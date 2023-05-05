What's new

Recent Study found that 84 % of Indonesian Muslim said they pray 5 times every day

Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Jul 25, 2013
Messages
21,944
Reaction score
24
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia

Muslim piety in Southeast Asia mirrors increased religious traditionalism in the Middle East​

1665831434587-png.886893

Published
on
September 29, 2022
By
Dr. James M. Dorsey

Eighty-four per cent of the respondents in Malaysia and Indonesia said they prayed five times daily. Thirty-three per cent described themselves as more observant than their parents, 45 per cent said they were just as observant as their parents, and 21 per cent stated that they were less observant.

Religion’s increasing importance stroked with the polling in the Middle East where 41 per cent of 3,400 young Arabs in 17 Arab countries aged 18 to 24 said religion was the most important element of their identity, with nationality, family and/or tribe, Arab heritage, and gender lagging far behind. That is 7 per cent more than those surveyed a year earlier.

moderndiplomacy.eu

Muslim piety in Southeast Asia mirrors increased religious traditionalism in the Middle East

In a mirror image of recent polling in the Middle East, a just-published survey of Muslims in Southeast Asia suggests Islam’s central role in people’s daily lives and choices. The survey was published days after former Indonesian minister of social affairs Habib Salim Segaf Al-Jufri was named...
moderndiplomacy.eu moderndiplomacy.eu
 
Jakarta


Bogor, West Java

 
Indonesian Soldiers

ini-19-syarat-menjadi-calon-istri-tni-JHm3cwgduv.jpg


Army leaders with their Wifes

syarat-menjadi-istri-TNI.jpg

syarat_menjadi_istri_tni_dan_tes_yang_harus_diikut.jpg
 
Last edited:

Similar threads

ishaqzaade
Religiosity registers a slide world wide: Survey
Replies
1
Views
709
Soumitra
Soumitra
Y
India beats China in exportgrowth rate: WTO
Replies
2
Views
733
Yogi
Y
westtowel
Muslim Europe: the demographic time bomb transforming our continent
Replies
7
Views
2K
SQ8
S
A.Rafay
  • Locked
Majority Muslims want Sharia law in their countries: Study
16 17 18 19 20 21
Replies
301
Views
14K
Jango
Jango
Devil Soul
Friends across borders: Embracing the world, one family at a time
Replies
0
Views
901
Devil Soul
Devil Soul

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom