Pakistan's Economic Reality Exposed - Atif Mian - Leading Economist
Chapters:
00:00 Introduction
02:00 Understanding the Economy as part of the whole System
10:00 What is wrong with the System and how to fix it
17:00 Loans, Foreign Investment and Real Estate Projects
28:30 IPPS, CPEC and Repayments
41:30 Building Pakistan to compete Long Term and Exposure to the Global Financial Cycle
52:00 Extreme Inequality, Wealth Distribution and China
01:07:40 Cash Hand Outs