Pakistan Border Trade

After Torkham , a transit trade was inaugurated for the first time at Ghulam Khan border in the tribal district of North Waziristan . After the transit trade , the Ghulam Khan border will be traded to Central Asia . After Ghulam Khan border was opened , two vehicles of the transit trade arrived from Karachi . Khan Departed to Kabul at the border .

In the opening ceremony was attended by Minister Relief Iqbal Waziristan , Provincial Minister for Transport Shah Muhammad , Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan and Tribal leaders .

The launch of transit trade at Ghulam Khan border will become a source of economic prosperity for Waziristan and Pak Afghan . N further to bilateral trade thousand local people will get employment opportunities through transit trade at Ghulam Khan border .


1617916776171.png





1617916805283.png
 
Badini: the new terminal and trade

Muhammad Akbar Noteza
February 22, 2021


A VIEW of a Pak-Afghan border crossing near Badini.—B.K. Yousafzai


A VIEW of a Pak-Afghan border crossing near Badini.—B.K. Yousafzai

AS Badini is an old route, it used to be the abode of passing Pashtun tribal nomads in the old days. At the time one of the nomads was Badin as I am told by the locals who live in the remote town. This is why the place was named Badini, as many places in Balochistan are named after people. Today it makes up a huge, dried kind of a valley on both sides of the fenced Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

Comprising several tiny villages, Badini not only lacks power supply or cellular network but also basic necessities of life. Interestingly, it used to be lively after the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979, as a tiny bazaar had sprung up here following the arrival of Afghans, including the refugees.

One of the Afghans was Mullah Abdul Salam Rocketi, locals recall. Born in Zabul province in Afghanistan bordering Badini, Rocketi was a former Mujahideen commander. As he was famous for firing rocket-propelled grenade at the time of Afghan war with Soviet Union, he became known as “rocketi”. He settled in Badini, in the early 1980s, after fleeing from Afghanistan.

With the arrival of Afghans, Badini was one of the points where informal trade took place with Afghanistan, and it grew exponentially. “Like other crossing points across the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, the Soviet war brought the informal trade in Badini,” recalls Lala Nizamuddin Kakar, a clean-shaven Pashtun tribal elder from Badini. Wearing a black silver weskit over shalwar-kameez and a rounded white Peshawari cap, he says: “At that time, among other things, one could get a Russian tractor for just Rs 15,000. There was anything one could get at throwaway prices.”
Today, the once lively bazaar of Badini is abandoned.

In Badini, which is situated just 8km from the main border point, there is one National Bank of Pakistan branch, one Pakistan Customs office and one Frontier Corps wing for the border security.

With the completion of the Pak-Afghan border fencing work, during my recent conversations with officials, I have got to understand it that border points, including the Badini, have been opening to start over some economic activities for the border people, in the form of formal trade, to earn a livelihood. In this context, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan during the opening ceremony of the terminal for the trade in Badini with Afghanistan said it “would boost economic activities and create job opportunities for the local people”.

Like their Baloch counterparts, local Pashtuns in Balochistan Killa Saifullah district are living in dark ages. There is rampant poverty, and whatever income is generated is from the informal border trade with Afghanistan. As for locals in Badini, due to yet lack of business activities, many of them go to work as coal miners in Balochistan coal mines or, in the words of Lala Nizam Kakar, some others load and unload trucks and pickups at the border, now.
500-acre market

“One of the reasons to open the Badini trade terminal is to legalise the trade, as well as it can be used to uplift the economic standard of the border people in Badini and elsewhere in the district,” said Dr Atiq Shahwani, who was the deputy commissioner of Killa Saifullah when the initiative was launched. “We obtained 500 acres of land in Badini for the establishment of a market over there.”
It is interesting to note Badini trade terminal is at a shorter distance to Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa than Chaman border in the same northern belt of Balochistan. Welcoming the trade terminal in Badini, traders’ leader in Quetta Abdul Rahim Kakar advocates opening of more trade terminals at border points to encourage trade with neighbouring countries. “In the future, it (Badini) can be connected to CPEC’s western route which is near and feasible for trade with Afghanistan in regard to the Punjab province,” he believed.

