What's new

Peru allows abortion of 11-year-old rape victim after UN pressure

sammuel

sammuel

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Dec 14, 2017
Messages
2,466
Reaction score
2
Country
Israel
Location
Israel
~

Peru allows abortion of 11-year-old rape victim after UN pressure


LIMA, Aug 16 (Reuters) - An 11-year-old rape victim was allowed an abortion in Peru over the weekend after being initially refused the procedure, in a case that rights groups say highlights the lack of support for minors who suffer sexual abuse.

The girl, publicly identified only as "Mila," was raped for years by her stepfather, according to a police report. Earlier this month, Mila - approaching 18 weeks pregnant - was turned away at a hospital in the Amazon region of Loreto, which refused to perform the abortion.


www.reuters.com

Peru allows abortion of 11-year-old rape victim after UN pressure

An 11-year-old rape victim was allowed an abortion in Peru over the weekend after being initially refused the procedure, in a case that rights groups say highlights the lack of support for minors who suffer sexual abuse.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 

Similar threads

Muhammed45
10-year-old rape victim forced to travel from Ohio to Indiana for abortion
Replies
1
Views
1K
Muhammed45
Muhammed45
iamnobody
HC on Abortion of Minor Rape Survivor: Read Manusmriti, 14-15 Year-Old Girls Would Get Married and Deliver Child in Past, Says Gujarat High Court
2 3
Replies
41
Views
2K
Paitoo
Paitoo
Hamartia Antidote
Peru’s President impeached and arrested after he attempts to dissolve Congress
Replies
0
Views
406
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
hatehs
Rajasthan: Indian girl gets raped by tantrik named LAXMAN, gives birth at hospital, and is then gangraped again at hospital by staff
Replies
11
Views
262
protean
P
Muji.Iqbal
India's Hidden Shame: India's Rape Crisis
Replies
14
Views
443
-=virus=-
-=virus=-

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom