Pakistan, you are failing as a nation

In a previous thread , I raised the issue of academic and intellectual decline in Pakistan. In this thread, I want to raise awareness of our backwardness in the realm of sports. Please watch this 10 year old girl:I am sure more than 90% male visitors on this forum cannot lift the weights this girl is lifting, let alone competing with her on a pound for pound basis. But I just want to highlight our complete failure in all kinds of sports on the international level.I want you to just sit back and THINK. What are we doing to ourselves? Where do we stand in the world as a nation? What are our achievements which are grounded 100% in our own indigenous efforts utilising our own intellect, curiosity, and resourcefulness? Will the people at the very top take notice?