Pakistan, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan have an agreement to commence the construction of a 760-kilometer-long Railway link

- Pakistan, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan have formally entered into an agreement by signing a protocol to commence the construction of a 760-kilometer-long railway track connecting Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan.

- This significant project, known as the Termiz-Logar-Kharlachi railway, is poised to have a substantial impact on regional connectivity and trade in the area.

- Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan stand to benefit greatly from this initiative as it will facilitate the efficient and cost-effective transfer of goods and commodities, bolstering trade relations and enhancing #economic growth in the region.

- The railway project will open up new opportunities for businesses and investors, encouraging cross-border investments and the establishment of trade routes that were previously hindered by logistical challenges.


1689705754823.png
 

