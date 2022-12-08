Pathway for Pakistan Men’s Football Team to play their first-ever AFC Asia Cup 2027

Football in Pakistan has great potential, but we have no hope, there is so little ground level infrastructure.



If we want to create a football culture in Pakistan here are my top tips.



1. Setup academies to train FIFA qualified football coaches for Pakistani schools. These coaches are then responsible for creating other coaches.

2. Setup a boys and girls team in each school (where possible).

3. Have intra city and regional tournaments where kids wwho have been properly coached play against each other.

4. Have a national academy where talented youngsters are given a first class education, as well as training all on campus at govt cost.

5. Create professional provincial leagues and then have the winners compete in a national league.

6. Each club is required to have it's own academy with fifa level qualified coaches.



Once we start creating decent coaching setup and a professional league with has TV viewers and sponsors (like PPL), then the talent will go into the national team too.