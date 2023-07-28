What's new

Politically motivated expat pushes anti-Pakistan agenda in US

Raises objections to $3billion received by Pakistan under IMF programme
1690565901298.png

A video making rounds on social media exposed a biased YouTuber associated with a political party propagating anti-Pakistan agenda in front of a United States (US) lawmaker.

An event titled ‘Human Rights and Democracy in Pakistan’ was organised by Pakistani American Dr Asif Mahmood and jointly sponsored by Democrat congressmen Brad Sherman and Jim Costa.

It was observed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters were present in considerable numbers at the event.

An apparently politically motivated individual raised objections to $3billion received by Pakistan under the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

He questioned the rationale behind the Biden administration granting this financial assistance to Pakistan.

The YouTuber repeatedly questioned the US State Department’s silence on human rights violations in Pakistan.

He could be heard urging the US government to exert pressure on Pakistan, alleging rights abuses within the country.

The ‘political’ YouTuber also thanked Dr Asif Mahmood who organised the event.

It is evident that this particular political group is driven by an old agenda seeking to impose sanctions on Pakistan through assorted propaganda.

Notably, the meeting previously held between Dr Mahmood, YouTuber, and US Congressman Brad Sherman appears to be connected to the broader efforts aimed at undermining Pakistan’s political stability.
