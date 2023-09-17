What's new

Pakistan's Economic Reality Exposed - Atif Mian - Leading Economist

Pakistan's Economic Reality Exposed - Atif Mian - Leading Economist



Chapters:
00:00 Introduction
02:00 Understanding the Economy as part of the whole System
10:00 What is wrong with the System and how to fix it
17:00 Loans, Foreign Investment and Real Estate Projects
28:30 IPPS, CPEC and Repayments
41:30 Building Pakistan to compete Long Term and Exposure to the Global Financial Cycle
52:00 Extreme Inequality, Wealth Distribution and China
01:07:40 Cash Hand Outs
 
Someone wrote the actual reason for Pakistan's problems in the comments and their comment got deleted/shadow-hidden sometime between the first time I checked this video and now.


AKA, increase Government Revenue to GDP ratio from ~10% to ~20%.
 
E bainlunn mirzai , atif noo bhari parashani e,..pakistan 2
 

