Pakistan still ahead of India

A

Abdul Rehman Majeed

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Dec 25, 2019
Messages
4,551
Reaction score
-40
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Pakistan is still ahead of India in nukes

Even during these challenging times our Military did an outstanding job and did not compromise our security by keeping the Pakistan's nukes ahead of India's.

Pakistan Zindabad, Azadi Paendabad!

www.icanw.org

Which countries have nuclear weapons?

There are 9 countries armed with nuclear warheads. Find out which countries have nuclear weapons still and what this could mean for everyone.
www.icanw.org www.icanw.org

1694822606566.png
 

