Rawalpindi Ring Road and Lai Nullah Expressway

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) approved Rs24.96 billion for various road infrastructure projects, including Rawalpindi Ring Road and Lai Nullah Expressway reported.

Adviser to the Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin chaired the ECNEC meeting held here in Islamabad.

According to details, ECNEC approved the project of land acquisition for Leh Expressway & Flood Channel, Rawalpindi worth Rs. 24,96 million. The project will be executed by Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA).

ECNEC also approved construction of Rawalpindi Ring Road – R3, main carriageway from Baanth (N-5) to Thallian (M-2) amounting to Rs23,606 million with condition to acquire the concurrence of Planning Commission and inclusion of Axel load management in the project.

Provincial ADP will finance the project and Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) will execute the project for the construction of 6 lane access-controlled 38km Rawalpindi Ring Road.


1640226554945.png
 
As all the preparations are being finalised and completed, the Nullah Leh Project will be started, said the Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed. He further, said that the government of Punjab has allocated Rs55 billion for the project within the 2021-22 financial year budget.

Ammar Chowk will be the start of the expressway and Pindora will be the end of it, with high-rise commercial buildings on both sides. The public-Private partnership will be the bridge to complete the project and it would help ease traffic congestion, control flash flooding and so much more.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will soon perform the groundbreaking of the Nullah Leh project in Rawalpindi, said Interior Minister, Sheikh Rasheed.

1643658641923.png
 
Rawalpindi Rang Road will be 38.3 km long and will consist of 6 lanes. Interchange will also be built on Rang Road.
Rawalpindi Rang Road will be helpful in reducing traffic pressure on twin cities Islamabad and Rawalpindi. As an alternative road, the Rang Road will save passengers time and costs.....

1647711144122.png




1647711181656.png




1647711211349.png

and guess who got the tender to build the ring road???????/


yes the winner of this lottery is again FWO---

people who know abbasi sahib of RDA, rwp----

arnt surprised how the only contender , FWO... WAS LEFT BEHIND FOR BIDDING,

HAHHAHAHA,

THIS AINT CORRUPTION BOYS N GIRLS, ONLY POLITCIANS DO CORRUPTION
THIS IS TAB-DHELLI..
BY 501 WORKSHOP RWP---

23 BILLION RUPEES, TEHKA,
 
Improve Islamabad Expressway, make it 5 lane and as much good in quality as Lahore's roads.

Ban all trucks on the expressway and force them to use ring road.

Alot of issues and daily accidents happening will be resolved if this happens. Islamabad needs more entry and exit points.
 
The Frontier Works Organization (FWO) has formally started work on the Rawalpindi Ring Road projects.
The 38.3 kilometre-long ring road will have six lanes. It will start from Banth GT Road near Rawat and culminate at Thalian near Motorway. The ring road will have a total of five interchanges at Banth, Chak Bailey Khan, Adiala Road, Chakri Road, Thalian.
Under Construction Rawalpindi Ring Road Project..

1699837894125.png
 