Columnist and journalist Jalal Noorzai who has written on Pakistan-Afghanistan affairs a lot echoes a broader claim that China has been pushing Pakistan to open trade routes with landlocked Afghanistan with regard to CPEC so much so Pakistan is establishing 12 border markets at Afghan border and six markets at Iran border. But Badini, unlike other bordering towns, has not been given the importance by the government till date, Mr Noorzai regrets, adding that it does not have a road let alone other facilities.

The tiresome journey from Quetta, the provincial capital, to Badini border town takes more than five hours due to the pitiable condition of the road, which at some places is barely passable. Badini is around 120 km from Muslim Bagh tehsil in Killa Saifullah district. To reach the border town one has to pass through mountainous areas. As a whole the infrastructure is quite week, there is hardly traffic in the desolate mountain areas.

“So far dry fruits, uranium and scrap are exported from Afghanistan through the Badini trade terminal, while fruits, vegetables, and other goods are imported,” Lala Nizamuddin told me over a cup of milk tea. “Since 2006 the Custom’s office is established in Badini, the office-bearers do not stay a lot in the border town due to its remoteness and lack of proper activities. This is why they clear 50 vehicles in a weak to load and unload.”

With the opening of Badini trade terminal, locals are in a state of bliss, in the hope of reaping benefits from the trade with Afghanistan. Yet it lacks the basic infrastructure and in the words of Lala Nizam, it may take several years to make the trade terminal functional for generating some economic activities. If the government ignores it, he warns, it may continue to remain abandoned.



Situationer: Badini: the new terminal and trade
www.dawn.com
 
There are six official border crossings and trade terminals between Afghanistan and Pakistan

Angur Adda, between Wana and Ghazni, is a border crossing used only for border trade. Previously, it could not be made operational due to security concerns.

Ghulam Khan, Miramshah and Khost, which is mainly used for border trade, but can be used by tourists on one specfic day of the week.

Torkham, between Peshawar and Jalalabad, is a major border crossing station between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Pedestrian crossings are allowed on four days of the week.

Kharlachi, on July 2020 Pakistan announced reopening of Kharlachi border crossing with Afghanistan for bilateral border trade.

Chaman, between Quetta and Kandahar, is border crossing station which is used for both border trade and border crossings.

Badini Trade Terminal, was inaugurated on September 2020 by the Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan, which allowed for bilateral border trade.
 
China

1617919348699.png



The Khunjerab Pass, is the only modern day border crossing between China and Pakistan which can be accessed via the Karakorum Highway. The actual immigration of the respective countries is cleared in Sost, Pakistan and Tashkurgan, China, around 100km from the Khunjerab Pass. Historically the Mintaka Pass and Kilik Pass have also been used; however those crossings do not have vehicle access and are closed.

Proposed
A border crossing near Mustagh Pass has been proposed as an alternative CPEC route in order to shorten the route to China, which would also connect AJ&K.
 
India

1617919727638.png


Road

Wagah / Attari, the only fully-fledged international road crossing
The Kartarpur Corridor, is a border crossing for Indian citizens, only, to be able to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, from Dera Baba Nanak, visa-free.

Rail

Wagah / Attari, the Samjhauta Express between Lahore and Amritsar/Delhi crosses here.
Munabao / Khokhrapar, the Thar Express between Karachi and Jodhpur crosses here.

Iran

1617919966261.png



Road

Taftan / Mirjaveh, on the road between Quetta and Zahedan.
Gabad / Rimdan, on the road between Gwadar and Chabahar opened in December 2020.

Proposed

Washap / Kuhak, on the road between Panjgur and Iranshahr.
Mand / Pishin, on the road between Turbat and Iranshahr.

