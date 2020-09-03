pakdef and pakistanidefence A salute to warriors past and lost

I was on pakdef joined back in 2003, JF-17 was the instigator. Then kept on reading a lot and seeing all these people discuss and argue. It was mandatory that i spent 1 to 2 hrs on the forum reading from Missiles to submarines and everything in between.



A silent reader, but slowly reading and learning started posting matter and replying.



Bharat Rakshak used to be the counter indian forum. I might still have the database that got leaked by BR admin and that was posted by the admins of Pakdef. With the that blunder BR went down and pakdef had grown.



with the demise of that platform I left reading articles/discussions also got busy with life.



then stumbled on this platform, the desire was back and i am back to old habits.



But the people who used to post in those earlier times were real gem. Munir was one of them for sure. We still have people posting great stuff.



A thank you to every one of them.