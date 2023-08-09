New global internet censorship began today — NakedTruth.news Google calls it “Fact Check Tools.” Its purpose is to eliminate dissent on any topic Google selects. Their partners are the United Nations (UN) and the World Health Organization (WHO). Their algorithms tolerate one point of view. The rest are deleted from the internet.

Aug 7

Google's new global censorship tool was introduced today at 9:10 a.m. via an email press release.

According to LaToya Drake, head of Google News Initiative.

Instead of global internet censorship, Google calls it "Fact Check Tools."

Its purpose is to eliminate dissent on any topic Google selects.

Their partners are the:

Plus 71 pages of other partners are listed in the fine print on this website:

Google's algorithms are designed to delete websites that criticize topics such as:

Other topics include:

The algorithms are Google's last-ditch attempt to control the internet before people worldwide can no longer access it.

The goal is to have one point of view.

Google calls it "Data Commons."

All data supports one global government under the United Nations (UN) banner.

Google has the only say on what news gets read or blocked from the internet.

Tip from Google.

Comments (2)

Shaun McCarthy 11 minutes ago · 1 Like
Absolutely in line with Bible prophesy and this is the Illuminati in full swing

Janie Dunn 18 minutes ago · 1 Like
Surprised but not surprised. These things are part of the things that are to happen according to Bible Prophecy.