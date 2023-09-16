Pakistan still ahead of India

Abdul Rehman Majeed
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Dec 25, 2019
- Messages
- 4,551
- Reaction score
- -40
- Country
- Location
Pakistan is still ahead of India in nukes
Even during these challenging times our Military did an outstanding job and did not compromise our security by keeping the Pakistan's nukes ahead of India's.
Pakistan Zindabad, Azadi Paendabad!
Even during these challenging times our Military did an outstanding job and did not compromise our security by keeping the Pakistan's nukes ahead of India's.
Pakistan Zindabad, Azadi Paendabad!
Which countries have nuclear weapons?
There are 9 countries armed with nuclear warheads. Find out which countries have nuclear weapons still and what this could mean for everyone.
www.icanw.org