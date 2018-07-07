What's new

Pakistan-Turkey 4 Milgem Ada Class Corvettes Contract - Construction started

BHarwana

BHarwana

MODERATOR
Joined
Sep 24, 2016
Messages
24,818
Reaction score
20
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Technological, design excellence earn Turkey single largest defense deal
DAILY SABAH
ISTANBUL
Published19 hours ago
The Turkish defense industry struck the single-largest export deal in its history Thursday as the country won contracts to build four corvettes for the Pakistan Navy.

The multi-billion dollar agreement came after a very competitive bidding process where Turkish firms faced all kinds of strategies, including price lowering, from other bidders.

In the end, however, the Turkish defense industry won the tender thanks to the high technology and design competence it offered, in addition to its well-calculated strategies during an exhaustive six month negotiations period.

While firms from other bidding countries lowered prices during the tender process, the Turkish team played its technology card well, in accordance with the instructions of Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli. Thanks to the superior technology, design capability and assurance it provided, Turkey eventually won the bid.

The project is expected to mobilize Turkey's domestic market. The process of building four corvettes for Pakistan will involve approximately 1,000 medium-sized companies while employing hundreds of engineers.

Shortly after the conclusion of the tender process, Turkish and Pakistani authorities signed the deal in a ceremony in Rawalpindi. The program was attended by the Deputy National Defense Minister and Military Factory and Shipyard Management Corporation (ASFAT) Board Chairman Şuay Alpay, Deputy Undersecretary of Ministry of National Defense and ASFAT Deputy Board Chairman Yunus Emre Karaosmanoğlu, Deputy Undersecretary of Ministry of National Defense and ASFAT Board Member Ambassador Basat Öztürk, Istanbul Shipyard Commander Rear Admiral Erdinç Yetkin and Turkey's Ambassador to Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul.

A presentation before the signing ceremony gave details about the four corvettes and the sales process. The negotiations began in 2015 and the first purchase demand was made in 2017, whereas the final sale negotiations lasted 12 days.

According to the final agreement, two ships will be built in Istanbul and two in Karachi. Two of the corvettes will join the Pakistan Naval Forces in 2023 and the other will be commissioned in 2024.

The first ship will be constructed in 54 months and the remaining will be built in 60, 66 and 72 months, respectively.

The corvettes, which can cruise uninterrupted for 15 days, will be 99.56 meters long and 14.42 meters wide with a maximum speed of 26 knots.

The deal also includes the sharing of engineering information and training program for engineers.

Turkey has built four corvettes so far within the framework of the national shipbuilding program (MİLGEM) namely, TCG Heybeliada, TCG Büyükada, TCG Burgazada and TCG Kınalıada, while a fifth vessel is under construction. The country's goal is to build eight corvettes within the scope of the program.



https://www.dailysabah.com/defense/...lence-earn-turkey-single-largest-defense-deal
 
BHarwana said:
The multi-billion dollar agreement came after a very competitive bidding process where Turkish firms faced all kinds of strategies, including price lowering, from other bidders
Click to expand...

Excellent decision to go for the Turkish corvette. Opens up options to integrate western technology at source with transfer of expertise from Turkey to Pakistan. PAF benefited a lot in case of F16 MLUs and now Navy looks set to follow that route.
 
BHarwana said:
Technological, design excellence earn Turkey single largest defense deal
DAILY SABAH
ISTANBUL
Published19 hours ago
The Turkish defense industry struck the single-largest export deal in its history Thursday as the country won contracts to build four corvettes for the Pakistan Navy.

The multi-billion dollar agreement came after a very competitive bidding process where Turkish firms faced all kinds of strategies, including price lowering, from other bidders.

In the end, however, the Turkish defense industry won the tender thanks to the high technology and design competence it offered, in addition to its well-calculated strategies during an exhaustive six month negotiations period.

While firms from other bidding countries lowered prices during the tender process, the Turkish team played its technology card well, in accordance with the instructions of Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli. Thanks to the superior technology, design capability and assurance it provided, Turkey eventually won the bid.

The project is expected to mobilize Turkey's domestic market. The process of building four corvettes for Pakistan will involve approximately 1,000 medium-sized companies while employing hundreds of engineers.

Shortly after the conclusion of the tender process, Turkish and Pakistani authorities signed the deal in a ceremony in Rawalpindi. The program was attended by the Deputy National Defense Minister and Military Factory and Shipyard Management Corporation (ASFAT) Board Chairman Şuay Alpay, Deputy Undersecretary of Ministry of National Defense and ASFAT Deputy Board Chairman Yunus Emre Karaosmanoğlu, Deputy Undersecretary of Ministry of National Defense and ASFAT Board Member Ambassador Basat Öztürk, Istanbul Shipyard Commander Rear Admiral Erdinç Yetkin and Turkey's Ambassador to Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul.

A presentation before the signing ceremony gave details about the four corvettes and the sales process. The negotiations began in 2015 and the first purchase demand was made in 2017, whereas the final sale negotiations lasted 12 days.

According to the final agreement, two ships will be built in Istanbul and two in Karachi. Two of the corvettes will join the Pakistan Naval Forces in 2023 and the other will be commissioned in 2024.

The first ship will be constructed in 54 months and the remaining will be built in 60, 66 and 72 months, respectively.

The corvettes, which can cruise uninterrupted for 15 days, will be 99.56 meters long and 14.42 meters wide with a maximum speed of 26 knots.

The deal also includes the sharing of engineering information and training program for engineers.

Turkey has built four corvettes so far within the framework of the national shipbuilding program (MİLGEM) namely, TCG Heybeliada, TCG Büyükada, TCG Burgazada and TCG Kınalıada, while a fifth vessel is under construction. The country's goal is to build eight corvettes within the scope of the program.



https://www.dailysabah.com/defense/...lence-earn-turkey-single-largest-defense-deal
Click to expand...

60 - 72 months ? o_Oo_Oo_O
 
this much time will allow turkey to hands on the money first and in due course the supply of corvettes .. safe play both country will end up in a win win situation
 
khanasifm said:
Looks last like 054a program ends in 2021 with 4 delivered to replace type 21 and then Ada and subs program kicks in
Click to expand...
Yep, the first 4 Hangor (II) subs are due 2022-2023, the next 4 (built at KSEW) by 2028. So the PN is actually scheduled to get the Type 054As, Ada and Hangor (II) all in the same timeframe (much like the PAF did with Erieye, IL-78, ZDK03, Block-52, MLU, etc).
 
BHarwana said:
Technological, design excellence earn Turkey single largest defense deal
DAILY SABAH
ISTANBUL
Published19 hours ago
The Turkish defense industry struck the single-largest export deal in its history Thursday as the country won contracts to build four corvettes for the Pakistan Navy.

The multi-billion dollar agreement came after a very competitive bidding process where Turkish firms faced all kinds of strategies, including price lowering, from other bidders.

In the end, however, the Turkish defense industry won the tender thanks to the high technology and design competence it offered, in addition to its well-calculated strategies during an exhaustive six month negotiations period.

While firms from other bidding countries lowered prices during the tender process, the Turkish team played its technology card well, in accordance with the instructions of Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli. Thanks to the superior technology, design capability and assurance it provided, Turkey eventually won the bid.

The project is expected to mobilize Turkey's domestic market. The process of building four corvettes for Pakistan will involve approximately 1,000 medium-sized companies while employing hundreds of engineers.

Shortly after the conclusion of the tender process, Turkish and Pakistani authorities signed the deal in a ceremony in Rawalpindi. The program was attended by the Deputy National Defense Minister and Military Factory and Shipyard Management Corporation (ASFAT) Board Chairman Şuay Alpay, Deputy Undersecretary of Ministry of National Defense and ASFAT Deputy Board Chairman Yunus Emre Karaosmanoğlu, Deputy Undersecretary of Ministry of National Defense and ASFAT Board Member Ambassador Basat Öztürk, Istanbul Shipyard Commander Rear Admiral Erdinç Yetkin and Turkey's Ambassador to Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul.

A presentation before the signing ceremony gave details about the four corvettes and the sales process. The negotiations began in 2015 and the first purchase demand was made in 2017, whereas the final sale negotiations lasted 12 days.

According to the final agreement, two ships will be built in Istanbul and two in Karachi. Two of the corvettes will join the Pakistan Naval Forces in 2023 and the other will be commissioned in 2024.

The first ship will be constructed in 54 months and the remaining will be built in 60, 66 and 72 months, respectively.

The corvettes, which can cruise uninterrupted for 15 days, will be 99.56 meters long and 14.42 meters wide with a maximum speed of 26 knots.

The deal also includes the sharing of engineering information and training program for engineers.

Turkey has built four corvettes so far within the framework of the national shipbuilding program (MİLGEM) namely, TCG Heybeliada, TCG Büyükada, TCG Burgazada and TCG Kınalıada, while a fifth vessel is under construction. The country's goal is to build eight corvettes within the scope of the program.



https://www.dailysabah.com/defense/...lence-earn-turkey-single-largest-defense-deal
Click to expand...

I will tell you what card they played son! Turkey is now a backdoor for western technology. Companies and countries not able to sell to Pakistan sell to Turkey so that it can be re-packaged as Aselsan etc. Secondly, the product comes with a Loan, so PN does not have to pay upfront. This is is the same formula by which Chinese were winning. Now other smart countries are figuring it out.
 
Bilal Khan 777 said:
I will tell you what card they played son! Turkey is now a backdoor for western technology. Companies and countries not able to sell to Pakistan sell to Turkey so that it can be re-packaged as Aselsan etc. Secondly, the product comes with a Loan, so PN does not have to pay upfront. This is is the same formula by which Chinese were winning. Now other smart countries are figuring it out.
Click to expand...

This is not that Hard to understand yes you are on spot but one more thing is that Turkish civilian Ship building is also very advanced and if you have some interest in Yacht you will know that and many hull designs fuel efficiencies and engine tech is coming to Turkish naval defence from there. There are a lot of things in play here.

https://iyc.com/turkey/
 

Similar threads

Zarvan
Turkish Government Gives Green Light For Three I-Class Frigates
2 3
Replies
40
Views
4K
dBSPL
dBSPL
Battlion25
Turkish-made MILGEM ships 'huge boost' to Pakistan's defence
Replies
0
Views
378
Battlion25
Battlion25
Zarvan
ASFAT Selects SSI For Pakistan’s Jinnah Class Frigate
Replies
1
Views
3K
Super Falcon
Super Falcon
Zarvan
U.A.E.'s Edge Group to Supply €1B worth Corvettes to Angolan Navy
Replies
0
Views
851
Zarvan
Zarvan
Zarvan
Fincantieri Delivers 3rd Al Zubarah-Class Corvette “Al Khor” To Qatar
Replies
1
Views
1K
capesullen
C

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom