What's new

Pakistan's Khaki Justice - Contempt of Court Edition

Crimson Blue

Crimson Blue

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Nov 7, 2019
Messages
2,554
Reaction score
0
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
A contempt of court case was filed against Nawaz Sharif back in 2018. However due to influence of general Bajwa and Faiz Hameed, a court date for this case was never set so this case was never presented before a judge. Over the course of next few years, civilian governments were disbarred to peruse this case.

Now that a package All-Clear signal has been provided to PML(N), this case has been set in front of Islamabad High court on November 15. Nawaz Sharif is expected to be cleared of all charges during this hearing.

I could not find a link from Pakistani newspaper regarding Nov 15 hearing so I have to link an Indian newspaper since Indian newspaper seems to be cheering dismissal of each court case against Nawaz Sharif.


timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Contempt plea against Nawaz Sharif fixed for hearing - Times of India

Pakistan News: The Islamabad High Court has scheduled a hearing for November 15 regarding a petition against former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. The petiti
timesofindia.indiatimes.com timesofindia.indiatimes.com


@prothought
 

Similar threads

Crimson Blue
Pakistan's Khaki Justice - Sharif Edition
2
Replies
17
Views
294
Crimson Blue
Crimson Blue
ghazi52
Contempt plea filed against justices Isa and Masood
Replies
0
Views
509
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
Court reserves order on rehearing of assets case against Ishaq Dar
Replies
0
Views
143
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
The cases welcoming Nawaz Sharif on his return after 4-year self-exile
Replies
0
Views
169
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
Nawaz Sharif got all judicial reliefs
2
Replies
16
Views
458
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom