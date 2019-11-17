Our Heroes need their identity back

December 07, 1971
Zafarwal-Shakargarh Sector
“Lead you are on fire! your left wing is hit. Eject”
His No.2 Flight Lieutenant Irfan was shouting on the radio. But he ignored and focused on the tanks in his gun sight. Suddenly his aircraft jerked and he saw that his left wing was on fire. Seeing this, he jettisoned his fuel tanks and pulled up.
”Lead you have a sheet of fire under you! Eject.”
His No.3 Rashid Chauhdary shouted this time.
“O.K! You bomb the bastards. Leave me alone”.
He replied and turned the aircraft towards Pakistani area. Suddenly the engine took a violent jerk and all the instruments in the cockpit went haywire. He looked back and saw nothing but fire.
“Eject Lead”, Irfan shouted.
“Relax No.2. Keep calm and carry on the mission”. He calmly replied.
The pilot, his No.2 Flight lieutenant Irfan and his No.3 Squadron Leader Rashid Chauhdary, were accompanied by Group Captain Sajjad Haider and Wing Commander Imam Bukhari. Where the formation Leader was hit by an anti aircraft shell.
With a loud shriek, the left wing separated and the plane started to role horribly. it was suicidal to eject from a rolling aircraft. Remembering God, he ejected. Something felt like piercing thorough his right side of face and arm but he ignored. When he opened the parachute he felt a deep pain in his ribs.
It was not clear that where he was falling now. The area where he got shot was the Indian Territory and he tried to turn towards Pakistani Territory. Suddenly his aircraft exploded like a bomb, filling his heart with sorrow as if any good friend has died. He could see his fellows flying over the enemy area, bombing and firing. The vision got clearer as he got close to the ground. After 2 minutes, he landed on the ground.
The smoke rising from the destroyed Indian installations told him that opposite side is Pakistani side. He was the king of skies just moments ago, but losing his plane made him feel helpless. He walked a few steps when a machine gun burst hit the ground in front of him.
”Hands up, throw your revolver”, a loud voice alerted him.
He looked at his left side and saw a troop of 7 soldiers, with the uniforms without any insignia or identification mark on it. It could be any one, whether Indian or Pakistani. It was a fighting patrol.
“Who are you?”, asked the patrol leader.
“I am a Pakistani”, replied the pilot.
“Show me some identification”, Patrol Leader asked.
Not in a million years. Who the hell are you to ask me for that? Call your superior to talk to me, Pilot leader replied bluntly. The Patrol leader came with a gun brandishing towards the pilot and forcefully searched him and discovered an ID card of PAF from Pilot’s pocket, and his hand lowered.
“Sir take off your helmet please”, in a lower voice Patrol Leader said.
As he took off the helmet, Patrol leader introduced himself as a Pakistan Army Sergeant. Pilot told him the complete account of being shot down over the battle area and landing in the trees.
“Sir you are lucky it was us”, Patrol Leader told with a smile.
What you mean?, asked Pilot.
“Sir there is a mine field just a few steps away from you”, Patrol leader told.
A chilled wave travelled through the pilot’s spine.
Suddenly Indians started firing and the bullets were flying around them inches away, as their position was just 200 meters away from the enemy.
“Sir please go back, we will take care of these goons”, patrol leader replied while pointing towards the indian bunkers and ordered one of his men to escort the pilot, he took off his steel helmet and gave it to the Pilot.
“You wear it, you need it”, pilot handed it back.
“No sir you need it. Pilots like you are only few while soldiers like me are countless. Your safety comes first”, Patrol leader replied.
They just walked only a few hundred meters when he felt immense pain in his left ribs and right side of his face and arm. Solider accompanying told him that his face is bleeding and arm too. It actually happened when he was ejecting something scratched him. It was later discovered that his ribs were also broken when he opened his parachute.
He was taken to the nearby army field head quarters, where a Major and a Captain greeted him. Meanwhile enemy started shelling the area, but they were still standing outside the shelters.
“Why don’t you go inside? Pilot asked them in a surprised manner.
“Sir it’s our music and we are really enjoying it and it is to be enjoyed in the open. Not in a 4x4 bunker”, major replied with a smile.
The Pilot was taken to the airbase by a helicopter after 2 hours. His x-ray confirmed that he has 2 ribs broken. Medical Officer Squadron Leader Arif told him that he is not fit for action. But pilot requested him to declare fit as he is not feeling any pain. Seeing this Arif declared him fit for flight.
The Pilot continued his flight missions and struck the enemy brutally till the war ended. He flew 10 sorties after his ejection, destroying numerous enemy vehicles and and a SU-7 of the IAF. Everytime his plane landed on the ground, the crew took him out as he couldn’t move and he always requested his crew not to tell anyone about his severe condition. He got treatment after the end of war.
Today the world knows the valiant aviator as Group Captain Cecil Chaudhry Sitara-e-Jurat.