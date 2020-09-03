What's new

pakdef and pakistanidefence A salute to warriors past and lost

K

Khan vilatey

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Feb 11, 2020
Messages
1,682
Reaction score
5
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
About 20 years ago there were a few Pakistani defence forums like Pakistanidefenceforum and pakdef. These forums gave us the opportunity to begin our journey to defend Pakistan in the virtual world. When we all started talking JF-17 / super 7 was a rumors, alkhalid had just come into the army with teething problems. The navy operated a small fleet of used type 22 British ships. The war on terror was just starting.........i am sure all of us are ecstatic MashAllah how much we have progressed in 20 years.
The PDF is amateur place to continue our battle in the virtual world a key part of 5th generation war , the JF-17 has proven its metal in battle, the myth of the raptor of the East su-30 Mki is broken, Alkhalid II is around the corner. CPEC is a stepping stone for our economic recovery. Inshallah Allah will see Pakistan grow and prosper.

This thread is to salute some of the warrior who we have lost along the way. The battle for them has ended but the struggle continues. They will never be forgotten.

Pakistan zindabad, Pakistan piandabad

Khan vilatey / wajman
 
First joined due to JF-17 before the whole DSI stuff and updates were made. It was then I was exposed first time to the Indian hidden mindset.

AK1came later than the Thunder if I’m not wrong. Remembered the Teja’s and Thunder arguments and low and behold 20 years later Thunder is flying lol
 
Khan vilatey said:
About 20 years ago there were a few Pakistani defence forums like Pakistanidefenceforum and pakdef. These forums gave us the opportunity to begin our journey to defend Pakistan in the virtual world. When we all started talking JF-17 / super 7 was a rumors, alkhalid had just come into the army with teething problems. The navy operated a small fleet of used type 22 British ships. The war on terror was just starting.........i am sure all of us are ecstatic MashAllah how much we have progressed in 20 years.
The PDF is amateur place to continue our battle in the virtual world a key part of 5th generation war , the JF-17 has proven its metal in battle, the myth of the raptor of the East su-30 Mki is broken, Alkhalid II is around the corner. CPEC is a stepping stone for our economic recovery. Inshallah Allah will see Pakistan grow and prosper.

This thread is to salute some of the warrior who we have lost along the way. The battle for them has ended but the struggle continues. They will never be forgotten.

Pakistan zindabad, Pakistan piandabad

Khan vilatey / wajman
Click to expand...


I was there on
Pakistanidefenceforum
, wish I could go back and retrieve my research work that I posted there donkey years ago.
 
I was on pakdef joined back in 2003, JF-17 was the instigator. Then kept on reading a lot and seeing all these people discuss and argue. It was mandatory that i spent 1 to 2 hrs on the forum reading from Missiles to submarines and everything in between.

A silent reader, but slowly reading and learning started posting matter and replying.

Bharat Rakshak used to be the counter indian forum. I might still have the database that got leaked by BR admin and that was posted by the admins of Pakdef. With the that blunder BR went down and pakdef had grown.

with the demise of that platform I left reading articles/discussions also got busy with life.

then stumbled on this platform, the desire was back and i am back to old habits.

But the people who used to post in those earlier times were real gem. Munir was one of them for sure. We still have people posting great stuff.

A thank you to every one of them.
 
Danish Moazzam said:
I was on pakdef joined back in 2003, JF-17 was the instigator. Then kept on reading a lot and seeing all these people discuss and argue. It was mandatory that i spent 1 to 2 hrs on the forum reading from Missiles to submarines and everything in between.

A silent reader, but slowly reading and learning started posting matter and replying.

Bharat Rakshak used to be the counter indian forum. I might still have the database that got leaked by BR admin and that was posted by the admins of Pakdef. With the that blunder BR went down and pakdef had grown.

with the demise of that platform I left reading articles/discussions also got busy with life.

then stumbled on this platform, the desire was back and i am back to old habits.

But the people who used to post in those earlier times were real gem. Munir was one of them for sure. We still have people posting great stuff.

A thank you to every one of them.
Click to expand...
In those days, kids used to wage literal wars on other forums by spamming large images (folks were plotting on MSN Chat). These days, kid's complain. Kids...
 
Khan vilatey said:
About 20 years ago there were a few Pakistani defence forums like Pakistanidefenceforum and pakdef. These forums gave us the opportunity to begin our journey to defend Pakistan in the virtual world. When we all started talking JF-17 / super 7 was a rumors, alkhalid had just come into the army with teething problems. The navy operated a small fleet of used type 22 British ships. The war on terror was just starting.........i am sure all of us are ecstatic MashAllah how much we have progressed in 20 years.
The PDF is amateur place to continue our battle in the virtual world a key part of 5th generation war , the JF-17 has proven its metal in battle, the myth of the raptor of the East su-30 Mki is broken, Alkhalid II is around the corner. CPEC is a stepping stone for our economic recovery. Inshallah Allah will see Pakistan grow and prosper.

