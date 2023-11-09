Pakistan's Khaki Justice - Contempt of Court Edition

Crimson Blue
A contempt of court case was filed against Nawaz Sharif back in 2018. However due to influence of general Bajwa and Faiz Hameed, a court date for this case was never set so this case was never presented before a judge. Over the course of next few years, civilian governments were disbarred to peruse this case.
Now that a package All-Clear signal has been provided to PML(N), this case has been set in front of Islamabad High court on November 15. Nawaz Sharif is expected to be cleared of all charges during this hearing.
I could not find a link from Pakistani newspaper regarding Nov 15 hearing so I have to link an Indian newspaper since Indian newspaper seems to be cheering dismissal of each court case against Nawaz Sharif.
