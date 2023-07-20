What's new

Pakistan’s total foreign reserves rise above $14 billion

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Sep 26, 2018
Messages
15,938
Reaction score
12
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1689881234327.png

The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan rise to US$ 14,065.3 million while reserves held by the central bank reached $8,727.2 million owing to inflows from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in a statement issued informed that the central received US$ 2.0 billion from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, US$1.2 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and US$ 1.0 billion from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Consequently, SBP reserves increased by US$ 4,203 million to US$ 8,727.2 million during the week ended on July 14, 2023.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$ 5,338.1 million, it added.

In the previous week ending on July 07, 2023, total liquid foreign reserves held by the country was US$ 9,838.5 million.

Among them, foreign reserves held by the central bank were US$ 4,524 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were US$ 5,314.5 million.
arynews.tv

Pakistan’s total foreign reserves rise above $14 billion

KARACHI: The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan rise to US$ 14,065.3 million while reserves held by the central bank reached $8,727.2 million owing
arynews.tv arynews.tv
 

Similar threads

Zibago
Pakistan's forex reserves dip $218m to reach $9.513bn
Replies
0
Views
288
Zibago
Zibago
HAIDER
Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fall below Rs3bn
Replies
2
Views
372
SeaMermaid
SeaMermaid
Edevelop
Pakistan receives $2 billion from Saudi Arabia: Ishaq Dar
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
94
Views
1K
uhuru
U
Edevelop
After Saudi Arabia, Pakistan receives $1bn from UAE: Ishaq Dar
Replies
13
Views
161
HAIDER
HAIDER
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Dar hopes Pakistan's foreign reserves to reach $14-15 billion by end of govt's tenure
Replies
9
Views
181
Hephaestus
Hephaestus

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom