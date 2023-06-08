What's new

Record summer heat grips Xinjiang, where do Xinjiang people go to beat this killer heat wave?

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
60,365
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China
Record summer heat grips Xinjiang, where do Xinjiang people go to beat this killer heat wave?

Xinjiang Dimao Water world, the farthest from any oceans in the world, embracing summer heat

帝锚 Dimao Water World in Xinjiang Ili Kazakh prefecture, including sections like water park, tropical paradise, Ocean Aaquarium, Venice water city, ice skating world, Finnish sauna, food and snack street, hotel resort....

 
Last edited:
007y85bfly1gtxhg5qnj7j60u00d077v02-jpg.871808

微信图片_20230608134112.jpg
微信图片_20230608134141.jpg
微信图片_20230608134152.jpg

微信图片_20230608142124.jpg
微信图片_20230608142129.jpg
微信图片_20230608142116.jpg
20210402165110187.jpg
微信图片_20230608142111.jpg
微信图片_20230608142133.jpg
 
Last edited:
beijingwalker said:
Record summer heat grips Xinjiang, where do Xinjiang people go to beat this killer heat wave?

Xinjiang Dimao Water world, the farthest from any oceans in the world, embracing summer heat

帝锚 Dimao Water World in Xinjiang Ili Kazakh prefecture, including sections like water park, tropical paradise, Ocean Aaquarium, Venice water city, ice skating world, Finnish sauna, food and snack street, hotel resort....

Click to expand...

where do Xinjiang people go to beat this killer heat wave?


Hope they arent taking a boat trip off the coast of florida to beat the heat!!
 
DabbuSardar said:

where do Xinjiang people go to beat this killer heat wave?


Hope they arent taking a boat trip off the coast of florida to beat the heat!!
Click to expand...
Lol, where do Indians learn their geography, do you know Xinjiang is the farthest place to any oceans on this planet? and this is also where this water park is located.
But anyway, I won't be surprised if Indians and westerners call this water park a massive " water concentration camp" for Muslims in Xinjiang.

The furthest point on earth's surface furthest from any sea or ocean is 46°17′N 86°40′E situated in north-west China's Xinjiang province, close to the Kazakhstan border.
Click to expand...
微信图片_20230608143137.png
 
Last edited:
DabbuSardar said:

where do Xinjiang people go to beat this killer heat wave?


Hope they arent taking a boat trip off the coast of florida to beat the heat!!
Click to expand...
Where Indians go when a killer summer heatwave hits in your remote, most undeveloped ethnic minority desert region?
 
beijingwalker said:
Lol, where do Indians learn their geography, do you know Xinjiang is the farthest place to any oceans on this planet? and this is also where this water park is located.
But anyway, I won't be surprised if Indians and westerners call this water park a massive " water concentration camp" for Muslims in Xinjiang.


View attachment 933373
Click to expand...
Well how the **** would I know what kinda chinese jumped off the boat in florida, xinjiang xinping wumao all look the same dont they, all we all know is they were chinese, aint our fault they all look and act the same!

beijingwalker said:
beijingwalker said:
Where Indians go when a killer summer heatwave hits in your remote, most undeveloped ethnic minority desert region?
Click to expand...

Where Indians go when a killer summer heatwave hits in your remote, most undeveloped ethnic minority desert region?
Click to expand...
Well tbh I too went to Miami last week, hong gkong a month ago, but then i havent been to your poor regions so no ideas. Why dont you tell me where poor people go’?
Click to expand...
 
beijingwalker said:
You Indians jump off boats to beat summer heat and winter cold I guess, you have so many based on the data provided by US government.
Click to expand...
Is there data about xinpiang or China as well, about jumping off boats?
 

Xinjiang Water World, the farthest water world from any oceans in the world, a go to place to beat this year's summer heat

 
When summer heat hits, Urumqi city of Xinjiang would flood the city streets to help the local beat the heatwave every year

 
Xinjiang desert village use diverted river to make village water park for the locals to beat summer heat 2023
 
How kids living in the desert region in Xinjiang manage to beat the summer heat
 
Last edited:
Billions of dollars worth Xinjiang water diversion project makes the city have more than enough water now
Xinjiang's most desert city Aksu

 
Record hot in Xinjiang, now all Xinjiang rural counties and villages make their own version of "water park" of different scales to help the locals to beat the summer heat

Xinjiang Huocheng County desert water park

调整大小 W020220623622910809838.jpeg
调整大小 W020220623622907385890.jpeg
调整大小 W020220623622909958122.jpeg
调整大小 W020220623622906959169.jpeg
调整大小 W020220623622909228454.jpeg
 

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom