GDPs and possess huge potential for trade/growth.

This block will also shield the members from US led dominance and sanctions/policies.

Dollar Currency is in trouble as well.

World Order, no doubt, would be balanced after this.

All thanks to American arrogance and manipulation - seems the world has had enough of it.

The dice has been rolled. It will now only improve from now onwards - overcoming the challenges ahead.

I am pretty sure Pakistan, Turkiye and Indonesia will join it soon.

Time for BRICS Plus to establish a official secretariat, website, conflict resolution mechanism and trade charter .

Let's discuss this awesome development and share news and updates here.

@The SC @Gomig-21 @NotSure @serenity @Hakikat ve Hikmet
 

Similar threads

Titanium100
The End of an era the US dollar will die a peaceful death starting from this year to max 2-3 yrs as Brics Currency is ready to take center-stage
2 3 4
Replies
47
Views
2K
Goritoes
Goritoes
B
BRICS expanded without Bangladesh
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
88
Views
1K
ThunderCat
ThunderCat
E
19 countries are queuing up to apply to join BRICS
Replies
2
Views
502
legacytiger18
L
AsianLion
Pakistan will not join the BRICS?
2
Replies
18
Views
383
nahtanbob
N
B
Bangladesh to Join and Adopt BRICS Currency?
Replies
5
Views
437
bluesky
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom