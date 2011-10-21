Old Bangla Photos

What's new

I got some great photos of Bengal! wanna share!
307778_160887980657961_160501724029920_332737_2688058_n.jpg


The Bengal famine of 1943 (&#2538;&#2537;&#2447;&#2480; &#2478;&#2467;&#2509;&#2476;&#2472;&#2509;&#2468;&#2480;)

228809_160888217324604_160501724029920_332738_6584199_n.jpg


The Bengal famine of 1943 (&#2538;&#2537;&#2447;&#2480; &#2478;&#2467;&#2509;&#2476;&#2472;&#2509;&#2468;&#2480;)
 
296530_160888283991264_160501724029920_332739_2949651_n.jpg


The Bengal famine of 1943 (&#2538;&#2537;&#2447;&#2480; &#2478;&#2467;&#2509;&#2476;&#2472;&#2509;&#2468;&#2480;)

293437_160888380657921_160501724029920_332740_4260078_n.jpg


297391_160888507324575_160501724029920_332742_4108726_n.jpg


The Bengal famine of 1943 (&#2538;&#2537;&#2447;&#2480; &#2478;&#2467;&#2509;&#2476;&#2472;&#2509;&#2468;&#2480;)

307679_160888683991224_160501724029920_332744_8216951_n.jpg


300635_160888573991235_160501724029920_332743_1079955_n.jpg


The Bengal famine of 1943 (&#2538;&#2537;&#2447;&#2480; &#2478;&#2467;&#2509;&#2476;&#2472;&#2509;&#2468;&#2480;)


313365_160888797324546_160501724029920_332746_296178_n.jpg


The Bengal famine of 1943 (&#2538;&#2537;&#2447;&#2480; &#2478;&#2467;&#2509;&#2476;&#2472;&#2509;&#2468;&#2480;)


298739_160888760657883_160501724029920_332745_7780677_n.jpg


297730_160889143991178_160501724029920_332751_2979993_n.jpg
 
223723_160889240657835_160501724029920_332752_3108724_n.jpg


307778_160890797324346_160501724029920_332754_7805251_n.jpg


294280_160890867324339_160501724029920_332755_1221786_n.jpg


313249_160890940657665_160501724029920_332756_8272517_n.jpg


317342_160891013990991_160501724029920_332757_550796_n.jpg


301957_160891117324314_160501724029920_332758_8284147_n.jpg


The Bengal famine of 1943 (&#2468;&#2503;&#2468;&#2494;&#2482;&#2509;&#2482;&#2495;&#2486;&#2503;&#2480; &#2478;&#2467;&#2509;&#2476;&#2472;&#2509;&#2468;&#2480;) occurred in undivided Bengal (now independent Bangladesh and the Indian state of West Bengal) in 1943. It is estimated that over three million people died from starvation, malnutrition and related illnesses during the famine.
The photographer was William Vandivert. See the true face of British Raj and how they governed India at the end of their reign

313993_160891273990965_160501724029920_332760_4243342_n.jpg


317439_160891190657640_160501724029920_332759_563007_n.jpg
 
301695_160891447324281_160501724029920_332762_8203356_n.jpg


302844_160891377324288_160501724029920_332761_2988436_n.jpg


313583_160891830657576_160501724029920_332771_3847054_n.jpg


318567_160891760657583_160501724029920_332770_7378540_n.jpg


296823_160891687324257_160501724029920_332769_8016956_n.jpg


297264_160891520657607_160501724029920_332763_6276109_n.jpg


The Bengal famine of 1943 (তেতাল্লিশের মন্বন্তর) occurred in undivided Bengal (now independent Bangladesh and the Indian state of West Bengal) in 1943. It is estimated that over three million people died from starvation, malnutrition and related illnesses during the famine.
The photographer was William Vandivert. See the true face of British Raj and how they governed India at the end of their reign
The photographer was William Vandivert. See the true face of British Raj and how they governed India at the end of their reign
 
January 18, 1970: People set fire to the Jamat-e-Islam meeting in Paltan Maidan in Dhaka, East Pakistan

311042_160505800696179_160501724029920_331432_867085_n.jpg


Children amidst shells.

294041_160974393982653_160501724029920_333013_4851606_n.jpg


Pakistani soldiers surrendering on the 16th December 1971

312980_160943923985700_160501724029920_332926_7011571_n.jpg


Victorious Mukti Bahini returning home at the end of the war.

315679_160972253982867_160501724029920_333010_844736_n.jpg


Students on the streets during the non-coperation movement of 1970.

308327_160943957319030_160501724029920_332927_7586859_n.jpg


293542_161443090602450_160501724029920_334242_3747854_n.jpg


299623_161722737241152_160501724029920_334727_1607099_n.jpg


317737_161447170602042_160501724029920_334251_7170897_n.jpg
 
at a gathering of children in Gana Bhaban. Dhaka, Bangladesh. 1972.

304394_161451607268265_160501724029920_334278_540505_n.jpg


April 1971: People fleeing to India through Laksham, Comilla. East Pakistan

301009_161447933935299_160501724029920_334253_4871487_n.jpg


Returning refugees in Independent Bangladesh, 1971

301989_161722203907872_160501724029920_334724_6436930_n.jpg


Indian army officers in a line. Bangladesh. 1971


294737_161723427241083_160501724029920_334728_221740_n.jpg


Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and President Julfikar Ali Bhutto in hotel Intercontinental in Dhaka, Bangladesh. 1971.

311062_161724057241020_160501724029920_334730_1498290_n.jpg
 
combat training to liberate Bangladesh. 1971

302211_161723780574381_160501724029920_334729_4646961_n.jpg


Henry Kissinger, U.S. Secretary of State in the Richard Nixon administration, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Tofail Ahmed in a press conference in Dhaka, Bangladesh. 1974.
312504_161724977240928_160501724029920_334733_1541178_n.jpg


General Niazi was the first to sign the document of surrender, sitting beside him was General Aurora of the Indian army. They are flanked by commander of the Bangladesh Air Force, A.K. Khondokar and Indian Army officers. Bangladesh.

294828_161724603907632_160501724029920_334731_3367854_n.jpg


Soldiers moving on a truck through a crowded road in Bangladesh in 1971

205958_161725407240885_160501724029920_334734_3160337_n.jpg


Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on his return to Bangladesh from Pakistan. 10th January 1972

302082_160972187316207_160501724029920_333009_4148286_n.jpg


A Mukti carries his injured comrade at Haluaghat, Mymensingh. Bangladesh. December 6, 1971.

316629_160944180652341_160501724029920_332930_3060544_n.jpg


Slain people in front of Jessore City College

296118_161730423907050_160501724029920_334746_2276582_n.jpg


New Market of Kushtia, destroyed by Allied bombing.

315008_161731227240303_160501724029920_334753_7221224_n.jpg
 
Dr. Fazle Rabbi, a prominent heart surgeon of his time, was brutally killed by the Pakistani military in Rayer Bazar killing ground today known as Rayer Bazar Boddho Bhumi.

321133_161730867240339_160501724029920_334747_2611553_n.jpg


An emotional moment with a handicapped freedom fighter in Dhaka Medical College

318283_161732650573494_160501724029920_334758_4733748_n.jpg
 
The Bengal famine of 1943 (তেতাল্লিশের মন্বন্তর) occurred in undivided Bengal (now independent Bangladesh and the Indian state of West Bengal) in 1943. It is estimated that over three million people died from starvation, malnutrition and related illnesses during the famine.
The photographer was William Vandivert. See the true face of British Raj and how they governed India at the end of their reign
The photographer was William Vandivert. See the true face of British Raj and how they governed India at the end of their reign
Churchill's Secret War, By Madhusree Mukerjee

Reviewed by Chandak Sengoopta
Friday, 3 September 2010

Ihave not become the King's First Minister in order to preside over the liquidation of the British Empire," Winston Churchill famously declared in 1942. That passion for empire did not, however, entail the duty of protecting the lives of the King's distant subjects, especially Indians, "a beastly people with a beastly religion." In 1943, as millions were dying of starvation in 1943 in Bengal, the birthplace of the Raj, Churchill not only refused to help but prevented others from doing so, commenting that Indians "bred like rabbits." The Churchill industry, more interested in the great man's dentures than in his war crimes, has managed to keep this appalling story fairly quiet.

Much has been written on the Bengal famine in India and America, but mostly concentrating on local factors. Madhusree Mukerjee's Churchill's Secret War, however, sets the disaster in its imperial context, showing how the story of the famine was interwoven with the history of Gandhi's "Quit India" movement and the attitudes and priorities of Churchill and his war cabinet. It establishes how Churchill and his associates could easily have stopped the famine with a few shipments of foodgrains but refused, in spite of repeated appeals from two successive Viceroys, Churchill's own Secretary of State for India and even the President of the United States.

Famines, never unknown in India, became increasingly lethal during the Raj because of the export of foodgrains and the replacement of food crops with indigo or jute. The Second World War made things worse, especially after Japanese forces occupied Burma in 1942, cutting off Indian rice imports. Then a destructive cyclone hit the Bengal coast just when the crucial winter crop was maturing and the surviving rice was damaged by disease. Officials of the Raj, fearing a Japanese invasion, confiscated everything that might help the invading force  boats, carts, motor vehicles, elephants and, crucially, all the rice available. The Japanese never came but a panicking public  and many crafty businessmen  immediately began to hoard rice and the staple food of the people quickly disappeared from the marketplace.

Government stocks were released but only to feed the people of Calcutta, especially British businesspeople and their employees, railway and port workers and government staff. Controlled shops were opened for less important Calcuttans and the urban population never suffered too greatly. The rural masses, however, were left to the wolves. This was when Churchill could have made a difference by sending wheat or rice to Bengal, and not enormous quantities. The point was to make hoarding unprofitable and as the Viceroy Lord Linlithgow pointed out, "the mere knowledge of impending imports" would have done so by lowering the price of rice.

