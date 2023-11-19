Pakistan, you are failing as a nation

CriticalThought
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Oct 10, 2016
- Messages
- 7,093
- Reaction score
- 13
- Country
- Location
In a previous thread, I raised the issue of academic and intellectual decline in Pakistan. In this thread, I want to raise awareness of our backwardness in the realm of sports. Please watch this 10 year old girl:
I am sure more than 90% male visitors on this forum cannot lift the weights this girl is lifting, let alone competing with her on a pound for pound basis. But I just want to highlight our complete failure in all kinds of sports on the international level.
I want you to just sit back and THINK. What are we doing to ourselves? Where do we stand in the world as a nation? What are our achievements which are grounded 100% in our own indigenous efforts utilising our own intellect, curiosity, and resourcefulness? Will the people at the very top take notice?
I am sure more than 90% male visitors on this forum cannot lift the weights this girl is lifting, let alone competing with her on a pound for pound basis. But I just want to highlight our complete failure in all kinds of sports on the international level.
I want you to just sit back and THINK. What are we doing to ourselves? Where do we stand in the world as a nation? What are our achievements which are grounded 100% in our own indigenous efforts utilising our own intellect, curiosity, and resourcefulness? Will the people at the very top take notice?