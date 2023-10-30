No election without caretaker govt: Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh

​



Acting chief of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Professor Mujibur Rahman on Saturday said in order to establish people's right to vote, there will be no election without caretaker government in the country.



Mujibur said this as the chief guest at the rally organised by Jamaat at Arambagh near Motijheel in the capital on Saturday afternoon.



The rally was organised to demand the establishment of a caretaker government and the release of Jamaat-e-Islami leaders and activists.



Despite no prior permission, Jamaat-e-Islami was adamant to hold a rally at Shapla Chattar in Motijheel. However, the leaders and workers of the party could not go to the Shapla Chattar due to police barricade. The rally started in front of Notre Dame College at 2:20PM.



Mujibur said that Jamaat-e-Islami is holding a rally in the open air after a long time.



He said October 28 was the day when the Jamaat-e-Islami and Chhatra Shibir leaders and activists were beaten to death.



"We want revenge. But not by killing. Instead, we will take revenge by implementing the laws of Quran and Sunnah," he added.



Stating that there will be no election without a caretaker government, he said people's right to vote must be established, he said.



Mujibur claimed that more than 200 leaders and workers had been arrested on their way to Saturday's rally.



He demanded the release of the arrested leaders and workers including the Jamaat Ameer.



Due to the police barricade, Jamaat leaders and workers could not cross the Arambagh area. But they broke the police barricade at Arambagh.



The meeting was presided over by Ameer of Dhaka Metropolitan South Jamaat-e-Islami Nurul Islam Bubul. Announcing the end of the rally, he instructed the leaders and workers to leave through Shahjahanpur via Kamalapur.



"Don't fall prey to any provocation. Go peacefully."



He, however, thanked the law enforcing agencies.



Nayeb-e-Ameers of Jamaat Dr Syed Abdullah Muhammd Taher and Shamsul Islam, Acting Secretary General ATM Masum, Assistant Secretary General Hamidur Rahman Azad, Central President of Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir Rajibur Rahman also spoke on the occasion.​

AA News DeskJamaat-e-Islami organizes a rally at Arambagh near Motijheel in the capital on Saturday. -Collected