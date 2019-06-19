What's new

Pakistani Trolls/Humor Win against India, hands-down with fun, memes & abuse: Pure Geniuses :)

Pakistan may have lost the cricket match but their trolls/humourists won Twitter / Facebook, says Swara Bhasker

Pakistani Online Fun making and trolling is just the best in world, pure genius.:D:enjoy:

The woman's got a point; 'na Partition hoti, na hum zaleel hotay' is pure gold.

5d08d590a9195.jpg

The woman's got a point; 'na Partition hoti, na hum zaleel hotay' is pure gold.

Pakistan played India in the World Cup earlier this Sunday and lost, but we got by with a little help from Twitter which provided some much-needed comic relief to our wounds.

Even Swara Bhasker had to give us a shout-out, sharing that we may have lost the match but we reign supreme on Twitter or Social Media:

5d08d07513f59.jpg


Bhasker she knows what's up: Pakistani sports humour > Indian humour: Pakistani humour is just beyond another level.

5d08d2c4f37e7.jpg

5d08d2a74451e.jpg

Last year, the Veere Di Wedding actress had come under fire for calling Pakistan "a failing state"; she addressed those comments once again on her social media saying "a state and a government is different from the people, the land, the culture":
5d08d41c12200.jpg

See, cricket always brings people together!

https://images.dawn.com/news/118305...t-their-trolls-won-twitter-says-swara-bhasker
 
We may have lost #IndvPak but we're winning the trolling game with these cricket memes
By Entertainment Desk
Published: June 17, 2019
TWEET EMAIL
1994129-image-1560755316-902-640x480.jpg

PHOTO COURTESY: AP

Team Pakistan may have lost Sunday’s ICC World Cup match against India by 125 runs but Pakistani celebrities and their spirit won big.

Matches between Pakistan and India are not only the most watched on television but also become the most talked-about topics on social media. The latest trend on Twitter at the moment is #PakvsIndia, ever since last night.

From the meme-able yawn of the Pakistani captain Sarfraz Ahmed to him ignoring the Prime Minister’s advise and choosing to bowl first – politicians, cricketers and celebrities and literally everyone took to Twitter to express their disappointment over losing the game yesterday.




Imran Khan

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1140150828277387264

Mahira Khan
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1140335841178312704

Feroze Khan
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1140359519492542464
Zaid Ali
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1140304997328007168
Shahid Afridi
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1140308009614237696
Veena Malik
https://twitter.com/iVeenaKhan/status/1140313379388702720?ref_src=twsrc^tfw|twcamp^tweetembed|twterm^1140313379388702720&ref_url=https://tribune.com.pk/story/1994129/4-may-lost-indvpak-winning-trolling-game-cricket-memes/

Ahmad Ali Butt
https://twitter.com/ahmedaliB/status/1140201047677374464?ref_src=twsrc^tfw|twcamp^tweetembed|twterm^1140201047677374464&ref_url=https://tribune.com.pk/story/1994129/4-may-lost-indvpak-winning-trolling-game-cricket-memes/

Cricket aside, Pakistanis are always winning the trolling game.

https://twitter.com/suhas_powar/sta...-indvpak-winning-trolling-game-cricket-memes/

https://twitter.com/affsss16/status...-indvpak-winning-trolling-game-cricket-memes/

https://twitter.com/_Madhu__/status...-indvpak-winning-trolling-game-cricket-memes/

https://twitter.com/aHangFire/statu...-indvpak-winning-trolling-game-cricket-memes/

https://twitter.com/KhalelKhazi/sta...-indvpak-winning-trolling-game-cricket-memes/

https://twitter.com/shahitukray/sta...-indvpak-winning-trolling-game-cricket-memes/

https://twitter.com/NaikRooh/status...-indvpak-winning-trolling-game-cricket-memes/

https://twitter.com/NaikRooh/status...-indvpak-winning-trolling-game-cricket-memes/

https://twitter.com/imranmkkhan/sta...-indvpak-winning-trolling-game-cricket-memes/
Have something to add to the story? Share it in the comments below.

 

Hakikat ve Hikmet said:
It’s true the Pak cricket team lost to India but their Army/Air Force/Navy teams have recently (02-27) won against India!!! What if the reverse happened?!?!?


We can afford to loose thousands of cricket matches to India; but we cannot afford that Feb 26 happens and then there is no Feb 27. This would be utterly unacceptable and unbearable.
 
How is Pakistani Facebook and whole social media doing today? :woot:
 
RIWWIR said:
We can afford to loose thousands of cricket matches to India; but we cannot afford that Feb 26 happens and then there is no Feb 27. This would be utterly unacceptable and unbearable.


You lost matches , You lost wars. Look at your Map
You can now have these turkish loosers come here and massage you ego
to feel good.
 
Diggy said:
You lost wars


Muslims literally ruled over you dot-head veggie boys for hundreds of years, you're in no position to say "you lost wars" when the only military achievement you have to gloat over is 1971 (where the Pakistani army ended up killing millions of Hindus anyway).
 
Taimur Khurram said:
Muslims literally ruled over you dot-head veggie boys for hundreds of years, you're in no position to say "you lost wars" when the only military achievement you have to gloat over is 1971 (where the Pakistani army ended up killing millions of Hindus anyway).

Don't hide behind the ummah shit. The only Punjabi or Sindhi who ruled a substantial portion of India was the Sikh Empire. If tomorrow a Pakistani converts to Christianity, can they say they once ruled 75% of the world because they have the same religion as the Europeans?
 
Destrius said:
Don't hide behind the ummah shit. The only Punjabi or Sindhi who ruled a substantial portion of India was the Sikh Empire. If tomorrow a Pakistani converts to Christianity, can they say they once ruled 75% of the world because they have the same religion as the Europeans?


Are you retarded? A lot of them came from the same ethnic groups as many Pakistanis. You had the Durranis from the Pashtuns, the Khokhars from the Punjabis, the Sammas from the Sindhis, the Maqpons from GB, the Rindis from the Balochis, etc.

Stop blabbering your historically ignorant gibberish.
 

