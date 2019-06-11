What's new

Pink Salt from Khewra Salt Mines

Himalayan salt is rock salt (halite) mined from the Punjab region of modern Pakistan. The salt often has a pinkish tint due to mineral impurities. It is primarily used as a food additive as table salt, but is also used as a material for cooking and food presentation, decorative lamps, and spa treatments. The salt has been claimed to provide numerous health benefits, but no scientific support exists for such claims.

220px-Himalayan_salt_of_Sa%C3%BAde_flea_market%2C_S%C3%A3o_Paulo%2C_Brazil.jpg


Geology

Himalayan salt

220px-2015-03-07_Pakistanisches%2C_sogenanntes_Himalaya-Salz_0399.jpg


Salt from Khewra Salt Mine near Khewra,

Himalayan salt is mined from the Salt Range mountains, the southern edge of a fold-and-thrust belt that underlies the Pothohar Plateau south of the Himalayas. Himalayan salt comes from a highly folded, faulted, and stretched thick layer of Ediacaran to early Cambrian evaporites of the Salt Range Formation. This geological formation consists of crystalline halite intercalated with potash salts, overlayed by gypsiferous marl and interlayered with beds of gypsum and dolomite with infrequent seams of oil shale. These strata and the overlying Cambrian to Eocene sedimentary rocks have been thrust southward over younger sedimentary rocks and eroded to create the Salt Range. Although Himalayan salt is sometimes marketed as "Jurassic Sea Salt", this salt precipitated in subsiding rift basins along the edge of Gondwanaland much earlier, between 600 and 540 million years ago. The Jurassic period took place 145 to 199 million years ago.

220px-Himalayan_Rock_Salt.jpg


Himalayan salt crystals


History

The first records of mining are from the Janjua people in the 1200s. Himalayan salt is mostly mined at the Khewra Salt Mine in Khewra, Jhelum District, Punjab, which is situated in the foothills of the Salt Range hill system in the Punjab province of the Pakistan to the Indo-Gangetic Plain.

Mineral composition

Himalayan salt crystals

Himalayan salt is chemically similar to table salt. Some salts mined in the Himalayas are not suitable for use as food or industrial use without purification due to impurities. Some salt crystals from this region have an off-white to transparent color, while impurities in some veins of salt give it a pink, reddish, or beet-red color.

Analysis shows the main content of Himalayan salt to be about 96% sodium chloride, with the remaining content consisting of typical minerals, most in minute quantity.

Himalayan salt is nutritionally similar to common table salt, though it lacks the beneficial iodine added to commercial iodised table salt.

Uses

Salt rock lamp

Saltlamp.jpg


Himalayan salt is used to flavor food. It is recognized by its distinctive pink hue, which has led to a misconception that it is healthier than common table salt. There is no scientific evidence to support such assertions. Blocks of salt are also used as serving dishes, baking stones, and griddles. In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration warned a manufacturer about marketing the salt as a dietary supplement with unproven claims of health benefits.

Himalayan salt is also used to make "salt lamps", wherein light bulbs are placed within hollowed blocks of Himalayan salt, that give off a pinkish hue. There is no evidence that such lamps provide any health benefits.

Himalayan salt is also used in spas, where it is used to line the walls of the chamber. There is no scientific evidence that such spa treatments have any health benefit.

inside-himalayan-pink-salt-mine-rooms_600x450.jpg



Kehwra-Salt-Mine-Mosque.jpg



article-2312547-1969B8AD000005DC-281_964x533.jpg
 
Pink Salt which is Extracted from Khewra Salt Mines located in the North of Pind Dadan Khan an administrative subdivision of Jhelum District Punjab. Pakistan is Exporting this salt in the Form of Raw Material and without proper packing to Neighbouring Country India in just a price of 35 Paisa Per Kilogrammes while India is Exporting same Pink Salt under the name of Himalayan Pink Salt to Europe and USA where a bag of 1 KG of this salt is being sold at the price of $50 Dollars per KG and €19 Euro per KG

Not just salt other Pakistani products are being exported in the shape.of Raw Materials Lime Marble and other extracted minerals. Government need to wake up and allow investors to export finished products to other countries by banning the export of Raw Materials

62264647_2056887524438935_7200978284853592064_n.jpg



62421656_2056887594438928_1546235114717970432_n.jpg



62433523_2056887707772250_7788090723554820096_n.jpg
 
Export of this commodity to India should be barred immediately.
Pakistani businesses should take over from here to pack and brand it and export directly to Europe/USA/ME/Asia/Africa or where ever the demand is.
 
+1 (absolutely)

This shift might not be possible immediately but GOP should seek Pakistani volunteers for the needful, the sooner the better.
 
Corrupt politicians and corrupt bureaucrats have destroyed this nation. These people take their commissions and the nation is screwed. Same has happened in Riko-Dik and Saindak. The foreign companies mined the gold and copper while Pakistan didn't get a penny.

We should ban all the export of raw materials & develop industries that perform mining, refining to turning these raw materials into high end finished product.
 
No, Black salt is different and I think black salt in Pakistan is imported from India
 
Kala namak is a kiln-fired rock salt used in South Asia with a sulphurous, pungent-smell. It is also known as "Himalayan black salt", Sulemani namak, bit lobon, kala noon, or pada loon or in Bhojpuri "kala noon" and manufactured from the salts mined in the regions surrounding the Himalayas.

Traditionally, the salt was transformed from its relatively colourless raw natural forms into the dark coloured commercially sold kala namak through a reductive chemical process that transforms some of the naturally occurring sodium sulfate of the raw salt into pungent hydrogen sulfide and sodium sulfide. This involves firing the raw salts in a kiln or furnace for 24 hours while sealed in a ceramic jar with charcoal along with small quantities of harad seeds, amla, bahera, babul bark, or natron. The fired salt melts, the chemical reaction occurs, and the salt is then cooled, stored, and aged prior to sale. Kala namak is prepared in this manner in northern India with production concentrated in Hisar district, Haryana. The salt crystals appear black and are usually ground to a fine powder that is pink.

Although the kala namak can be produced from natural salts with the required compounds, it is common to now manufacture it synthetically. This is done through combining ordinary sodium chloride admixed with smaller quantities of sodium sulfate, sodium bisulfate and ferric sulfate, which is then chemically reduced with charcoal in a furnace. Reportedly, it is also possible to create similar products through reductive heat treatment of sodium chloride, 5–10% of sodium carbonate, sodium sulfate, and some sugar.
Imported from India.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kala_namak
 
Exactly ... sometime I think that are our engineering universities are barren lands that could not produce the capable engineers to develop such mechanism in this country essential for manufacturing base. Are we not capable to start from basics and promote it to advanced over the time.
 

