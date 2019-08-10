So , as there's a lot of war , threats , mongering , whatever , between Pakistan and India . So does we , Pakistanis , have any nuclear shelter ? . Anything like that ?. India tried to be a victim on 14th Feb and tried aggression on 26th Feb , which was their mistake , as they underestimated PA forces . But nuclear war is no joke , we can say , war it is , and all , but is there a nuclear shelter in Pakistan . Can it be made by civilians for temporary use ? . I saw a similar thread , of Indians having nuclear shelter , in IOK , So I thought maybe , could ask PDF veterans , about it . Would a homemade shelter , be enough , to survive , Nuclear attack , and Fallout ? .









Btw this is just for info , trolling would be your own choice !