Churchill and his war cabinet, however, decided to reserve available shipping to take food to Italy in case it fell to the Allies. Indian nationalist Subhas Chandra Bose, then fighting with Axis forces, offered to send rice from Burma but British censors did not even allow his offer to be reported. Australia and Canada were eager to send wheat but virtually all merchant ships plying in the Indian Ocean area had been moved to the Atlantic in order to bring food to Britain, which already had a comfortable stockpile.

So hundreds of thousands perished in the villages of Bengal and, by the middle of 1943, hordes of starving people were flooding into Calcutta, most dying on the streets, often in front of well-stocked shops or restaurants serving lavish meals. The very air of the metropolis, a journalist noted, was pervaded by that "distinctive sourish odour which the victims give off a few hours before the end."

In London, Churchill's beloved advisor, the physicist Frederick Alexander Lindemann (Lord Cherwell), was unmoved. A firm believer in Malthusian population theory, he blamed Indian philoprogenitiveness for the famine  sending more food would worsen the situation by encouraging Indians to breed more. The prime minister was of the same opinion and expressed himself so colourfully that Leo Amery, Secretary of State for India, exploded at him, comparing his attitudes to Hitler's.

The Churchill industry has always denied that their idol could have done anything to relieve the Bengal famine. Shipping, they claim, was scarce and it just wasn't possible to send food to Bengal. Mukerjee nails those "terminological inexactitudes" with precision. There was a shipping glut in summer and autumn 1943, thanks to the US transferring cargo ships to British control. Churchill, Lindemann and their close associates simply did not consider Indian lives worth saving.

Mukerjee has researched this forgotten holocaust with great care and forensic rigour. Mining an extensive range of sources, she not only sheds light on the imperial shenanigans around the famine, but on a host of related issues, such as the flowering of nationalism in famine-hit districts, Churchill's fury about the sterling credit that India was piling up in London, or the dreadful situation in the villages even after the famine was technically over. Her calmly phrased but searing account of imperial brutality will shame admirers of the Greatest Briton and horrify just about everybody else.

Chandak Sengoopta teaches history at Birkbeck College, London

Churchill's Secret War, By Madhusree Mukerjee - Reviews, Books - The Independent
 
Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw of the Indian army addresses troops with helmets, during Liberation War. Bangladesh. 1971.


311868_161733213906771_160501724029920_334759_6429274_n.jpg


The Mukti bahini in Dhaka stadium at the reception ceremony of their leader Kader Siddiqui. Dhaka, Bangladesh. December 18, 1971

302443_161734553906637_160501724029920_334765_5349156_n.jpg


Muktis. Bangladesh. December 8, 1971.

319298_161738640572895_160501724029920_334781_5459647_n.jpg


The field in front of Jessore Degree College was used as killing ground

294479_161736923906400_160501724029920_334778_1868193_n.jpg


A street child or Tokai leading a procession during the mass revolt of 1969. Dhaka, East Pakistan.


298548_161736540573105_160501724029920_334776_175785_n.jpg


This picture is of two non-bengali members of
Lalbagh Shanti committee are ridiculed

297613_161735067239919_160501724029920_334772_3967480_n.jpg


Bangabandhu held a press conference at his 32, Dhanmondi residence. Dhaka, East Pakistan. March 1971

308523_161740077239418_160501724029920_334787_6105537_n.jpg


Students on the streets during the non-coperation movement of 1970

318668_161742733905819_160501724029920_334800_1692967_n.jpg
 
The Palbari area of Jessore, destroyed by bombing

306083_161738967239529_160501724029920_334783_7013015_n.jpg


On 6th December 1971, as India acknowledges Bangladesh as an independent state, Bangladeshis in Kolkata bring out a large victory procession

312273_161739790572780_160501724029920_334786_4299610_n.jpg


1969: The Jinnah Avenue, now known as Bangabandhu Avenue, during a strike or hartaal

313538_161739510572808_160501724029920_334785_2174110_n.jpg


A soldier shakes hand and salutes Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Bangladesh. 1971.

293623_161740600572699_160501724029920_334789_7514430_n.jpg


Inspired by Bangabandhus speech on 7th March, 1971, in Race Course now known as Sohrowardi Uddyan, retired army personnel assembled in Outer Stadium to prepare for Liberation War.
304543_161741663905926_160501724029920_334791_2038278_n.jpg


A decomposed body near Rayer Bazar killing ground.

293583_161743100572449_160501724029920_334803_805761_n.jpg


307696_161744723905620_160501724029920_334853_1200725_n.jpg


February 21, 1971: People pay tribute to the martyrs of language movement at the Shahid Minar, last time in East Pakistan. Dhaka, East Pakistan

321290_161745777238848_160501724029920_334891_618898_n.jpg
 