This thread is to salute some of the warrior who we have lost along the way. The battle for them has ended but the struggle continues. They will never be forgotten.

Pakistan zindabad, Pakistan piandabad

Khan vilatey / wajman
Click to expand...

I was a member of both the forums. Those were some extraordinary days.
 
Bilal Khan (Quwa) said:
In those days, kids used to wage literal wars on other forums by spamming large images (folks were plotting on MSN Chat). These days, kid's complain. Kids...
Click to expand...

We haven't forgotten who you are brother mark sien :-) I remember you abandoned the handle. Brother @waz and @aziqbal were also members at pakistanidefenceforum

I won't reveal myself, but you probably already know me. Man, we used to kick some Indian rear back in the day. I will never forget it. Still some very fond memories. Others I forgot.
 
Last edited:
Dalit said:
We haven't forgotten who you are brother mark sien :-) I remember you abandoned the handle. Brother @waz and @aziqbal were also members at pakistanidefenceforum

I won't reveal myself, but you probably already know me. Man, we used to kick some Indian rear back in the day. I will never forget it. Still some very fond memories. Others I forgot.
Click to expand...
Dalit you are Pakistani ...... did not know my friend. appolgies Will be more courteous In future

kv
 
I was part of both of those forums but as a silent member, was too shy or lazy to even post anything back then. :lol:
 
The cool thing about the original PDF was that it was basically a forum full of kids, and run by kids. I don't think anyone was older than 24-25 in 2002-2003, but the majority were definitely 13-19. It was also mostly expatriate kids in the Gulf, UK, US and Canada as well, and lots of military brats. So, beyond having a common interest, we all had a lot of commonalities. The friendships there ran a little deeper.
 
Khan vilatey said:
About 20 years ago there were a few Pakistani defence forums like Pakistanidefenceforum and pakdef. These forums gave us the opportunity to begin our journey to defend Pakistan in the virtual world. When we all started talking JF-17 / super 7 was a rumors, alkhalid had just come into the army with teething problems. The navy operated a small fleet of used type 22 British ships. The war on terror was just starting.........i am sure all of us are ecstatic MashAllah how much we have progressed in 20 years.
The PDF is amateur place to continue our battle in the virtual world a key part of 5th generation war , the JF-17 has proven its metal in battle, the myth of the raptor of the East su-30 Mki is broken, Alkhalid II is around the corner. CPEC is a stepping stone for our economic recovery. Inshallah Allah will see Pakistan grow and prosper.

This thread is to salute some of the warrior who we have lost along the way. The battle for them has ended but the struggle continues. They will never be forgotten.

Pakistan zindabad, Pakistan piandabad

Khan vilatey / wajman
Click to expand...
i joined very very late in PDF, but i frequently visits PDF. Asim Aqeel is in my mind. Miss you buddy
 
Bilal Khan (Quwa) said:
The cool thing about the original PDF was that it was basically a forum full of kids, and run by kids. I don't think anyone was older than 24-25 in 2002-2003, but the majority were definitely 13-19. It was also mostly expatriate kids in the Gulf, UK, US and Canada as well, and lots of military brats. So, beyond having a common interest, we all had a lot of commonalities. The friendships there ran a little deeper.
Click to expand...
Yes I still remember when we chose our Simpson Charachters, I was voted as apu.............. :cheesy: :enjoy:
 
I started off on "Defenders of Pakistan" run by Syed Amir Hussain, then moved to Pakdef.com(and also PakistanDefenceForum.com). With the demise of all three platforms, I have found myself here. I have used Different Tags at each forum, and here i am as "Ali_baba".

The original creator of Pakdef, has tried to recreate that site again called [*********************] things are slow and it may take a year or so for forum to become viable if they are patient.
 
Last edited by a moderator:

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Argentina is considering procurement of JF-17 fighter jets: Argentine Embassy in China. Argentine defence minister and ambassador to China discuss
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
97
Views
7K
White and Green with M/S
White and Green with M/S
PakistaniandProud
A jet built by China and Pakistan may soon be the most widely operated combat aircraft in the world
2 3 4 5
Replies
70
Views
5K
SABRE
SABRE
Signalian
Battle of Batapur and the Ingenuity of an Engineer: A Story of Jurat-o-Istaqlal
Replies
2
Views
155
Jango
Jango
Signalian
Forging a Stronger Bond: The Pakistan Army's Vital Role in Strengthening Pakistan-China Relations
Replies
0
Views
285
Signalian
Signalian
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
A jet built by China and Pakistan may soon be the most widely operated combat aircraft in the world
2
Replies
26
Views
3K
White and Green with M/S
White and Green with M/S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom