What's new

Nuclear shelter

Wrath

Wrath

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Oct 22, 2018
Messages
1,750
Reaction score
0
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
So , as there's a lot of war , threats , mongering , whatever , between Pakistan and India . So does we , Pakistanis , have any nuclear shelter ? . Anything like that ?. India tried to be a victim on 14th Feb and tried aggression on 26th Feb , which was their mistake , as they underestimated PA forces . But nuclear war is no joke , we can say , war it is , and all , but is there a nuclear shelter in Pakistan . Can it be made by civilians for temporary use ? . I saw a similar thread , of Indians having nuclear shelter , in IOK , So I thought maybe , could ask PDF veterans , about it . Would a homemade shelter , be enough , to survive , Nuclear attack , and Fallout ? .




Btw this is just for info , trolling would be your own choice !
 
What would happen to the population of pakistan if there's a nuclear war
 
dying in nuclear attack is much better than remaining alive with sickness and starvation.We should have strong faith in ALLAH ALMIGHTY and fear from HIM instead of nuclear or other kind of weapons.Like on 27 feb indian mig21 downed was unable to fire any missile there is a chance they may be unable to fire nuclear weapon on us due to fear and we are able to destroy them
 
You never know, After overestimating themselves and getting their jets shot down they threatened Pak with nukes. lol wtf.
 
Yeah . Could be anything . Help from Allah is definitely .
Yaseen1 said:
dying in nuclear attack is much better than remaining alive with sickness and starvation.We should have strong faith in ALLAH ALMIGHTY and fear from HIM instead of nuclear or other kind of weapons.Like on 27 feb indian mig21 downed was unable to fire any missile there is a chance they may be unable to fire nuclear weapon on us due to fear and we are able to destroy them
Click to expand...
 

Similar threads

Zarvan
How Pakistan is preparing a nuclear umbrella to foster terrorism against India
2 3 4 5
Replies
69
Views
3K
VkdIndian
VkdIndian
ghazi52
CAN PAK-INDIA NUCLEAR DETERRENCE HOLD?
Replies
5
Views
851
K_Bin_W
K
beijingwalker
How China became the king of new nuclear power, and how the U.S. is trying to stage a comeback
Replies
10
Views
285
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Fire destroys refugee shelter for Ukrainians in Germany
Replies
1
Views
470
TruthHurtz
TruthHurtz
beijingwalker
Japan Calls Russia Nuclear Threat 'Unacceptable' on Hiroshima Anniversary
Replies
4
Views
346
Menthol
Menthol

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom