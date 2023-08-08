What's new

Offer for Karachi Sea Port terminal rejected as ‘too low’

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
98,315
Reaction score
107
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
,..,,.

Offer for Karachi Port terminal rejected as ‘too low’

Khaleeq Kiani
August 8, 2023

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions (CCoIGCT) on Monday rejected an offer for outsourcing of Bulk and General Cargo Terminal at East Wharf, Karachi Port at throwaway rates and directed a negotiating team to get it improved from the Abu Dhabi Ports (ADP) of the UAE or else the transaction would fizzle out within two days.

Informed sources said a negotiating team led by Minister for Maritime Affairs Faisal Sabzwari briefed the CCoIGCT about negotiations on a commercial agreement for 15 years between Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and AD Ports of UAE over the weekend that was found to be too low. Some participants observed that it appeared the transaction was being taken for a ride.

As a consequence, the meeting presided over by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar desired the offer should be improved since it was being processed under the G2G mechanism, otherwise the transaction may not materialise as the current government would cease to hold office within two days.

“The CCoIGCT considered and reviewed the progress of the negotiation committee which held its negotiations on Aug 4 and 5 on the commercial agreement between KPT and AD Ports for the development of bulk and general cargo terminal at East Wharf and directed the negotiation committee to re-engage with AD Ports to improve the terms offered by it”, an official statement said.

Cabinet panel asks negotiating team to seek better offer, otherwise deal would stand cancelled after two days
Click to expand...

The meeting was also attended by Maritime Affairs Minister Faisal Subzwari, Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar, Power Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik, SAPMs on Finance and Revenue Tariq Bajwa, Tariq Mehmood Pahsa respectively besides secretaries for Maritime Affairs and Law & Justice.

On Thursday last, the CCoIGCT had constituted Mr Subzwari led a five-member committee to negotiate commercial terms with the UAE government for the outsourcing of bulk and general cargo terminal and associated infrastructure to ADP through negotiations on a G2G basis without any bidding for competition or price discovery. Other members of the committee included the chairman and three general managers of KPT. The transaction was meant to be signed and sealed before the government steps aside for the caretakers.

Karachi Port consists of three wharves -- East, West and South containing five terminals. Three docking terminals are outsourced to Terminal Operating Companies (TOC) while the remaining two i.e. Oil Terminal and Clean Bulk Cargo Terminal (CBCT) are presently operated by the KPT. The CBCT was handed over to KPT in 2016 after it was built with a loan from World Bank.


www.dawn.com

Offer for KPT terminal rejected as ‘too low’

Cabinet panel asks negotiating team to seek better offer, otherwise deal would stand cancelled after two days.
www.dawn.com
 
ghazi52 said:
,..,,.

Offer for Karachi Port terminal rejected as ‘too low’

Khaleeq Kiani
August 8, 2023

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions (CCoIGCT) on Monday rejected an offer for outsourcing of Bulk and General Cargo Terminal at East Wharf, Karachi Port at throwaway rates and directed a negotiating team to get it improved from the Abu Dhabi Ports (ADP) of the UAE or else the transaction would fizzle out within two days.

Informed sources said a negotiating team led by Minister for Maritime Affairs Faisal Sabzwari briefed the CCoIGCT about negotiations on a commercial agreement for 15 years between Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and AD Ports of UAE over the weekend that was found to be too low. Some participants observed that it appeared the transaction was being taken for a ride.

As a consequence, the meeting presided over by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar desired the offer should be improved since it was being processed under the G2G mechanism, otherwise the transaction may not materialise as the current government would cease to hold office within two days.

“The CCoIGCT considered and reviewed the progress of the negotiation committee which held its negotiations on Aug 4 and 5 on the commercial agreement between KPT and AD Ports for the development of bulk and general cargo terminal at East Wharf and directed the negotiation committee to re-engage with AD Ports to improve the terms offered by it”, an official statement said.



The meeting was also attended by Maritime Affairs Minister Faisal Subzwari, Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar, Power Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik, SAPMs on Finance and Revenue Tariq Bajwa, Tariq Mehmood Pahsa respectively besides secretaries for Maritime Affairs and Law & Justice.

On Thursday last, the CCoIGCT had constituted Mr Subzwari led a five-member committee to negotiate commercial terms with the UAE government for the outsourcing of bulk and general cargo terminal and associated infrastructure to ADP through negotiations on a G2G basis without any bidding for competition or price discovery. Other members of the committee included the chairman and three general managers of KPT. The transaction was meant to be signed and sealed before the government steps aside for the caretakers.

Karachi Port consists of three wharves -- East, West and South containing five terminals. Three docking terminals are outsourced to Terminal Operating Companies (TOC) while the remaining two i.e. Oil Terminal and Clean Bulk Cargo Terminal (CBCT) are presently operated by the KPT. The CBCT was handed over to KPT in 2016 after it was built with a loan from World Bank.


www.dawn.com

Offer for KPT terminal rejected as ‘too low’

Cabinet panel asks negotiating team to seek better offer, otherwise deal would stand cancelled after two days.
www.dawn.com
Click to expand...
Its not rejected because its too low, it was Indian businessman bid through UAE govt for the port and it was exposed.
 

Similar threads

ghazi52
UAE’s AD Ports signs deal with KPT to operate Karachi Terminal
Replies
4
Views
307
HAIDER
HAIDER
Hero786
PDM govt decided to lease profitable Karachi Port Terminals to foreign company
Replies
2
Views
233
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
B
Saudi firm to take over Patenga terminal: Riyadh eyes other Bangladesh port contracts too
Replies
0
Views
224
Black_cats
B
Luosifen
Pakistan receives first direct container ship from Russia
Replies
0
Views
281
Luosifen
Luosifen
Imran Khan
Wheat import from Russia initiated through Gwadar Port
2 3 4
Replies
46
Views
2K
fisher1
fisher1

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom