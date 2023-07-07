What's new

New LASSO program aims to give US Army infantry units loitering, tank-killing punch

F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Jun 19, 2014
Messages
15,843
Reaction score
3
Country
United States
Location
United States

The Army is kicking off an "urgent" acquisition effort to give dismounted infantry a new tank-killing capability: a man-portable, tube-launched, kamikaze uncrewed aircraft called the Low Altitude Stalking and Strike Ordnance (LASSO) program -- the latest indication of how the Russia-Ukraine war is changing modern combat. On July 7, the service announced the new-start project tailored for infantry brigade combat teams commenced May 4 in response to a “Lethal Unmanned Systems” directed requirement, the same process the Army has used...​


New LASSO program aims to give Army infantry units loitering, tank-killing punch | InsideDefense.com

The Army is kicking off an "urgent" acquisition effort to give dismounted infantry a new tank-killing capability: a man-portable, tube-launched, kamikaze uncrewed aircraft called the Low Altitude Stalking and Strike Ordnance (LASSO) program -- the latest indication of how the Russia-Ukraine war...
insidedefense.com insidedefense.com
 

Similar threads

F-22Raptor
US Army set to field new rifle and light machine gun in 2023
2
Replies
24
Views
4K
LegionnairE
LegionnairE
F-22Raptor
US Army unveils contract to build new light tank for infantry forces
Replies
3
Views
2K
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
M1 Abrams Tank Tested With Artificial Intelligence Targeting System
Replies
5
Views
1K
Oldman1
O
D
Bigger, faster, longer’: As market grows, loitering drone makers eye next evolution
Replies
0
Views
987
dani191
D
Zarvan
Philippine Army to get new Sabrah light tanks and Pandur II IFVs
Replies
1
Views
3K
Sinnerman108
Sinnerman108

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom