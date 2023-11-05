"Now or Never" Forum offering $1700 prize money!

imadul
"Now or Never Movement" is a movement of overseas Pakistanis started by Dr. Nasar Shaid, a Physician Doctor associate from Columbia University, to work for the restoration of democracy, end of human rights violations, and rule of law in Pakistan.
The Movement has sponsored an essay competition for young people, how to overcome current reign of fear prevalent in Pakistan. We are not necessarily looking for essays written in classical English or Urdu, but effectiveness and actionable items to show the way forward.
Deadline has been increased to 10th November 2023.
Any question, please ask freely.
