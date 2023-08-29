Rajasthan: Hindus shriek Jai Shri Ram, attack Kashmiri students with knives

Kashmiri students attacked in Rajasthan, At least six detained​

August 26, 2023 by News DeskKashmiri students studying at Mewar University were attacked by goons on Friday night in the Chittorgarh district.On Friday night, some goons reached the campus looking for Kashmiri students and later assaulted them with weapons, during which at least one dozen Kashmiri students sustained injuries.A student speaking toon condition of anonymity said that following the incident Police reached the campus and detained six Kashmiri students, a claim confirmed by Police.“The Police was trying to pacify protestors from both the sides,” an official said, adding that Kashmiri students have been accused of raising objectionable slogans. At present, heavy police force has been deployed outside the campus and both the groups have been appealed to maintain peace, the official said.“There was a dispute between two students on a minor issue in the kitchen which resulted in a minor brawl. Between this fight, some outsiders came and started looking for Kashmiris,” the student toldThe outsiders barged inside the campus raising ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and other Hindutva slogans ad started beating Kashmiri students, he said. “They attacked us with sharp weapons, Two students were seriously injured in this,” the student said.The Locals have, however, accused Kashmiri students of attacking the outsiders.