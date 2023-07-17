What's new

Pakistan Data Release/Publications/Updates

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
98,239
Reaction score
107
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
,.,.,.
Islamabad:— Total voters in Pakistan, in age wise groups (in millions)

18-25:— 23.43m — 18.61%
26-35:— 32.65m — 25.91%
36-45:— 27.76m — 22.03%
46-55:— 18.11m — 14.38%
56-65:— 11.89m — 9.44%
> 66:— 12.089m — 9.61%

Total voters:— 125.96 million

☆ Key take-aways from data:

— 44.5% voters under age of 35
— 66.5% voters under age of 45
Young voters to be kingmakers

Source: ECP
 
,..,,.,.
Islamabad:— More than 400K highly qualified Pakistani professionals left Pakistan in first six months of the year.

— A total of 832,000 Pakistanis left 🇵🇰 for greener pastures , in the first six months of year, creating a new record.

— 1.2M young people left Pakistan for better opportunities during the tenure of the current coalition govt.

Further breakdown of PBS data shows following number of professionals leaving the country:

— 37,500 managers
— 34,000 technicians
— 11,000 accountants
— 11,000 engineers
— 4,000 nurses
— 4,000 doctors

Most of Pakistani youth went to the Arab countries, including:

— 700,000 to KSA
— 229,000 to UAE
— 111,000 to Oman
— 90,000 to Qatar

Source:— Official data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics
 
.,.,
1689627699301.jpeg
 
.,.,
Pakistan, .. An Emerging hub of IT industry

• 600,000+ IT skilled workforce
• 30+ IT Parks Nationwide
• Timezone Advantage
• Exports to 190+ Countries
• Up to 70% less operational cost
• Connected with global industry
 
,.,.,.

Total population recorded at 241.49 million: CCI approves results of digital census: PMO

Zaheer Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: The Council of Common Interests (CCI) has unanimously approved the results of 2023 digital census on Saturday, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

The Prime Minister’s Office said the CCI meeting which was presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held detailed consultation and decision-making on the seventh digital census. The meeting was briefed in detail about the procedures and results of the census by the Ministry of Planning and the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The meeting was told that the Census Advisory Committee for Census 2022, which consists of well-known and influential statisticians with Deputy Chairman Planning Commission its president has approved the establishment of the Census Monitoring Committee and the recommendations of the Census Advisory Committee.

The meeting was further briefed that for the first time in the country’s history, the participation of all stakeholders, including provincial representatives, was ensured in the Census Monitoring Committee. The briefing added that for the digital census, NADRA has provided not only software but also 120,000 tablets, whereas, National Telecom Corporation (NTC) provided data infrastructure, storage and computing facilities and SPARCO provided the latest digital satellite of blocks.

The meeting was also told that provincial governments provided security of 121,000 personnel, armed forces and law enforcement agencies to collect data.

On the recommendation of the Census Advisory Committee, the CCI involved all stakeholders in the seventh digital census process from day one and provincial administration, civil society, and educational experts were also were made a part of the census to ensure transparency in the data collection process.

Moreover, the provincial chief secretaries and district administrations were provided with the facility of end-to-end monitoring through dashboards for transparency in census activities.

The CCI was informed in the briefing that digital census 2023 continued from March 1, 2023 to May 22, 2023 while the post-data collection survey continued from July 8 to 19, 2023.

The meeting was further informed that in 2023, the total population of Pakistan was recorded at 241.49 million which included population of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 40.85 million, population of Punjab 127.68 million, population of Sindh was 55.69 million, population of Balochistan 14.89 million, whereas, the population of Islamabad was recorded at 2.36 million. The current annual growth rate of Pakistan population is 2.55 per cent, while Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 2.38 per cent, Punjab 2.53 per cent, Sindh 2.57 per cent, and Balochistan 3.20 per cent.

After the meeting unanimously approved the results of the seventh digital census, the prime minister while thanking the participants emphasized that the current rate of population growth is very alarming. He added that there is need that all national institutions and provincial governments have to take urgent measures to control the population growth.

He further stated that the limited resources of the country are insufficient for the growing population and if the population growth rate continues at the current rate, poverty and unemployment will increase in Pakistan despite all efforts. “So for safe future we have to take steps to control the population growth and for the development and prosperity of the existing population” he added.

The meeting was attended by Dr Khalid Magsi of BAP Party, Syed Aminul Haq of MQM, Maulana Asad Mehmood of Jamiat Ulema Islam (F), leader of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Qamar Zaman Kaira besides other members of the CCI.

www.brecorder.com

Total population recorded at 241.49 million: CCI approves results of digital census: PMO

ISLAMABAD: The Council of Common Interests (CCI) has unanimously approved the results of 2023 digital census on...
www.brecorder.com
 

Similar threads

B
2022 data: Air passengers brought gold worth 45 thousand crore taka
Replies
1
Views
315
bluesky
B
Nan Yang
Malaysia’s snap election could break any number of ways
2 3
Replies
41
Views
2K
Song Hong
Song Hong
Muhammed45
Gun deaths among U.S. children and teens rose 50% in two years
Replies
8
Views
408
VCheng
VCheng
Signalian
Pakistan Army’s Contributions to the Education Sector
2
Replies
23
Views
1K
Jazzbot
Jazzbot
Homo Sapiens
Startup boom in Bangladesh
Replies
0
Views
711
Homo Sapiens
Homo Sapiens

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom