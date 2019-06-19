Pakistani Trolls/Humor Win against India, hands-down with fun, memes & abuse: Pure Geniuses :)

AsianLion
Pakistan may have lost the cricket match but their trolls/humourists won Twitter / Facebook, says Swara Bhasker
Pakistani Online Fun making and trolling is just the best in world, pure genius.
The woman's got a point; 'na Partition hoti, na hum zaleel hotay' is pure gold.
The woman's got a point; 'na Partition hoti, na hum zaleel hotay' is pure gold.
Pakistan played India in the World Cup earlier this Sunday and lost, but we got by with a little help from Twitter which provided some much-needed comic relief to our wounds.
Even Swara Bhasker had to give us a shout-out, sharing that we may have lost the match but we reign supreme on Twitter or Social Media:
Bhasker she knows what's up: Pakistani sports humour > Indian humour: Pakistani humour is just beyond another level.
Last year, the Veere Di Wedding actress had come under fire for calling Pakistan "a failing state"; she addressed those comments once again on her social media saying "a state and a government is different from the people, the land, the culture":
See, cricket always brings people together!
