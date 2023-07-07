New LASSO program aims to give US Army infantry units loitering, tank-killing punch

F-22Raptor
The Army is kicking off an "urgent" acquisition effort to give dismounted infantry a new tank-killing capability: a man-portable, tube-launched, kamikaze uncrewed aircraft called the Low Altitude Stalking and Strike Ordnance (LASSO) program -- the latest indication of how the Russia-Ukraine war is changing modern combat. On July 7, the service announced the new-start project tailored for infantry brigade combat teams commenced May 4 in response to a “Lethal Unmanned Systems” directed requirement, the same process the Army has used...
