Pak, China COs All Set To Jointly Manufacture Electric Rickshaws

The collaboration is expected to reduce carbon emissions and promote eco-friendly transportation options​

1692294947568.png

In a development for Pakistan’s transportation sector, a joint venture between Chinese and Pakistani companies is set to commence production of electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers, commonly known as rickshaws in the country.

The collaboration is expected to bring about positive changes in the local market by reducing carbon emissions and promoting eco-friendly transportation options.

The joint venture was formed in April by Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Benling Group, Chinese battery manufacturer Dongjin Group, and Pakistani auto company Crown Group to leverage their expertise to introduce cutting-edge electric mobility solutions to the Pakistani market. Two-wheelers and three-wheelers are widely used in Pakistan for public transportation and are a vital part of the country’s mobility ecosystem.

By electrifying this segment, the vehicles to be produced here are expected to address the growing demand for efficient and environmentally friendly transportation options in densely populated urban areas, where traffic congestion and air pollution have become major concerns.

More and more Sino-Pak joint ventures are set to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of urban mobility in Pakistan and setting a positive example for sustainable transportation globally," concluded Hu.
Very nice , pakistan needs green energy .
 

