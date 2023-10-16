What's new

Newly Industrialized Countries- current

JB 007

JB 007

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Jul 25, 2006
Messages
250
Reaction score
0
The category of newly industrialized country (NIC), newly industrialized economy (NIE)[1] or middle income country[2] is a socioeconomic classification applied to several countries around the world by political scientists and economists. They represent a subset of developing countries whose economic growth is much higher than other developing countries; and where the social consequences of industrialization, such as urbanization, are reorganizing society.

Definition[edit]

NICs are countries whose economies have not yet reached a developed country's status but have, in a macroeconomic sense, outpaced their developing counterparts. Such countries are still considered developing nations and only differ from other developing nations in the rate at which an NIC's growth is much higher over a shorter allotted time period compared to other developing nations.[3] Another characterization of NICs is that of countries undergoing rapid economic growth (usually export-oriented).[4] Incipient or ongoing industrialization is an important indicator of an NIC.

Characteristics of newly industrialized countries[edit]

Newly industrialized countries can bring about an increase of stabilization in a country's social and economic status, allowing the people living in these nations to begin to experience better living conditions and better lifestyles. Another characteristic that appears in newly industrialized countries is the further development in government structures, such as democracy, the rule of law, and less corruption. Other such examples of a better lifestyle people living in such countries can experience are better transportation, electricity, and better access to water, compared to other developing countries and low infant mortality rate.

Historical context[edit]

The term came into use around 1970, when the Four Asian Tigers[5] of Taiwan, Singapore, Hong Kong and South Korea rose to become globally competitive in science, technological innovation and economic prosperity as well as NICs in the 1970s and 1980s, with exceptionally fast industrial growth since the 1960s; all four countries having since graduated into high-tech industrialized developed countries with wealthy high-income economies. There is a clear distinction between these countries and the countries now considered NICs. In particular, the combination of an open political process, high GNI per capita, and a thriving, export-oriented economic policy has shown that these East Asian economic tiger countries have roughly come to a match with developed countries as those of Western Europe as well Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and the United States.

All four countries are classified as high-income economies by the World Bank and developed countries by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). All of the Four Asian Tigers, like Western European countries, have a Human Development Index considered "very high" by the United Nations.

Current[edit]

The table below presents the list of countries consistently considered NICs by different authors and experts.[6][7][8][9] Turkey and South Africa were classified among the world's 34 developed countries (DCs) by the CIA World Factbook in 2008.[1] Turkey became a founding member of the OECD in 1961 and Mexico joined in 1994. The G8+5 group is composed of the original G8 members in addition to China, India, Mexico, South Africa and Brazil. The members of the G20 include Brazil, China, India, Indonesia, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey. :-)

CountryRegionGDP (nominal) (Millions of USD, 2023 IMF)[10]GDP per capita (nominal)
(USD, 2023 IMF)[10]		GDP (PPP) (Millions of current Int$, 2023 IMF)[10]GDP per capita (PPP)
(current Int$, 2023 IMF)[10]		Income inequality (GINI) 2011–19[11][12][13]Human Development Index (HDI, 2021)[14]hide Real GDP growth rate as of 2022[15]
23px-Flag_of_South_Africa.svg.png
South Africa		Africa399,0156,485990,03016,09164 (2018)0.713 (high)1.1
22px-Flag_of_Brazil.svg.png
Brazil
Latin America2,081,2359,6734,020,38118,68644.9 (2019)0.754 (high)1.0
23px-Flag_of_Mexico.svg.png
Mexico
1,663,16412,6743,125,90223,82041.8 (2019)0.758 (high)1.2
23px-Flag_of_the_People%27s_Republic_of_China.svg.png
China
Asia-Pacific19,373,58613,72133,014,99823,38238.5 (2016)0.768 (high)4.4
23px-Flag_of_India.svg.png
India
3,732,8823,05713,12,44310,47535.3 (2018)0.633 (medium)6.4
440,9013,9051,289,28111,42042.3 (2019)0.699 (medium)5.7
447,02613,3821,230,82336,84741.1 (2019)0.803 (very high)4.4
1,391,7785,0174,398,72915,85538.2 (2018)0.705 (high)5.0
574,2318,1821,591,40222,67534.9 (2019)0.800 (very high)3.7
23px-Flag_of_Turkey.svg.png
Turkey
Eurasia1,029,30311,9323,572,55141,41241.9 (2019)0.838 (very high)3.0

Newly industrialized country - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

Newly industrialized country - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org
 

Newly Industrialized Countries 2023​

The word industrialized refers to a region that has developed industries. This includes tech enterprises, manufacturing, and other industries that bolster the economic activity of the region.Another term related to industrialization is Newly Industrialized Country, or NIC. This is a term that was created by economists and political scientists to describe countries with economic development that falls between the classifications of First World and developing. Countries that are classified as NICs have rapid export-driven economic growth and a migration of workers from rural areas to urbanized regions.

There are a handful of nations that are currently categorized as NICs. These nations are Brazil, China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, Philippines, South Africa, Thailand, and Turkey. Most economists and political scientists believe that these are NICs. However, there are a few other nations that are up for debate, including Argentina, Russia, Chile, Sri Lanka, and Egypt. :-)


 

List of current emerging markets​

There is no generally binding definition of the term "emerging market." It refers to countries that, based on their economic performance, can be classified as developing countries as well as industrialized countries. The term "emerging market country" is best described as "newly industrialized country."

Currently, 10 countries belong to this classification, most of which are located in southern and eastern Asia. The largest economies among them currently are China, India and Brazil. In total, these 10 countries have 3.84 billion inhabitants, which is about 48.09 percent of the world's population.

newly-industrialized-countries[1].png



CountryPopulationGNI per capitaHuman Development IndexHuman Asset Index
Brazil215.3 M8,140 USD0.75495.9
China1,425.7 M12,850 USD0.76895.7
India1,425.8 M2,380 USD0.63374.3
Indonesia275.5 M4,580 USD0.70583.3
Malaysia33.9 M11,780 USD0.80389.5
Mexico127.5 M10,410 USD0.75894.9
Philippines115.6 M3,950 USD0.69984.3
South Africa59.9 M6,780 USD0.71386.2
Thailand71.7 M7,230 USD0.80094.0
Turkey85.3 M10,590 USD0.83897.1

www.worlddata.info

List of newly industrialized countries

List of all 10 countries that are currently counted among the newly industrialized economies
www.worlddata.info www.worlddata.info
www.worlddata.info

List of newly industrialized countries

List of all 10 countries that are currently counted among the newly industrialized economies
www.worlddata.info www.worlddata.info
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
IMF: All Major Economies Are Set for Growth Except Germany
Replies
3
Views
323
BHAN85
BHAN85
Get Ya Wig Split
Visualizing the $105 Trillion World Economy in One Chart
Replies
1
Views
334
Menthol
Menthol
beijingwalker
‘Time to set the record straight’: Saudi minister defends China’s lending to developing nations
Replies
2
Views
111
313ghazi
313ghazi
beijingwalker
China’s factory floor is moving—but not to India or Mexico
Replies
2
Views
246
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
A rising China seen as having positive impact by developing countries, but not by the West and India: Survey
Replies
10
Views
333
Menthol
Menthol

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom