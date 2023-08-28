Not shahbaz sharif only nawaz sharif can decrease electricity bills maryum nawaz

ziaulislam
Bills are higher due to fix 25,000 rupees tax on most of commercial meters
Nawaz sharif will come and finish this tax and everyone will praise nawaz sharif
Maryum nawaz new plan
