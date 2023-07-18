Pakistan, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan have an agreement to commence the construction of a 760-kilometer-long Railway link

ghazi52
PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
- Joined
- Mar 21, 2007
- Messages
- 97,590
- Reaction score
- 107
- Country
- Location
.,.,
- Pakistan, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan have formally entered into an agreement by signing a protocol to commence the construction of a 760-kilometer-long railway track connecting Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan.
- This significant project, known as the Termiz-Logar-Kharlachi railway, is poised to have a substantial impact on regional connectivity and trade in the area.
- Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan stand to benefit greatly from this initiative as it will facilitate the efficient and cost-effective transfer of goods and commodities, bolstering trade relations and enhancing #economic growth in the region.
- The railway project will open up new opportunities for businesses and investors, encouraging cross-border investments and the establishment of trade routes that were previously hindered by logistical challenges.
- Pakistan, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan have formally entered into an agreement by signing a protocol to commence the construction of a 760-kilometer-long railway track connecting Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan.
- This significant project, known as the Termiz-Logar-Kharlachi railway, is poised to have a substantial impact on regional connectivity and trade in the area.
- Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan stand to benefit greatly from this initiative as it will facilitate the efficient and cost-effective transfer of goods and commodities, bolstering trade relations and enhancing #economic growth in the region.
- The railway project will open up new opportunities for businesses and investors, encouraging cross-border investments and the establishment of trade routes that were previously hindered by logistical challenges.