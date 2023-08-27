Rise of BRICS Family: Updates and Discussion

PaklovesTurkiye
Hello.
Welcome to Multi-Polar World.
The news of BRICS expansion is probably the most blockbuster news of this year.
The event has ruffled the feathers so much that CNN (US version) hasn't probably even covered it live,
The meltdown across the seas is epic and very telling as well.
BRICS is a huge block - more population/GDPs and possess huge potential for trade/growth.
This block will also shield the members from US led dominance and sanctions/policies.
Dollar Currency is in trouble as well.
World Order, no doubt, would be balanced after this.
All thanks to American arrogance and manipulation - seems the world has had enough of it.
The dice has been rolled. It will now only improve from now onwards - overcoming the challenges ahead.
I am pretty sure Pakistan, Turkiye and Indonesia will join it soon.
Time for BRICS Plus to establish a official secretariat, website, conflict resolution mechanism and trade charter .
Let's discuss this awesome development and share news and updates here.
@The SC @Gomig-21 @NotSure @serenity @Hakikat ve Hikmet
