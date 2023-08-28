What's new

Not shahbaz sharif only nawaz sharif can decrease electricity bills maryum nawaz

ziaulislam

ziaulislam

Bills are higher due to fix 25,000 rupees tax on most of commercial meters

Nawaz sharif will come and finish this tax and everyone will praise nawaz sharif

Maryum nawaz new plan 😂
دُکھ ہے کہ عوام کو بجلی کے بل میں اضافے جیسی مشکلات کا سامنا ہے، مریم نواز

دُکھ ہے کہ عوام کو بجلی کے بل میں اضافے جیسی مشکلات کا سامنا ہے، مریم نواز #GeoNews
Yes because he can generate 100 MW of electricity per fart.
 
PLMN will reduce everything. They've already made a great start as part of PDM by reducing economic output, reducing living standards, reducing savings of common folk, reducing investment spending etc.
 
Current bills look at them
Aperoan using 200 units is charged 3000 as a bill and rest 30,000 as taxes (total 33,000)

Those taxes will be cut off once nawaz sharif comes making him a savior
 
all they gotta do is stick a pipe up nawaj ***, and feed nawaj ten rotis plus 5 plates of curry gosht and watch how his *** farts up electric generators which will power the country.
maryam nawaj can fanny fart electric generators instantly like turbo charger.
or you can vouch for asim whiskey munir to run generator off whiskey.
 
Still decent population supports her

People in PDF are biased

While reality is simple
KP IK
SINDH zardari
Karachi use to be Ik now JI
BALOCHISTAN vaderas except quetta which is shia or PTI
punjab mostly PMLN some patches of Pti
South is vaderas & PMLN /PTI
 

