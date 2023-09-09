Raisi: Iran Ready to Act to Avert Geopolitical Changes in Region

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Assuring Armenia of Iran’s opposition to any alteration to the regional boundaries, President Ebrahim Raisi said Iran is prepared to play “an effective role” as a “powerful neighbor” to prevent regional clashes or geopolitical changes.​

After hearing a report given by Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan about the latest developments in the Caucasus, Raisi reiterated in a telephone conversation on Saturday that Iran is seriously opposed to any convulsion or change in the historical borders in the region.Iran, as a powerful neighbor, is prepared to play an effective role to prevent new clashes or any geopolitical changes in the region, the president stated.Reaffirming Iran’s support for the territorial integrity of all regional states, Raisi said, “We believe that the regional issues need to be resolved through dialogue among the regional countries. We are seriously opposed to the foreign countries gaining a foothold in the Caucasus region.”The president also expressed Iran’s readiness to contribute to the settlement of problems via diplomatic negotiations.He further hailed the growing economic cooperation between Tehran and Yerevan, saying Iran is prepared to broaden economic and trade ties with Armenia and expedite the implementation of the bilateral agreements.For his part, Pashinyan praised Iran for its effective and constructive role in establishing, maintaining and strengthening regional peace, stability and security.He also appreciated Iran’s stances on the Caucasus and briefed the Iranian president on the economic cooperation between the two neighbors and the efforts to speed up the implementation of the bilateral deals concluded during his visit to Tehran in November 2022