1617919904237.png


Rail

Taftan / Mirjaveh, on the line between Quetta and Zahedan
 
𝗦𝗻𝗼𝘄 𝗖𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗢𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 - 𝗞𝗵𝘂𝗻𝗷𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗯 𝗣𝗮𝘀𝘀

Khunjerab Pass located at 15000 feet above sea level, received fresh snow in April. FWO troops while undertaking prompt clearance operations, cleared the road for smooth transportation of containers and tourists on 9 April 2021.


1618147255315.png






1618147292854.png
 
A landmark reform by Government. The Pakistan Single Window (PSW) Act 2021. It paves the way for ease in imports & exports. PSW will bring $500 mn annual savings & reduce cargo clearance time from days to hrs by integrating 75 regulatory departments, customs, banks, port authorities, shipping companies & brokers etc. An indep authority will manage the PSW which will be pivotal in unlocking Pakistan’s potential to become a hub for international transit & trade.
 

Iran, Pakistan to sign free trade agreement
🇮🇷
🇵🇰


Iranian Consul General in Peshawar Hamid Reza Ghomi said on Wednesday that efforts were initiated to sign a free trade agreement between Iran and Pakistan.

Addressing businessmen at Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he said that Iran wanted to boost bilateral trade and economic relations with Pakistan to strengthen regional economy.

The Iranian diplomat said that despite Covid-19 pandemic, the Iranian consulate facilitated the Pakistani businessmen and issued visas to them within a short span of time.

He lauded the efforts made by Pakistani ambassador in Iran, saying he played vital role in increasing trade volume between the two countries
 
Pakistan has 6 notified borders with Afghanistan for trade: NA told

by The Frontier Post


nationalassembly-640x430-1.jpg

The Frontier Post

ISLAMABAD(APP): Parliamentary Secretary Interior Shaukat Ali on Friday informed the National Assembly that currently Pakistan has only six notified borders with Afghanistan for trade and business activities.

Responding to a calling attention notice raised by Gul Dad Khan and others regarding closure of Nawa Pass and Gorsal border points, Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Shaukat Ali said these notified borders were included Torkham, Chaman, Badini, Angur Ada, Ghulam Khan and Kharlachi.

He said Nawa Pass and Gorsal located in Bajawar and Mohmand respectively were not notified for trade and business activities. Both the points were closed in 2007 and 2009 respectively due to security reasons, he added.

Shaukat said a border management committee decided opening of any point but it required a complete procedure.

Any boarder point was opened after proper consultation with Afghan government, he said. The movers of the calling attention emphasized the need for enhancing trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

They said more c-crossing points should be opened between the two countries to achieve the objective. Later the speaker referred the matter to the standing committee on State and Frontier Regions for detailed deliberation.
 
Pakistan & Afghanistan, guard post at border in 1970.
Regular GTS Bus service between Peshawar and Kabul daily..

1619299133802.png
 
https://nation.com.pk/NewsSource/web-desk
Web Desk
6:06 PM | April 26, 2021


Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Monday that the federal government has decided to open two new border crossing routes in Pak-Iran border at Chowk Aap and Jalgi (Buleda).

He stated this in a tweet after a meeting with Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal in Islamabad.

Moreover, the Interior Minister said the border crossings, adding to the mutual tourism, will also boost the bilateral relationships between two countries.
 
First-ever shipment from Pakistan under TIR reaches Tashkent

Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Monday informed that first-ever shipment from Pakistan under Transports Internationaux Routiers (TIR) reached Tashkent, Uzbekistan in 48 hours from Torkham, Pakistan.

“A milestone has been achieved in Pakistan’s transit trade history as Pakistan Customs processed the first-ever TIR consignment,” Dawood said, adding that that connectivity with trading partners is vital for viable trade relations.

The adviser said that Pakistan’s long-term vision for trade and economic relations with Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and Central Asian Republics (CARs) was to make Pakistan a hub for trade, transit and transshipment.

He said that the structure and efficiency connectivity networks enable access to markets and should be considered a facet of the trade competitiveness


1620067157222.png
 

